Jackson Goldstone on his way to winning the juniors World Cup race
© Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup overall standings 2022

Check out the current overall standings for both the downhill and cross-country disciplines of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup
Written by Rajiv Desai
Women's UCI Downhill MTB World Cup overall standings

RANKNAMEPOINTS
1.Camille Balanche225
2.Myriam Nicole200
3.Valentina Höll175
4.Tahnée Seagrave170
5.Marine Cabirou126

Men's UCI Downhill MTB World Cup overall standings

RANKNAMEPOINTS
1.Amaury Pierron230
2.Finn Iles200
3.Loïc Bruni190
4.Benoît Coulanges147
5.Luca Shaw125
UCI MTB World Cup Lourdes Results

DH Women
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1.Camille Balanche3m 19.983s
2.Myriam Nicole3m 20.607s
3.Tahnée Seagrave3m 20.980s
4.Valentina Höll3m 21.657s
5.Marine Cabirou3m 25.620s
DH Men
POSITIONRIDERTIME
1,Amaury Pierron2m 47.111s
2.Finn Iles2m 48.558s
3.Loïc Bruni2m 48.797s
4.Benoit Coulanges2m 49.177s
5.Luca Shaw2m 50.142s
Watch the replays of the DH and XCO races at Lourdes in full by clicking on the links below:
