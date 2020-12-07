The Old World is the cinematic celebration biking deserves
Learn more about The Old World, a new all-discipline bike movie from the Tillmann Brothers and Red Bull Media House.
The Old World is a spectacular new feature film that looks to go beyond the usual narrative of biking movies. Shot throughout Europe, the full-length blockbuster brings together the continent's best bike athletes to tell stories from seven different countries.
Watch The Old World trailer:
The Old World – trailer
Different to the usual action-led bike films, The Old World follows newcomer Bless Amada on a trip through a fantastic world of imagination that opens up to the wildest dreams of biking. Shot in a dedicated way, each country segment portrays a certain discipline and mindset in order to showcase Europe's diverse riding culture and contrasting landscapes.
When can I watch The Old World premiere?
The 48-hour window to watch the exclusive digital premiere of The Old World on Red Bull TV has now passed. If you missed out on watching the premiere, don't worry, the film will return to the Red Bull TV movie line-up next year for an extended stay.
Athletes featured in the film include Emil Johansson, Chris Akrigg, Rachel Atherton, Diego Caverzasi, Matthias Dandois, Nico Vink, Bruno Hoffmann, Vincent Tupin, Dawid Godziek, Szymon Godziek and Nico Scholze. Locations featured include La Poma Bike Park in Spain, Châtel in France, Strada in Norway, Berlin and Paris.
The Old World is a Tillmann Brothers production co-produced by Red Bull Media House.