Find out how Finn Iles gears up for 3 weeks of heavy competition

The CLIF Crankworx Summer Series (CCSS) is providing three weeks of long-awaited race action, where 25 of the world’s best mountain bike athletes compete in Downhill, Dual Slalom, Enduro and Air DH, at three iconic destinations in British Columbia.

From SilverStar , to Kicking Horse, to Sun Peaks, a heavy roster of BC-based riders are racing 12 times between July 27 and August 14. Whoever can accumulate the most points over the 12 races will be crowned the overall champion. Downhill connoisseurs will clash against enduro specialists, and dual slalom veterans will match up against first-timers at the start gate. Limits will be pushed and comfort zones will be left far behind.

“It’s the ultimate test of mountain bike racing,” said Finn Iles , who is one of the top-ranked downhillers in the world.

Many racers will be competing in disciplines far beyond their wheelhouse, so strategy will be key Finn Iles

Iles is no stranger to the downhill disciplines, having earned some top results on the international circuit since 2016, but his experience racing in the enduro and dual slalom disciplines is less extensive. Despite a lack of experience competing, he finished his first day of Enduro races on top of the podium.

We caught up with Iles after his first race to learn more about his mindset and thoughts about the gruelling race weeks ahead.

Finn Iles earns top spot at the Crankworx Summer Series Silverstar Enduro © Crankworx // Chris Pilling

Congrats on scoring the first Enduro win of the series! How does it feel to be back?

Thank you! Winning today was big. Enduro racing is definitely out of my wheelhouse, but I feel like all the trail riding I’ve been doing around Whistler has paid off . There's been a hole in my life as of late, without racing. I feel like I've just filled it. I'm very grateful to be back.

It’s hard to believe that enduro racing isn’t a specialty of yours. What’s your mindset going into the enduro races?

I think I’ve got the fitness to keep up with all the enduro guys, though it's tough to pace myself throughout the day. If I can get through the uphill transfer stages without emptying the tank, I’m confident that I can play to my strengths and nail the stages that suit my riding style the most – like the steep/fast and jumping downhill stages. Obviously, I’m not the biggest fan of the climbs [laughs], but it’s all general fitness, similar to downhill.

I have a BMX background so I’ll try and use the skills that I honed when I was 10 Finn Iles

How do the enduro downhill stages differ from traditional downhill racing?

It’s a very patient style of riding, since you get less practice runs. You need to be methodical and trust your judgement. Braking more strategically, looking ahead, using strategy and instinct to rip down a track that you’re less familiar with.

Another event that you’re less experienced with is the dual slalom. How are you feeling going into that discipline?

It’s going to be my biggest weakness for sure. I’ve hardly ever raced it and I’ll be a bit disadvantaged because I didn’t bring a bike suited for dual slalom. I’ll be using my downhill bike, which is bigger, but I’ll do my best. I have a BMX background so I’ll try and use the skills that I honed when I was 10 [laughs]. That's definitely going to be my biggest weakness in the coming weeks, so hopefully I can pull through with a few points.

Which events are you most looking forward to?

I'm looking forward to the downhill in Golden. That track is one of my favourites. I rode it last when I was 14 but I loved it. Honestly, all three venues are high quality and I think they're all going to do an amazing job. Obviously, I can't wait for the downhills though. I haven't raced one in 10 months so it's been a while.

The format is a little unconventional, how does this condensed schedule differ from other competitions?

So we have an enduro on Tuesday, a dual slalom on Wednesday, and downhill Thursday and Friday, Saturday off. We restart the whole process on Sunday with filming and training, then we restart the four days straight of racing at a different location. It’s really full-on. We’re all used to racing once a week for three weeks in a row, but it’s odd to be racing four days a week, three weeks in a row. It’s going to be mentally and physically exhausting, so keeping up with recovery will be key.

How are you going to focus on recovery?

Drinking water is my main priority. I need to eat well and sleep as much as possible. If you sleep more, you'll recover faster. I'll be in bed early and waking up as late as possible to make the most of it. Stretching, rolling, ice baths on occasion, typical stuff.

Finn Iles with his eye on the overall CLIF Crankworx Summer Series title. © Crankworx // Clint Trahan

It seems like this whole event came together quickly, are you feeling prepared?

I thought it was going to be cancelled a few weeks ago, but it pulled through last minute. It was only finalised on the 27th [laughs]. There wasn’t much heads up, but I’ve been in full training mode for the upcoming World Cups, so I feel like that's prepared me for this.

What’s your mindset going into this? Are you prioritising this event as a training benchmark before the upcoming season, or are you in it to win it?

I’d say it’s a bit of both. It’s an amazing opportunity to gauge my level of riding for the upcoming season, but it’s also the ultimate test of mountain bike racing. There’s a ton of talent here, so being able to maintain good results across three weeks would be huge for me. It’s an opportunity to explore BC and push my limits. Plus I’m really competitive, so you know I’ll be giving it my all.