一起看看 Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 決賽中的最佳Battle

在 2023 年的整個賽季中，來自 30 多個國家的成千上萬名 b-boy 和 b-girl 參與了 Red Bull BC One Cyphers，以爭取在 Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 中的名額。代表他們國家的舞者透過展示他們的技巧贏得了殊榮。他們的動作、耐力、風格和自信必須精準無比。他們必須擊敗全國具有非凡天賦、獨特且運動能力卓越的舞者，最重要的是，他們必須讓裁判和粉絲讚嘆歡呼。
隨著 Red Bull BC One 第 20 屆將至，一起來看看來自世界各地資格賽 Red Bull BC One Cyphers 的頂級Battle。
B-Girl Agne v B-Girl Alessandrina
6分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 義大利: b-girl 總決賽
Agne在Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 義大利的決賽中迎戰Alessandrina。
義大利明日之星 b-girl Agne 在 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy 的最終對決中，以利落的步伐和強大的動力迎戰兇猛的對手 b-girl Alessandrina，讓粉絲在誰應該代表他們國家的問題上產生爭議。最終，Agne 證明了她為何被譽為義大利最優秀的 b-girl 天才，她在Battle中的實力不容小覷。
B-Boy Kid Colombia v B-Boy Cis
5分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland 2023 – B-Boy Final Battle
B-Boy Cis goes up against B-Boy Kid Colombia in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland 2023.
Kid Colombia 在 2014 年首次亮相後近十年後，贏得他的第二個國家冠軍，成為 Red Bull BC One Holland Cypher 的最終冠軍。他展現了二十幾年的經驗，以出色的技能和風格擊敗了 B-Boy Cis。
B-Girl Sayora v B-Girl Veronika Noodlee
5分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan 2023 - B-Girl總決賽
在2023年哈薩克Red Bull BC One Cypher 比賽的決賽中，B-girls Rubina將對上Sayora。
B-Girl Sayora 並非首次登上世界舞台。早在 2018 年，她就以成為來自哈薩克的第一位 b-girl、並在 2018 年首次 b-girl 世界冠軍賽中參賽而創造歷史。從那時起，她的信心和技能不斷提高，今年她在 Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan 中贏得了冠軍，對決的對手是同胞 B-Girl Veronika Noodlee，許多粉絲紛紛為她的能力喝彩，認為她是世界冠軍的有力競爭者。
B-Girl Emma v B-Girl Momo
5分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023加拿大大賽 – B-Girl總決賽
B-Girl Emma在Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 加拿大的決賽中對上B-Girl Momo。
B-Girl Emma 在 2018 年在阿根廷布宜諾斯艾利斯的第一屆青年奧運會上獲得了breaking的銀牌。從那時起，她提升了她的技巧和流暢度，展現出一種冷靜的自信，使她有資格參加 Red Bull BC One 2022世界總冠軍賽。在 Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada 的決賽中，她與 B-Girl Momo 激烈對戰後，她將再次參加 Last Chance Cypher，爭取世界冠軍的機會。
B-Boy Ricky Rules v B-Boy Dani Chico
5分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher LATAM 2023 - B-Boy總決賽
Ricky Rules和Dani Chico在Red Bull BC One Cypher LATAM 2023的決賽中相遇。
Ricky Rules 在一場激烈的決鬥中，對上智利舞者 Dani Chico，並交出令人驚艷的表現。這是 Ricky Rules 的第二次贏得 Red Bull BC One Cypher 冠軍。
B-Girl Zoely v B-Girl Swami
6分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher Mexico 2023: b-girl final
Zoely battles Swami in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Mexico 2023.
經過四年的休息，Red Bull BC One Cypher 再次強勢回歸墨西哥，B-Girl Zoely 展現了她的靈活性和技巧，盡管她是不被矚目的。不僅如此，她還擊敗了 B-Girl Swami，她是一位國家冠軍，將代表墨西哥參加明年的巴黎比賽。對於 Zoely 來說，下一站是在巴黎的 Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 。
B-Boy Grazy v B-Boy Assasin Cris
5分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023西班牙大賽 – B-Boy總決賽
Grazy和Assasin Cris在Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023西班牙大賽的決賽中相遇。
在 Red Bull BC One Cypher 西班牙，Grazy 與 Assasin Cris 展開了一場西班牙風格的史詩級對決。多次國家冠軍 Grazy 獲得了冠軍，將再次參加 Last Chance Cypher。
B-Girl Stefani v B-Girl Shortbread
4分鐘
Red Bull BC One Cypher UK 2023: b-girl final
Stefani battles Shortbread in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher UK 2023.
在 Red Bull BC One Cypher 英國，英國 b-girl 界的兩大強者 Stefani 和 Shortbread 在決賽中交鋒。兩人都全力以赴，渴望獲得前往巴黎比賽的門票。裁判最終認為 Stefani 值得代表英國參加 Last Chance Cypher。
B-Boy Bart v B-Boy Leony
3分鐘
巴西Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 - B-Boy總決賽
Leony和Bart在巴西Red Bull BC One 2023的決賽中相遇
一場經典比賽在 Red Bull BC One Cypher 巴西上演。Leony，是第一位贏得 Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 的選手，遇到了 Bart，一位之前參加過 Red Bull BC One 世界總冠軍賽的選手。Leony 贏得勝利，全球粉絲開玩笑說「直接邀請他吧」，因為他已經多次透過 Last Chance Cypher 成功晉級。
我們將隨著最新的 Red Bull BC One Cyphers 影片更新本篇文章，所以請隨時關注這裡，了解 2023 賽季最精彩的對決。