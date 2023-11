觀賞Red Bull BC One 2023在巴黎的精彩對戰

Red Bull BC One Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one b-boy and b-girl competition in the world. Every year, thousands of dancers battle for a chance to represent at the World Final.

The final battle of the ladies also had two absolute heavy-hitters face off in a showdown between Ami and 671. Both b-girls showed that they have the complete package with a gigantic arsenal of moves, intricate understanding of the music and stamina for ages. This battle is proof that the era when b-girls stood in the shadows of the boys is finally over, as these two b-girls would definitely smoke all the e-boys hating online.