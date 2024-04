Maratonda Hidrasyon Stratejini Mükemmelleştirmen için 7 İpucu

How to Be Superhuman Red Bull's unmissable new podcast sets out to examine exactly that. Every Monday, host Rob Pope speaks to athletes who have undertaken seemingly superhuman feats of endurance – from Mark Beaumont, who cycled 18,000 miles around the world in 73 days, to ultrarunner Jasmin Paris, who carved 12 hours off the men’s record at the 268-mile Spine Race. Find out how these athletes found the strength to push themselves to the limits of their physical and mental potential – and prepare to feel inspired to go out and discover your own limits.