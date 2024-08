Ricciardo觀點：見證Verstappen200場的賽事之路

F1 champion Max Verstappen on trusting the process “I enjoy what I'm doing but I also don't make myself crazy – I don't put a lot of questions in my head. I just go with the flow and this works for me." Welcome to the first episode of Mind Set Win Season 2! We’re kicking this new season off with Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, who talks to us about trusting the process. The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver has perfected the art of not overcomplicating or overthinking his routine and approach, something which helps him keep focus on the important aspects he needs to win races and titles. In this episode, hosts Cédric Dumont and York-Peter Klöppel introduce us to a way of thinking that can help us focus on the present moment. It’s called What's Important Now – or WIN. They then tell us how to put it into practice. Firstly, identify a large goal you’re working towards. Thinking about the final outcome can become overwhelming, so begin to think about the smaller steps it will take to reach that one goal. Finally, begin every day by focusing on What’s Important Now and what you can control in that very moment. This helps keep you focused on the daily achievable goals and the current tasks at hand that will push you towards your end goal.