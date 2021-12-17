World champion
Max Verstappen贏得F1世界冠軍隨堂考

您對Max Verstappen通往 F1 世界冠軍之路瞭解多少呢？當我們回顧 2021 F1 賽季的勝利和考驗，以及 Max Verstappen輝煌的勝利時，請您置身在我們互動測驗駕駛座的隨堂考中。
由 Paul Keith 編寫
1 min read發佈於
自從進入最高級別的賽車運動以來，Max Verstappen 就被譽為是未來的世界冠軍，今年他通過一系列輝煌的勝利和頒獎台功績，以高超的勇氣和承擔贏得了他的第一座世界冠軍。以他24歲的年紀展現出的技能與成熟度，已經擊敗了 F1史上許多最成功的車手。
你能追隨Verstappen經歷這有史以來最長F1 賽季的每一個轉折與彎道，熟悉他的反應，並在通往最終勝利的道路上，做出同樣重要的抉擇嗎？
