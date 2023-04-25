什麼叫驚嘆號，Kriss Kyle 用影片告訴你!

Don't Look Down
Can you ride a BMX park in the sky? See how Kriss Kyle's daring idea grew into the ultimate test of BMX skill.
Kriss Kyle’s Kaleidoscope
Kriss Kyle performs a number of world-first tricks in an ever-changing environment designed to deceive.
Out of Season
Watch as Kriss transitions from BMX to all-around bike athlete in classic British winter weather.
Land of Everyday Wonder
Wallrides
Kriss Kyle travels from Scotland to Lyon, riding the best walls he can find.
Dropping in on Dubai
Watch Kriss Kyle jump from a helicopter onto the roof of Burj Al Arab in Dubai – on his BMX bike.
Riding Shotgun - Toronto
In Toronto, Kriss Kyle meets up with Drew Bezanson, one of the world’s most progressive BMX park riders.
Raw 100
No music, no slo-mo – enjoy the undiluted sight and sounds of BMXer Kriss Kyle as he gets some practise in.
Badlands
Kriss Kyle and friends tackle BMX in South West Africa.
90 Percent Luck
Pro BMX rider Kriss Kyle pushes himself to nail a pair of innovative lines at his local warehouse BMX park.
StreetDome
Kriss Kyle christens Denmark's newest skatepark StreetDome.
Three Day Metro Pass - Milan
Join Kriss Kyle, Felix Prangenberg and Jordan Godwin as they search out Milan’s best spots.
