© Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
F1
Max Verstappen贏得F1世界冠軍隨堂考
您對Max Verstappen通往 F1 世界冠軍之路瞭解多少呢？當我們回顧 2021 F1 賽季的勝利和考驗，以及 Max Verstappen輝煌的勝利時，請您置身在我們互動測驗駕駛座的隨堂考中。
由 Paul Keith 編寫
1 min read
發佈於
12/17/2021 · 12:17 PM UTC
Part of this story
FIA Formula One World Championship
FIA Formula One World Championship is back in …
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021
12月 10, 2021
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen was born to be fast and comes from …
Netherlands
Sergio Pérez
Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful …
Mexico
自從進入最高級別的賽車運動以來，
Max Verstappen
就被譽為是未來的世界冠軍，今年他通過一系列輝煌的勝利和頒獎台功績，以高超的勇氣和承擔贏得了他的第一座世界冠軍。以他24歲的年紀展現出的技能與成熟度，已經擊敗了 F1史上許多最成功的車手。
你能追隨Verstappen經歷這有史以來最長F1 賽季的每一個轉折與彎道，熟悉他的反應，並在通往最終勝利的道路上，做出同樣重要的抉擇嗎？
