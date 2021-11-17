Red Bull R1v1r Runes’ EPIC Gaming Setup – featuring a custom Dreamcore PC

The finals of the very first Red Bull R1v1r Runes Singapore is quickly upon us. Staged in a custom Dota 2 map, players face off in a 1v1 mirror matchup, testing their intuitiveness and deft decision making, with the winner getting bragging rights, GGWPs (Good Game, Well Played), and a step closer to the grand prize – an EPIC gaming setup.

Red Bull R1v1r Runes Grand Prize © Red Bull R1v1r Runes Singapore

The SteelSeries Rival 5 mouse, Arctis 5 headset, Apex5 keyboard, and QcK M mousepad along with the Martiangear Supernova gaming chair, already makes for a solid line-up of gaming gear to be won. But the Dreamcore Fuel Gaming PC, stacked with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, completes this full gaming setup perfectly.

Packed in the Cooler Master NR200, the Fuel incorporates a powder-coated SGCC steel frame spanning just 292mm tall and 185mm wide, achieving a visually pleasing PC that you can place anywhere you like.

Despite the Fuel’s diminutive 18L capacity, it manages to pack a punch with beasts like NVIDIA’s huge RTX 3090 to ramp up your gameplay. Talk about a reliable support while you smash opponents left, right, and centre!

They say beauty comes from within, and that’s also true for the Fuel! With such high-performance capabilities, you’d need sufficient system cooling to ensure things don’t go awry while you’re dominating mid. Being able to fit a 240mm AIO cooler like the Nebula 240 or H100i Elite Capellix allows the Fuel to cool ultra-powerful processors like AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel’s Core i9-12900K.

Safe to say, the winner of the Red Bull R1v1r Runes Singapore finals will be one happy gamer after his victory.

Dreamcore is Singapore’s fastest growing custom PC company, and offers bespoke computers for gamers, creators and everyday users alike. Dreamcore sets itself apart with transparent pricing, sincere service and a truly personalized guided experience that puts customers at the heart of its business.

For more information on Dreamcore Fuel, click here .

Watch the finals of Red Bull R1v1r Runes Singapore.