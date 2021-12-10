Discover how Team OG battled to glory in Against the Odds

With Dota 2's tournament 'The International' upon us again from August 20th to 25th, a new Red Bull feature film called Against the Odds looks back at how Team OG overcame a disastrous lead-in to the 2018 tournament to claim the biggest prize in gaming. Here is all you need to know:

Against the Odds

- In 2018 Team OG was at rock bottom – hit by painful departures and forced to scrap for a place in Dota 2’s T18. Against the Odds is the fairytale story of a team rallying together to earn a shot at the biggest prize in esports.

- Team OG was founded in 2015 by players Tal 'Fly' Aizik, Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein, David 'MoonMeander' Tan, Amer 'Miracle-' Al-Barkawi, and Andreas 'Cr1t-' Nielsen.

Team OG relishing their victory © Red Bull Content Pool

- Two months before The International in 2018, Team OG found themselves a team in tatters. Their co-founder and captain had left to join a rival team. Another key player had followed. Another had quit the game due to mental stress, and they had lost their place at the table of The International.

- But Danish veteran N0tail, French coach Ceb, Australian phenomenon ana, young Finnish star Topson and colourful position four player JerAx somehow managed to gel quickly enough to earn their spot at The International 2018 through the European qualifiers before going on to stun the powerhouses of the industry.

- The International is an annual Dota 2 esports tournament. It consists of 18 invited teams and follows a year-long tournament series. The prize pool is part crowdfunded by players of the game.

Team OG walks out of Rogers Arena as victors © Red Bull Content Pool

- Dota 2 was initially built by the gaming community with mods to classics like WarCraft 3 before multiplayer developer IceFrog and Valve Corporation ramped it up further with their inaugural Gamescom 2011 tournament boasting the largest esports prize pool at that time.

- Director GrizzlyMug said: “The astonishing tale of Team OG’s road to The International 2018 is one that goes beyond competitive gaming and tells a Cinderella story that has universal appeal. Against the Odds lifts the curtain on the dedication and drama behind the scenes of the biggest esports tournament and offers an unparalleled insight into one of the most riveting journeys esports has ever seen.”

- The International 2018 set a crowdfunded esports prize pool record of $25,532,177 and was seen by over 15 million people online with nearly 20,000 attending the matches at the Rogers Arena.