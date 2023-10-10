© Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool
大吉大歷：與 Gee Atherton 重返 Red Bull Rampage 賽場
英國車手 Gee Atherton 自首次參賽Red Bull Rampage以來，再次現身南猶他州賽場為 20 年後，在此關注他的進展。
Red Bull Rampage 最初是為了在世界上一些最崎嶇、最荒涼的自然地形上，展示Freeride運動的絕對巔峰。
該賽事在美國猶他州南部世外桃源般的地形，將下坡、坡道和大山騎乘結合在一起。
10 月 13 日星期五，Red Bull TV將直播 Red Bull Rampage 2023，千飛萬不要錯過。
與下坡車賽不同，Red Bull Rampage並不看重車手從山頂到山底的速度；相反，Red Bull Rampage鼓勵創作、創新和進步。
10分鐘
20 years of iconic freeriding
Get ready to celebrate as we reflect on 20 epic years of freeride mountain biking at Red Bull Rampage.
Gee Atherton 與 Red Bull Rampage
今年的參賽選手名單陣容強大，涵蓋不同項目及年紀，然而名單中有個名字特別引人注目，即是下坡車傳奇車手Gee Atherton，因為他己經有十多年沒參與過這項賽事了。
2003 年，年僅 18 歲的 Gee Atherton 才成為當年青少年下坡車世界錦標賽銀牌得主，就首次參加了Red Bull Rampage。
Gee Atherton 在 Red Bull Rampage 的處女秀不如人意，一場嚴重的摔車讓他住進醫院，但 Gee Atherton 並沒有因此而退縮。 2004 年，他再次參賽，並在Kyle Strait 後，取得了第二名的好成績。
2008 年，Red Bull Rampage 在短暫停止後再度重回世人目光，當年第四屆比賽，Gee Atherton的狀態正佳，贏得了自己車涯首座下坡車世界冠軍，但就在決賽前，他再次摔車退賽。
2010 年，Gee Atherton 再次帶著良好狀態參賽，當年的他為UCI Downhill World Cup的積分冠軍，他在Red Bull Rampage 如上圖所示大秀神技，現已成為標誌性動作，使得 Gee Atherton 取得佳績，排名在冠軍 Cam Zink 之後，獲得第二名。
1分鐘
Red Bull Moments 2010 - Gee Atherton
Gee Atherton pulls a huge stepdown gap to wall ride at Red Bull Rampage 2010.
2012 年的Red Bull Rampage，Gee Atherton 希望可以複製兩年前的好表現，結果比賽的過程中，發現自己與岩壁的距離太近，因此發生摔車的情況，使得比賽也就此結束。
1分鐘
Gee Atherton's Rampage crash
Footage of Gee Atherton's crash at Red Bull Rampage
Gee Atherton 在 Red Bull Rampage 的經歷可謂跌宕起伏，但儘管如此，在他能保持良好狀態時，總能將自己的排名穩居在第二位。
今年 10 月正是 Gee Atherton 參與 Red Bull Rampage 的 20 週年，而他上次參賽則是 11 年前的往事，賽事在這段期間發生很多變化。
原本 Gee Atherton 在 2019 年準備回到Red Bull Rampage，但在訓練中發生摔車，迫使他必須退賽。近年來，Gee Atherton 也將自己轉向Freeride為主，因此車友們很期待看到 Gee Atherton 對Red Bull Rampage的態度，產生了怎樣的改變。
