Kriss Kyle, Edinburgh
© Rutger Pauw
BMX

什麼叫驚嘆號，Kriss Kyle 用影片告訴你!

Kriss Kyle 以蘇格蘭為根基，他所拍攝的相關自行車影片，肯定讓你大開眼界。
由 Aoife Glass 編寫
5 min read更新於

Summary

  1. 1
    Don't Look Down
  2. 2
    Kriss Kyle’s Kaleidoscope
  3. 3
    Out of Season
  4. 4
    Land of Everyday Wonder
  5. 5
    Wallrides
  6. 6
    Dropping in on Dubai
  7. 7
    Riding Shotgun - Toronto
  8. 8
    Raw 100
  9. 9
    Badlands
  10. 10
    90 Percent Luck
  11. 11
    StreetDome
  12. 12
    Three Day Metro Pass - Milan
精選 Kriss Kyle's 的最佳影片，展示這位來自蘇格蘭車手的驚人才華、創造力和風格，無論他在何處騎行，你都無法把視線從螢幕上移開。
Kriss Kyle as seen on his Wallriders trip from Edinburgh UK to Lyon, France, in August 2016.

Kriss Kyle has been pushing the boundaries of BMX for a decade

© Rutger Pauw/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Don't Look Down

36分鐘

Don't Look Down

Can you ride a BMX park in the sky? See how Kriss Kyle's daring idea grew into the ultimate test of BMX skill.

英语 +10

Kriss Kyle
突破舊有框架是 Kriss Kyle 聞名車壇的主因，Don't Look Down 讓Kriss Kyle 突破到新的高度，因為他騎在一個飛在 2,000 英尺高空的熱氣球，雖然最後剪輯只有呈現四分鐘，但幕後紀錄片展示了為實現他的夢想，以及進行的多年規劃、工程和實踐過程。
02

Kriss Kyle’s Kaleidoscope

26分鐘

Kriss Kyle's Kaleidoscope

Kriss Kyle performs a number of world-first tricks in an ever-changing environment designed to deceive.

俄语

Kriss Kyle
迷幻的視覺效果和虛幻的技巧，視錯覺亂和令人費解的技巧，萬花筒擁有這一切，甚至更多，而Kriss Kyle的創造性和瘋狂，透過 BMX 展示超強創造力和技巧，突然間你會發現自己，一遍又一遍觀看這支影片。
03

Out of Season

25分鐘

Kriss Kyle: Out of Season

Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.

英语 +6

Kriss Kyle
在休兵期中，Kriss Kyle 把他的 BMX 換成登山車，在威爾士嘗試在登山車少見的技巧，他在多年的 BMX 比賽所掌握的技巧，被無縫接軌的轉移到登山車上，並在林道裡盡情展現自我。
04

Land of Everyday Wonder

Kriss Kyle getting dizzy in Denmark

Kriss Kyle getting dizzy in Denmark

© Esben Zøllner Olesen / Red Bull Content Pool

這是你從未見過的丹麥，而且可能永遠不會再看到。Kriss Kyle 透過影片展示他對旅行的看法，同時在丹麥大秀令人驚嘆的騎行技巧，並結合期待滑翔傘著陸、屋頂技騎乘巧和運河邊的滑稽動作。
05

Wallrides

5分鐘

Wallride Road Trip

Kriss Kyle travels from Scotland to Lyon, riding the best walls he can find.

從蘇格蘭的愛丁堡到法國的里昂，這段影片是關於尋找盡可能最好的滑道，然後全速騎行。Kyle 和 Alex Donnachie 一起參加了這次公路旅行冒險，涵蓋了英國和法國的新景點和創意技巧。
06

Dropping in on Dubai

5分鐘

Dropping in on Dubai

Watch Kriss Kyle jump from a helicopter onto the roof of Burj Al Arab in Dubai – on his BMX bike.

當車手從直升機下降到直升機的停機坪，而且停機坪是位於陽光普照的杜拜 700 英尺（321 米）飯店，光看字面你就知道，這部影片不會讓你失望，Kyle Kriss 也是從這支影片變得越來越好。
07

Riding Shotgun - Toronto

13分鐘

Toronto park sessions

In Toronto, Kriss Kyle meets up with Drew Bezanson, one of the world’s most progressive BMX park riders.

土耳其语 +8

Kriss Kyle
Riding Shotgun 是 Kyle 自己的發表系列影片，他環遊世界並與地球上最優秀的 BMX freestyles 車手一起騎行和挑戰，該系列共有四集，加拿大多倫多的第一集，Kyle 和 Drew Bezanson 一同演出。
更多關於Kriss Kyle 的 Riding Shotgun 系列影音：
08

Raw 100

2分鐘

Kriss Kyle

No music, no slo-mo – enjoy the undiluted sight and sounds of BMXer Kriss Kyle as he gets some practise in.

Kriss Kyle
100秒你能做什麼？Kriss Kyle 可以在他的 Unit 23 主場，展示流暢的風格和令人難以置信的技巧，這個室內滑板公園既是他的家鄉，也是他磨練技藝的地方。
09

Badlands

6分鐘

Badlands

Kriss Kyle and friends tackle BMX in South West Africa.

Kriss Kyle
史詩般的公路旅行，4,000 英里穿越西南非洲的沙漠和山脈，穿過南非，進入納米比亞，Alex Kennedy、Greg Illingworth、Russ Barone、 Sergio Layos 以及Kriss Kyle，在未知的騎行地點進行超出規模的騎行。
10

90 Percent Luck

7分鐘

90 percent luck

Pro BMX rider Kriss Kyle pushes himself to nail a pair of innovative lines at his local warehouse BMX park.

意大利语 +8

Kriss Kyle
Kriss Kyle 著名的無縫技巧是什麼？他說90%的運氣，10%的技巧，我們說這是90%的技巧和10%的運氣，加上大量的練習。
該影片是 Raditudes 系列的一部分，讓你可以一窺 Kriss Kyle 看似毫不費力的風格，所經歷的一切過程。小心有雷：這不是很輕鬆，但非常令人印象深刻。如果這對你來說還不夠了解 Kriss Kyle ，請查看他的第二個 Raditudes video，以了解更多訊息。
11

StreetDome

3分鐘

Kriss Kyle christens StreetDome

Kriss Kyle christens Denmark's newest skatepark StreetDome.

Kriss Kyle
當您成為像 Kriss Kyle 一樣出色，就有機會在丹麥 Haderslev 全新的 StreetDome 滑板公園，享受四天專屬於自己的騎乘機會。
12

Three Day Metro Pass - Milan

4分鐘

Three Day Metro Pass – Milan

Join Kriss Kyle, Felix Prangenberg and Jordan Godwin as they search out Milan’s best spots.

土耳其语 +1

世界上最好的 BMX 車手、一個令人敬畏的城市、一個公共交通系統，並且只用三天時間來拍攝，你會透過什麼？當然是 Three Day Metro Pass
在這一集中，Kyle 與 Jordon Godwin 和 Felix Prangenberg 一起了解義大利時尚之都米蘭，透過獨有的騎乘風格及技巧，運用地形為人們帶來不同感受的秀，同時也可以透過 Three Day Metro Pass adventure 了解葡萄牙首都里斯本。
Part of this story

Kriss Kyle

One of Scotland’s finest BMX riders, Kriss Kyle has risen through the ranks, and is now shredding it with the big boys at the X Games.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Don't Look Down

Can you ride a BMX park in the sky? See how Kriss Kyle's daring idea grew into the ultimate test of BMX skill.

36分鐘

Kriss Kyle's Kaleidoscope

Kriss Kyle performs a number of world-first tricks in an ever-changing environment designed to deceive.

26分鐘

Kriss Kyle: Out of Season

Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.

25分鐘

Riding Shotgun

Scottish rider Kriss Kyle embarks on a world tour to kick back and make edits with his favourite BMX stars.

1 季 · 4集數

Raditudes

Ride along with the biggest names in BMX as they travel the world and push the sport to new levels.

3季 · 27集數
BMX