Crankworx Series 自從三月份舉辦完第一站後，便受到疫情影響延賽，直到十月份才在奧地利復賽，在五天的賽事中，同樣有許多讓車迷們興奮不已的精彩表現接連登場。
精彩比賽何時看
Red Bull TV 將播放Crankworx奧地利站五項賽事，slopestyle是賽事的高潮，賽於10月3日舉行，當日中歐時間下午兩點半在Red Bull TV 將有精彩實況直播，其他項目轉播時間表如下：
- 10月1日：Dual Slalom(DS) – Live on Red Bull TV
- 10月1日：Pump Track Challenge – Live on Red Bull TV
- 10月2日：CLIF Speed & Style – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (2.30pm CET)
- 10月3日：Slopestyle – Live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm UTC (2.30pm CET)
- 10月4日：Downhill – Live on Red Bull TV at 11.30am UTC (1.30pm CET)
沒有積分王
鑑於2020年賽季特殊性，今年Crankworx世界巡迴賽系列賽事，將不會設年度積分王及積分后。
哪些車手將出席?
全球人氣極高Youtuber、單車名人 Fabio Wibmer 將出現在Crankworx奧地利站的下坡車賽場。Valentina Höll 同樣會在下坡車賽場出席，並且將參與dual slalom 和pump track兩項賽事。
Crankworx的Slopestlye賽事上，也匯集許多智好手，Emil Johansson的奪冠呼聲高，他在加拿大惠斯勒的比賽，以及今年三月的Crankworx都獲得冠軍，當然他的對手都非泛泛之輩，Dawid Godziek, Erik Fedko, Tomas Lemoine 與 Thomas Genon都有機會衝擊冠軍。
去年Crankworx 奧地利站的Slopestyle發生什麼事?
加拿大好手Brett Rheeder透過優異精湛技巧，最後拿下冠軍，Dawid Godziek 也獲得站上頒獎臺的機會。
別錯過Rheeder的致勝一騎:
3分鐘
Brett Rheeder's winning run – Innsbruck
Watch the impressive winning run from Brett Rheeder at Crankworx in Innsbruck, Austria.
三月份紐西蘭站Slopestyle精彩回顧
2020年首場Crankworx在紐西蘭Skyline Rotorua Gravity Park登場，瑞典好手 Emil Johansson 快意摘冠，他的超優異技巧，讓裁判及現場觀眾讚嘆不已，快透過下方影片精彩回顧。
3分鐘
Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from the men's slopestyle final in Rotorua, New Zealand.
美國好手Nicolai Rogatkin 獲得第二名寶座，德國選手Erik Fedko以第三名之姿站上頒獎台。
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