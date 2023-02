และนี่คือสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นที่ Laax Open ในปี 2023 นี้!

Tess Ledeux One of the most consistent performers on the slopestyle scene, French skier Tess Ledeux is the youngest-ever freeski world champion.

Mitsuki Ono Known for her massive spins and clean style, Japanese snowboarder Mitsuki Ono has emerged as one of the rising stars on the halfpipe scene.

Queralt Castellet One of the world's very best snowboarders, Spaniard Queralt Castellet is a fierce competitor both on and off the slopes.

Hailey Langland Hailey Langland is young snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air prodigy from Southern California, USA, who was a World Cup winner at just 14 years of age.

Valentino Guseli Australian halfpipe sensation Valentino Guseli looks set for a big future with some head-turning results already achieved in his young career.

Scotty James The youngest Australian to ever compete at the Winter Games, Australian snowboarder Scotty James has dominated the halfpipe event for more than a decade.

Mathilde Gremaud One of the world's very best freeskiers, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was the first-ever female to successfully land a Switch Double Cork 1440.

Fabian Bösch A two-time world champion, Swiss freeskier Fabian Bösch has also made a name for himself away from the competition slopes.

Marcus Kleveland A regular winner in Slopestyle and Big Air events, Norway's Marcus Klevelend was the first ever snowboarder to complete a quad cork 1800 in competition.

Mark McMorris Canada’s snowboarding world champion Mark McMorris is one of the most decorated and successful athletes in the sport’s competitive history.

Anna Gasser With a cupboard full of silverware, Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser is the shining star of a new generation of female freestylers.

Laax Open Europe's most prestigious snowboard contest, the Laax Open, expanded by opening its doors to freeski.