日本女性滑板導演第一人：新作《ReStart》之村井祐里專訪

Yuri Murai © Yoshio Yoshida

現今三十二歲，出身於日本埼玉縣川越市，村井祐里在十八歲時接觸滑板，自此投入這個至今全球仍是男性參與人數多於女性的滑板文化暨運動，她在訪談裡似乎也不勝唏噓地透露：有哪個運動不是男多於女？而我們何時才能迎接男女人數均等的盛景？

超初熱衷滑板的她發現日本沒有任何以女性為主的滑板影片，而從攝影師至被攝對象的滑板人也幾乎全為男性，這樣的缺憾鼓動她拿起VX 2000攝影機，開始在日本四處走訪與拍攝各地城市的女子滑板人。2012年，她獨立發行了《一喜一憂（一）》，其影片是日本首支全為女性展現滑板技巧與風格的作品；俐落的剪接與精采跟拍所呈現的活潑視角，讓影片的節奏截然不同於男性滑板攝影師的風格，塑造出她睛亮獨特的滑板影像。村井的付出也因此獲得在地滑板圈的支持，而她拍攝的版圖也逐漸延伸至日本全國，陸續推出《一喜一憂》第二與終章第三集。去年年底，她推出的新作《ReStart》則不再僅以女性為主，並展現她有別於男性攝影師，其獨一無二的女性視角。

村井祐里的滑板影片作品不但風格豐富地呈現日本女子滑板人詮釋街頭板點的各種創意與滑板技術，也充滿巧思地加入日本社會普遍框限「女性該如何」的形象作為她影片的文本，銜接於個個風格相異的女滑板選手的片段之間，俏皮的反差也表達了村井希望玩滑板的女孩不需要被他人男性化，也不需要因為身為女性而必須符合一般社會觀感的期望。

甚者，或許這世界能夠不再看待女子滑板為一種奇觀，無論女性或酷兒滑板人，滑到哪裡，都能感受到真正的自由。

Yuri Murai © Yoshio Yoshida

你是何時及如何開始接觸滑板？

祐里：我從十八歲開始玩滑板。高中時期，我的男性友人有玩板，也才因此踏入滑板世界。

當時的滑板場景和風氣是什麼樣子？

祐里：那時生活周遭沒有滑板公園，身邊也沒有朋友玩板。

你學到的第一個招式是什麼？成功的當下有什麼感覺？

祐里：我學到的第一招是豚跳，覺得很開心，當時見證我豚跳成功的滑板朋友們比我還要開心。

你如何一點一滴地發展自身滑板技術？

祐里：比起堅忍克己地練習，其實和朋友一起玩板的時候更開心，滑板技巧也更容易上手！

在熟練滑板技術的過程中，你曾遇到任何難關嗎？若有的話，又是如何克服？

祐里：如果不練習困難的招式或讓你感到害怕的技巧，你的身體就無法記住這些動作。首先，我會嘗試各種不同的技巧，嘗試的同時也思考「這招式這樣做會成功嗎？」，當練習到有腳感時，我覺得那就是完成新招的機會來了。

你是如何開始拍攝女子滑板人？什麼原因促使你持續不斷地做這件事？

祐里：之所以會開始拍攝女子滑板人是因為當時我不認為日本有任何全女子的滑板影片。我想要從酷的滑板人身上了解各式各樣的滑板風格，也包括了那些比賽的常勝選手們。起初，我會去和人說「我想拍你」，現在則有越來越多人會主動來找我並說「我想被你拍」。這樣的動力深深激勵了我，也使我不斷前進至今日。對此，我真的心存感激。

Yuri Murai (left) in Asian Open Skateboard Championship 2016 © Yoshio Yoshida

是否因為透過拍攝女子滑板人而發掘了什麼？

祐里：我認為男性或女性滑板人並無不同，而每個滑板人對於滑板技巧都有不同的品味和想法。通常我玩板都是一心一意沒有想太多，但在拍攝的時候，我會更仔細地去思考感知與滑板之間的關係。

由於你也拍攝男性滑板人，那麼在拍攝男性與女性時，對你來說是否有任何差異或變化？

祐里：並沒有特別的差異。日本有為女生舉辦或是只著重在女孩子主題的活動，所以會因為身為女性而受到注目。實際拍攝滑板影片的話，要找女子滑板人的板點就不容易，無論男女，大家會認為帥的滑板影片就是帥。不過，一般玩板時遇到的警察或警衛通常會對女性滑板人比較和善。（笑）

在《一喜一憂》（Joy and Sorrow）影片系列裡，你不時地會點出「女孩們必須團結」的口號，為什麼？

祐里：這是出自日本滑板選手暨攝影師森田貴宏（Takahiro Morita）所說的話。有城市才得以有滑板人的存在，也只有城市才能讓滑板人得以全力發揮與展現他們的技巧。唯有在城市，才能發掘出嶄新滑板風格，唯有城市的存在，滑板文化才得以發展。

滑板人若看到街上不錯的路緣石就會去磨一下，對吧？如果有很不錯的手扶杆，也就會想去嘗試，對吧？若是發現很讚的樓梯，你就會想一躍而下，不是嗎？有城市，就會有滑板人。這就是為什麼我理解大家都要團結起來，並呼籲去改變滑板人會打擾他人及製造髒亂的形象。而我也認為身為女子滑板人必須理解這一點。

最新作品《ReStart》影片非常有趣且和樂融融，你是如何構思出這樣的想法？

祐里：近來日本滑板界的風氣變得投入很多心力在滑板巡迴賽事上，一心考量著評分機制，以及廠商贊助之下得一切以賽事活動為優先的情況。我感覺到滑板最初的那種美好已經迷失了。

拍攝滑板影片時，會為了拍好一個招式，在同伴能成功地做出完美招式為止，無論寒冷或炎熱，大家都一起歡呼或遺憾。正是因為有這些過程才有所謂的羈絆，影片的作品也因此而生。當然，我很高興能拍到很棒的片段，但這份喜悅是來自於過程中的努力，以及因此而產生的戲劇性。我想說的是，你是以獨立個體玩滑板沒錯，但你並非獨自一人參與過程。

Yuri is cheering with her friend during filming. © YoshioYoshida

你的下一個影片計畫是？

祐里：接下來會在2021年三月發佈 Vans 大約五分鐘長度的滑板公園場景影片，是在巴厘島、澳洲和日本三個國家拍攝。這是我第一次嘗試拍這樣的東西，覺得有一點緊張，但很期待作品的發表！至於《ReStart》影片，由於藤澤虹々可（Nanaka Fujisawa）先前受傷，以至於無法在影片裡放入她的完整片段，所以我打算重新加入她的完整片段，再以復甦版本發佈影片。

從你開始玩板之後，你覺得女子滑板有任何改變嗎？

祐里：改變了很多。十四年前，你很難得到任何滑板上的動力，因為滑板公園和女性滑板人很少。現在我們有了社群媒體，結交同好變得很容易，大環境也變得對女性友善。

你會如何想像自己的滑板未來？

祐里：我認為這會取決於品牌廠商在第一次奧運的滑板競賽之後，他們會繼續提供多少支持，但我想無論好壞，滑板的未來都會更好。因為奧運關係，我對滑板也產生一種「運動」形式的想法，我想那對滑板產業也是很棒的一件事，然而街頭滑板精神卻因此迷失。我希望等到奧運熱潮稍微冷卻後，能讓最初的滑板精神回歸到這文化之中，所以期待大家創造出新的實踐方式，讓滑板人再次在街頭大放異彩。

Yuri Murai and © YoshioYoshida

你認為外觀上的「女性化」以及現今發展趨勢對女子滑板人而言會是一種優勢或是阻礙？

祐里：我認為在現今這時代是有利於女性滑板人的。以奧運來說，競爭對手仍比男性來得少。在社群媒體世界裡，可愛的女性滑板人其關注可能比技術優異的男性滑板人多。在滑板場裡，女性偶爾也會有優勢，出席參加當地活動與賽事就能獲得奬勵，我想算是比男性幸運很多吧（笑）。

你認為就生理上，女性與男性是平等地發展滑板技術嗎？

祐里：現在玩板的年輕女孩其實也很厲害，我覺得若是從小便開始玩滑板，男女可以是平等的。但是在年輕人之中，也有「為什麼男生能那麼厲害呢？」的聲音出現，到頭來好像還是男性的技術會更勝一籌。畢竟無論哪種運動，鮮少有女性選手勝過男性。

An interview with Japan’s iconic first woman skate video director: Yuri Murai

Yuri Murai hails from Kawagoe City, Saitama County in Japan, she started to skate at eighteen, stepping into a world that still today has more men than women. She realized that no matter the filmer or the skater in the video, they were all typically male, and there were no skate videos which featured all-women-skaters. The rarity of women's skateboarding films motivated her to pick up the VX 2000 camera and set out to film female skaters in all manners of style across Japan. Later in 2012, she self-released “Joy and Sorrow”, the first Japanese girl only series of female skateboarding films featuring vibrant street skating movements and creative editing which now represent the cohesiveness of Japanese female skateboarders.

Murai's contribution caught the attention and support of the Japanese skateboarding scene. She gradually extended her filming journey to all over Japan, and later in 2015 and 2017, she released the second and the finale of "Joy and Sorrow". Her latest work from 2019, "ReStart", is no longer focused solely on women skaters, but showcases her unique perspective as a female skateboarding filmer. Yuri’s skateboarding films not only present a variety of creativity in editting and skateboarding techniques by Japanese women’s skateboarders who interpret their styles through street spots, but also ingeniously contextualizes the stereotype in Japanese society that “women should be like...” in her videos, which creates the contrast of women in skateboarding. This playful contrast also expresses what Murai hopes, that the girls who skateboard do not need to be labeled as masculine by others, nor do they need to meet the expectations of general societal perceptions, just because they are women.

Furthermore, perhaps the world can no longer view women's skateboarding as a novelty, and no matter women or queer skaters, they can feel a geniune freedom when they skate everywhere.

When and how did you start skateboarding?

Yuri: I started skateboarding when I was 18 years old, in high school, and it was because my male friend was skateboarding.

How was the skateboarding scene at the time you started to skate?

Yuri: There were no skate parks nearby and no friends were skating at that time as well.

What was the first trick you learned? And how did you feel when you landed it?

Yuri: The first trick I learned was an ollie. I was happy and the skaters who witnessed it were even more pleased than I was.

How did you gradually develop your technical skills?

Yuri: Compared to the perseverance of practicing by yourself, skating with friends is much happier, and it’s also easier to get into the tricks!

Have you ever had any any difficulties you had to overcome in developing your technical skill? If so, how did you do it?

Yuri: If you do not practice hard on tricks or are scared of the tricks, your body will not learn the movements. First of all, I would try various things and think "is this trick possible to succeed?!" Then when I start to feel comfortable with it, I think that would be the time to practice the new trick.

How did you get started filming female skaters and what motivates you to keep doing it today?

Yuri: I started to film girl skaters because I didn't think there were any girl-only skating videos in Japan. I wanted to know that there are various styles of cool skaters, as well as those who win the competitions. At first, I told everyone "I want to film you", but now there are more people who come to me and say "I want to be filmed". I was truly inspired by this and it keeps me moving forward. I am really grateful.

What do you discover when you film other female skaters?

Yuri: I think that male and women skaters aren’t different, because every individual has different tastes and ideas for skateboarding skills. I usually skate without thinking too much, but when it comes to filming, I think more carefully about the relationship between my perception and skateboarding.

Because you also film male skaters, do you feel there exists any difference between filming male and women skaters?

Yuri: No particular difference. There are events for skaters that are girls only, and as girl skaters they pique a lot of interest from people. When it comes to filming, there are not many specific skate spots for girls, but regardless both men and women feel that the video is cool. However, there may be a benefit in that the security and police are friendlier if girls are there.

In your “Joy and Sorrow” video series, you kept mentioning “girls should unite.” Why is that?

Yuri: The phrase “skaters must be united” is from a Japanese filmer and skater, Takahiro Morita. The existence of a skater is only when there is a city, and it is only when there is a city that the skaters can fully express themselves and show their skills. You can only develop new skills in the city. Skateboarding can only be developed when there is a city.

If skaters discover a good curb, they would grind it, right? If you find a good rail, you'll try your tricks on it, right? If you find a nice stair set, you will jump off it, right? That’s why the skaters are only grown in the city. That's why I understand that everyone must unite and call for changes to skateboardering culture where bad behavior disturbs others and creates a negative image. And I also think that, being a woman skater, I must understand this.

The video-game vibe in “ReStart” is very interesting. How do you come up with these ideas for “ReStart”?

Yuri: Japan is putting a lot of effort into the skateboarding competitions recently, focused only on points, and prioritizing activities with a guarantee from companies. I have felt that the goodness of the original skateboarding was lost.

When shooting tricks for the skate videos, there are times when the weather is cold or hot, friends cheering for you, being happy or regretful together, etc. The work is made when that one friend lands a good trick and is pushed to the limit. Of course, I'm glad that I can get good footage, and I'm also glad that there is the drama within the footage to make the video sucessful, as well as all the efforts before making the videos. What I want to say is that indeed you can skate by yourself, but you're not alone in the process.

What is your next project?

Yuri: It would be releasing the VANS video in March 2021 and it’s about 5 minutes long. The video is shot at the skateparks in Bali, Australia and Japan. It’s my first time trying this kind of filming, so I'm a little nervous, but I am looking forward to it! For “ReStart”, Nanaka Fujisawa was injured and she couldn’t complete the full part for it, so I will make a re-edit of ReStart with her full part included.

Do you feel there’s any difference or change in female skateboarding since you started to skate?

Yuri: It has changed a lot. 14 years ago, it was difficult to get motivated because there were only a few skate parks and a few women skaters. Nowadays we have SNS that makes it easy to make friends, and the vibe in general is friendlier to women skaters.

How do you envision your future in skateboarding?

Yuri: I think that it would depend on how much companies will continue to support us after the Olympics. However I think that skateboarding in the future will be good no matter what happens.

I have a sense of “skateboarding as a sport” because of the Olympics right now, I think that is a very good thing for the skateboarding industry, but the spirit of street skateboarding culture is lost. I hope that after the heat of the Olympics cools down, the original skateboarding spirit will rise again. So I expect that a new method for developing skateboarding will be created, which will let skaters shine again in the streets.

Do you think that femininity and the development of skateboarding nowadays could be an advantage or an obstruction for women skateboarding?

Yuri: I think it is advantageous in this era. For the Olympics, the women’s skateboarding competitors are still fewer than the men. In the world of social media, women that have been recognized as "cute skaters" may gain more attention than male skaters with extraordinary skills. In the skatepark, women skaters occasionally would have some advantages, and they could get rewards easily by just attending local events. I guess you could say the women are luckier than men (smile).

Do you think women and male skaters are physically equal in developing technical ability? Why?