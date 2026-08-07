Matt Jones performs a backflip at Crankworx Innsbruck, Austria on June 16, 2018
© Julian Mittelstaedt/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

Crankworx 奧地利站觀賽指南

期待已久的Crankworx又回來啦，三月份之後受疫情影響延賽至今，十月份即將於奧地利復賽，相關最新訊息全都在這裡…
由 Red Bull 編寫
3 min readUpdated on

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Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2017

The Austrian Alps destination is a new stop for the Crankworx series and the second in Europe.

Thomas Genon

Thomas Genon is fast climbing the rankings in MTB slopestyle and has the potential to become one of the sport’s greats.

BelgiumBelgium

Matt Jones

British mountain bike slopestyle rider Matt Jones is constantly pushing the boundaries, both in competitions and on video.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

埃米爾・約翰松 - Emil Johanss…

瑞典坡面技巧明星Emil Johansson，憑藉卓越的運動實力與堅強意志，無論在賽場內外都激勵著無數人。

SwedenSweden
Crankworx Series 自從三月份舉辦完第一站後，便受到疫情影響延賽，直到十月份才在奧地利復賽，在五天的賽事中，同樣有許多讓車迷們興奮不已的精彩表現接連登場。

精彩比賽何時看

Red Bull TV 將播放Crankworx奧地利站五項賽事，slopestyle是賽事的高潮，賽於10月3日舉行，當日中歐時間下午兩點半在Red Bull TV 將有精彩實況直播其他項目轉播時間表如下：

沒有積分王

鑑於2020年賽季特殊性，今年Crankworx世界巡迴賽系列賽事，將不會設年度積分王及積分后。
Martin Söderström performs during Speed and Style at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 21, 2019

Martin Söderström competing in the Speed and Style event at Rotorua

© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

哪些車手將出席?

全球人氣極高Youtuber、單車名人 Fabio Wibmer 將出現在Crankworx奧地利站的下坡車賽場。Valentina Höll 同樣會在下坡車賽場出席，並且將參與dual slalom 和pump track兩項賽事。
Valentina Höll performs during the Crankworx Downhill Innsbruck, Austria on June 17, 2018.

Valentina Höll racing at the Crankworx Downhill in Innsbruck

© Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull 原味能量飲料

Red Bull 能量飲料

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Crankworx的Slopestlye賽事上，也匯集許多智好手，Emil Johansson的奪冠呼聲高，他在加拿大惠斯勒的比賽，以及今年三月的Crankworx都獲得冠軍，當然他的對手都非泛泛之輩，Dawid Godziek, Erik Fedko, Tomas LemoineThomas Genon都有機會衝擊冠軍。

去年Crankworx 奧地利站的Slopestyle發生什麼事?

加拿大好手Brett Rheeder透過優異精湛技巧，最後拿下冠軍，Dawid Godziek 也獲得站上頒獎臺的機會。
別錯過Rheeder的致勝一騎:

3分鐘

Brett Rheeder's winning run – Innsbruck

Watch the impressive winning run from Brett Rheeder at Crankworx in Innsbruck, Austria.

三月份紐西蘭站Slopestyle精彩回顧

2020年首場Crankworx在紐西蘭Skyline Rotorua Gravity Park登場，瑞典好手 Emil Johansson 快意摘冠，他的超優異技巧，讓裁判及現場觀眾讚嘆不已，快透過下方影片精彩回顧。

3分鐘

Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – Rotorua

Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from the men's slopestyle final in Rotorua, New Zealand.

英语

埃米爾・約翰松 - Emil Johansson
美國好手Nicolai Rogatkin 獲得第二名寶座，德國選手Erik Fedko以第三名之姿站上頒獎台。
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Part of this story

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle 2017

The Austrian Alps destination is a new stop for the Crankworx series and the second in Europe.

Thomas Genon

Thomas Genon is fast climbing the rankings in MTB slopestyle and has the potential to become one of the sport’s greats.

BelgiumBelgium

Matt Jones

British mountain bike slopestyle rider Matt Jones is constantly pushing the boundaries, both in competitions and on video.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

埃米爾・約翰松 - Emil Johanss…

瑞典坡面技巧明星Emil Johansson，憑藉卓越的運動實力與堅強意志，無論在賽場內外都激勵著無數人。

SwedenSweden
MTB

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