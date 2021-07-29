Breaking A World Record in Singapore - World's Longest Triathlon

Breaking records is no mean feat, especially when it’s a World Record. And after 189 days of relentless effort, Adrian has achieved what some of us would call “a pipe-dream”.

Being a full-time design teacher, Adrian is a born creative. Surrounded by tools, building, and creating things, he loves what he’s doing and would never give it up. But there’s another side to him – his raw and hungry determination to push himself to the limit.

He could recall racing his brother at the tender age of 6-years-old, with the same passion he had attempting this world record. “Since young, I have had a burning desire to push myself past what most would consider difficult in terms of endurance,” Adrian mentioned.

Right now, Adrian’s an ironman athlete and ultra-runner. But he mentions that it's more of a passionate weekend pursuit than a professional one. That meant managing many things on his own for this attempt. “No one helped me in any of the actual work surrounding the attempt, such as sending emails, recording and editing videos, and settling logistics. I also had to fund this attempt myself which is another whole story!” Despite achieving such an accomplishment, he admitted that there were many things that he would have done differently. “The whole thing was a learning process,” he reflects.

Amidst the backend work, Adrian had to face his main challenge – the long arduous kilometers of running, cycling, and swimming. Out of everything, he regarded swimming as his biggest challenge, having to swim 10km every day for a month.

Adrian Bennett swimming at East Coast Park, Singapore © Edmund Wong

Such discipline required a lot of mental preparation, and Adrian admits that there were definitely moments where he felt like raising the white flag. “You might sit down thinking you could do a marathon or say, a marathon every day for a month. When it actually happens, you start thinking if you were lying to yourself on the couch that day. But it’s at such moments where you have to be ready to suck it up and go through the suffering. Just get on with it! That’s the most important thing. It’s about taking the hardest choice of the day and dismissing it by not thinking and just doing it.”

Adrian made sure to never let any sense of complacency or comfort creep in. “I made sure to just get up, grab the wet suit, which often still hasn't dried, shove it into my bag, and leave the house as quickly as possible to eliminate any possibility of my mind telling me to take it easy.”

Blisters are every runners’ worst enemy, and for Adrian, who had to run 30km each in the morning and evening, it was no different. “Every step was agony. It made me grumpy all the time and digging yourself out of slumps like that is so so difficult.”

To keep his motivation levels up, Adrian leaned on his number one motivator: his wife, and it’s no surprise that she’s the person the triathlete wants to impress the most despite having a generous amount of support online. “My wife obviously gave up a huge amount of her life so I could thrive at mine. She’s my biggest supporter. You have to remember that the people closest to you see the truth that those online don't. To the people online, I’m superman, I’m a legend, I’m a beast of a human. But to my wife, I’m just a tired, broken, sunburnt, obsessed man with an over-inflated ego. But hey what can you do!”

When asked who inspired him to push beyond his limits for this attempt, Adrian cited Lucy Charles-Barclay and Ross Edgley as his favourite and most inspiring athletes, along with F1 rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen , both of which have and are transforming what it means to drive in Formula 1. “My biggest heroes above all are my brother, Julian, and my parents.”

Lucy Charles-Barclay running © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, it’s not just challenge after challenge for Adrian. Cycling was his safe haven. “The wind in your hair cruising around, the banter with friends, and the prata breaks! I’d do the cycle over and over again.”

Prata and kopi have embedded themselves deep into Singapore’s culture and so has Adrian. “If I could urge people to do one thing in this fantastic city, is to go for a jog either in the morning or evening in East Coast Park!”

With a distance of 50km East to West, one would find it near impossible to cover such distances that Adrian has. He went around the island 56 times with a total of 1,450km, 5,850km, and 225km for running, cycling, and swimming respectively. "I swam the length of East Coast Park 20 times and ran the Marina Bay loop 52 times. The island was fantastic!"

Adrian Bennett cycling in Singapore © Edmund Wong

With the ongoing country restrictions, Adrian made sure to be extra vigilant to keep himself and others around him safe. “I have an obligation to this wonderful island. Even if I wanted a record, I pushed my family and myself to set good examples.”

Accomplishing this world record was something Adrian dreamed of as a kid. Now, the 40-year-old will look to impart his values and expertise to his loved ones and others around him.

While awaiting his next challenges at the Amazon Prime Adventure Race in Patagonia and Ironman Cairns 2022, Adrian plans to do a charity marathon every month - starting with the Wings for Life World Run, a global charity race for spinal cord injury, which he ran the very next day after finishing his world record.

“Everyone dreams and I am a dreamer, just this one time I decided to live the dream! Although some moments were more like a nightmare, following my heart and fighting to always better myself pushed me through.”

