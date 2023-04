Daniel Ricciardo穿越澳洲內陸史詩般公路之旅巡禮

Down Under Before the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix we were lucky enough to sample some Aussie culture down under in all aspects, including a new host for this special by the way of Gypsy Tales. During this episode we caught up with Red Bull Holden Supercars legends Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen. We also sat down with the Doohans, so we could finish this special Aussie edition and get it out to you all. As Mick and Jack shared their motorsport tales from different ends of their careers.