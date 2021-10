Brandon Semenuk sa stal prvým štvornásobným víťazom Red Bull Rampage

After a clean exit of his double drop, Semenuk kicked off the tricks with a t-bog. He followed it with a bar spin, and then successfully stomped the flat spin that he missed on the first run. But before we could process that trick, Semenuk tail whipped his big drop – a first for Rampage history. The grand finale of his line, though, was his backflip tailwhip on the last jump. The run earned him a final score of 89, which catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard.