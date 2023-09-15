Max Verstappen and Checo Perez Race for Glory in the World's Cleanest Race

The Lion City came alive with an unexpected twist of speed and sparkle as Oracle Red Bull Racing's dynamic duo, Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Perez, took to the track for a race like no other. In a thrilling showdown that combined speed and cleanliness, these Formula 1 champions battled it out on motorized cleaning carts at Singapore's iconic Jewel Changi Airport, all captured in a must-watch video on Oracle Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel.

The Electrifying Start

The fun began with a mock sprint race that featured a dramatic "Le Mans" style start. Max Verstappen surged ahead with a lightning-fast start, securing an early lead that he would cleverly maintain. It was a thrilling sight as the two drivers maneuvered their cleaning carts through an indoor track filled with twists, turns, and unexpected challenges.

Cleanliness Meets Competition

The main event, aptly named the "Cleaning Challenge," saw Max and Checo navigate an expanded track littered with muddy footprints, dirt, rubbish, and leaves. Max started from pole position and expertly fended off Checo's relentless attempts to overtake him. During a pit stop, it became evident that Max's vehicle had done a superior job at cleaning up the debris, allowing him to sprint (albeit slowly) to the finish line and secure the title of the inaugural World’s Cleanest Race champion.

To celebrate his victory, Max was presented with a pre-broken trophy, sparing him the effort of smashing it himself, by Oracle Red Bull Racing ambassador Josh Denzel.

Singapore: The Perfect Backdrop

The event was hosted at Jewel Changi Airport, a venue that perfectly blended modernity and nature, featuring the world's tallest indoor waterfall, the HSBC Rain Vortex, within the Shiseido Forest Valley. Supported by Jewel Changi Airport and the Singapore Tourism Board, it was the ideal location to showcase this unique race, with Singapore's diverse culinary culture, captivating attractions, and lush gardens providing a stunning backdrop.

Looking Ahead to the Singapore Grand Prix

With the excitement of the World's Cleanest Race behind them, Max and Checo turned their attention to the highly anticipated Singapore Grand Prix. Both drivers expressed their admiration for the challenging night street race and their determination to excel. Max shared, "It’s always good to be in Singapore. It’s an incredible track, incredible venue. A night race always makes it very special."

Checo added, "It’s a track that’s really hard on us and the cars. We just have to deliver to the maximum." Checo hopes to repeat his impressive performance from the previous year at the upcoming race.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is focused on extending his record-breaking streak with a potential first-time victory in Singapore, stating, "A street circuit always brings a few more challenges to optimize things, but we’ll try. We have a quick car, but we know that on a street circuit there are a lot of other cars that can be quick as well, and the gaps will be very tight. But of course, we want to win."

Watch the Action Unfold

Don't miss out on the epic action and infectious laughter of Max Verstappen and Checo Perez! Head over to Oracle Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel to watch the World's Cleanest Race in its entirety and join in the excitement as they prepare for the Singapore Grand Prix. It's a race like no other that’s not to be missed!

