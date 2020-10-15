Why downhill racing should be your new favourite sport

Downhill mountain biking is all about answering one simple question. And that is, which rider can reach the bottom of a hill in the quickest time possible.

The hill in question is usually a mountain, the course is anything but smooth, and the risks are enormous. But ask any racer or fan and they’ll say there’s nothing else quite like it, which is one of the reasons it’s such a thrill to watch, whether you’re a cycling fan or not.

Want to see what downhill biking is all about? Then watch racing action from the UCI MTB World Championships on October 11 and then racing from the UCI MTB World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia, from October 16-18 on Red Bull TV.

So it’s as simple as riding from the top to the bottom of a hill?

Yes and no! Downhill is a gravity sport which pits bike riders against each other and the clock on a mountain course. From the start gate to the finish line a course can take three minutes to complete, so that’s three full minutes of total focus and flat-out racing.

Bruni leaves the scenic start hut © Bartek Woliński

Riders come down the course one by one and their times are recorded. The fastest rider down the hill is the winner, but the competition is so nail-bitingly close – despite how crazy difficult the courses are – that victory often comes down to a few fractions of a second.

Taking on rocks and roots at 70kph

Race tracks are usually steep and filled with the kind of features you’d expect to see climbers scaling up, rather than people on bikes riding (or jumping) down. Riders can reach speeds of up to 70kph while navigating wet slippery roots, gap jumps, boulder fields and courses that are so steep it’s almost impossible to walk them.

Tahnée Seagrave takes on the rocks © Bartek Woliński

On top of the difficult terrain, high speed and hardcore conditions means high consequences when things go wrong, and the crashes in downhill are notoriously spectacular.

The UCI MTB World Cup is also the premier race series, with rounds happening all around the world, which means that racers have to adapt to everything from midge-riddled, rain soaked and muddy Scotland to hot, humid and snake-infested Australia.

Downhill season review

Could I take my bike on a downhill course?

That’s a big no! The average commuter bike would barely last a minute before falling apart and throwing you off.

There were even 3D-printed bikes at the 2019 edition at Fort William © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Downhill bikes are specially designed for the rigours of this type of racing. They’ve got suspension similar to most cars and motorbikes to handle the incredibly rough ground they’re riding over, as well as powerful brakes so they can control their high speeds. The bikes also feature precision engineered carbon frames that are the perfect blend of stiffness and strength while being super light. In fact, they’re like the Formula One of bikes.

And just like Formula One, because of the high speeds safety is crucial, so downhill mountain bikers wear full-face helmets to protect their head, goggles to protect their eyes, plus knee pads, gloves and other protective equipment.

Loïc Bruni's crash in qualifying © Bartek Wolinksi/Red Bull Content Pool

Sounds like downhill mountain biking is a bit like Formula One?

Yes, if you crossed Formula One with motocross and sent them straight down the side of a mountain.

It’s got multiple rounds in different locations, cutting edge technology, and the fact that racers are part of trade teams and ride their manufacturers bikes.

Why do spectators go mad for it?

Downhill mountain biking has everything you could ever want in terms of thrilling viewing.

Nothing beats a day at Fort William watching the MTB World Cup © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

There’s unpredictability as anyone could win and anything can happen. Crashes, mechanical failures, weather changes – it all means that while there are favourites, the underdog still has a fighting chance.

There’s the skill, speed and bravery of the men and women who train hard and leave everything out there on the course in the battle to be the best.

Loïc Bruni's fans going wild at the finish © Bartek Woliński/Red Bull Content Pool

You don’t even need to leave the comfort of your living room to watch it. Every round is broadcast live on Red Bull so you can catch the excitement in real time with cameras following nearly every section of the course so you don’t miss a moment of the action.