Luis-Joe Luhrs and Cesare Benedetti lead a training ride at a Bora-Hansgrohe performance camp in Mallorca, Spain, on December 12, 2022.
The Strava and Zwift segments that matter for Red Bull Junior Brothers

Get the lowdown on the Strava and Zwift segments that will feature as the pre-defined rides applicants have to compete on for Red Bull Junior Brothers.
The Red Bull Junior Brothers scouting programme offers young athletes a chance to compete for a BORA – hansgrohe U19 pro-contract. Interested participants will have to log their rides on indoor riding platform Zwift and cycling performance tracking app Strava on pre-defined segments from February 1 until May 31, 2023.
Further details about the entry process can be found here.
There are Strava segments from 13 different countries - Austria, Australia, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Each country has at least two segments where participants will be able to log their times. With Zwift, there are five segments within the worlds they operate.
The segments featured are all climbs of varying degrees of difficulty. For both the Strava and Zwift segments featured, the difficulty of the climbs have been ranked according to Strava's way of categorising segment climbs. They rank in terms of difficulty from Category 4 being the relatively easiest climb to Hors Catégorie (HC), which is basically an unclassified climb and is the hardest.
  • Category 4
  • Category 3
  • Category 2
  • Category 1
  • Hors Catégorie
Find out exactly what and where the Strava and Zwift segments are below, starting with the Strava segments being used in the 13 countries, and ending with the Zwift segments.
01

Australia

  • Mt Glorious Road climb
Where: Dundas, Queensland
Climb category: Category 2
This climb can be found in D'Aguilar mountain range which is 40 miles northwest of Brisbane.
Strava segment for Mt Glorious Rd Climb in Australia.

Mt Glorious Rd Climb

© Strava

  • Henri Robert Drive
Where: Clagiraba, Queensland
Climb category: Category 2
This is another segment that can be found in Queensland, this time south of Brisbane and closer to the Gold Coast area. It's on the eastern approach to Mount Tamborine mountain.
Strava segment for Henri Robert Drive in Australia.

Henri Robert Drive

© Strava

02

Austria

  • Kitzbüheler Horn, Alpenhaus
Where: Kitzbühel
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
This is a long steep climb that is situated in the Austrian Alps, between Innsbruck and Salzburg, in the Tyrol region. It's a climb that's frequently ventured by local cyclists with a sportive being held on it. Therefore, it's no surprise that it has featured in incarnations of the Tour of Austria.
The Strava segment for the Kitzbüheler Horn in Austria.

Kitzbüheler Horn, Alpenhaus

© Strava

  • Ötztaler Gletscherstrasse bis Mautstelle
Where: Sölden
Climb category: Category 2
The Austrian alpine ski resort of Sölden, in the Tyrol region of Austria, is the starting point for this climb that ultimately leads you to the glacier ski areas in the Ötztal. The average gradient of 11 percent on this climb is sure to hurt.
The Strava segment for the Ötztaler Gletscherstrasse ride in Austria.

Ötztaler Gletscherstrasse bis Mautstelle

© Strava

  • Großglockner Hochalpenstraße: Ferleiten - Fuscher Törl
Where: Zeller Fusch
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
Another spectacular alpine road climb that Austria seems to have in abundance. Situated south of Salzburg, the climb is the highest surfaced mountain pass road in Austria. It has also featured in the Giro d'Italia grand tour race and in editions of the Tour of Austria.
The Strava segment for the Großglockner Hochalpenstraße ride in Austria.

Großglockner Hochalpenstraße: Ferleiten - Fuscher Törl

© Strava

03

Chile

  • Caracolles de Portillo
Where: Los Andes
Climb category: Category 1
This high mountain segment in the Andes is part of the road that connects Chile's capital Santiago to Mendoza in Argentina, passing the ski resort of Portillo on its way. The road is famous for its hairpins, 29 of them, and they feature in this segment.
The Strava segment for the Caracolles de Portillo ride in Chile.

Caracolles de Portillo

© Strava

  • Yerba Loca - Farellones
Where: Lo Barnechea
Climb category: Category 2
There are more hairpins to contend with in Chile's other Strava segment. This one can be found just east of Santiago and is the road that links the national reserve of Yerba Loca to the ski resort town of Farellones.
The Strava segment for the Yerba Loca - Farellones ride in Chile.

Yerba Loca - Farellones

© Strava

04

Colombia

  • La Catedral
Where: Envigado, Antioquia
Climb category: Category 1
The La Catedral segment is located south of Medellín, Colombia's second biggest city in the Antioquia region that's popular with Colombian amateur and pro cyclists alike for its testing climbs.
The Strava segment for the Catedral ride in Columbia.

La Catedral

© Strava

  • Subida Yerbabuena a la vara
Where: Chia, Cundinamarca
Climb category: Category 2
A short but testing climb that is located in the mountains north of the capital Bogota.
The Strava segment for the Subida Yerbabuena ride in Columbia.

Subida Yerbabuena a la vara

© Strava

05

France

  • Alpe d'Huez
Where: Bourg d'Oisans, Isere
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
The Alpe d'Huez probably needs no introductions at all being one of the most iconic cycling climbs in the world and a regular inclusion in the Tour de France.
The Strava segment for the Alpe D'Huez climb in France.

Alpe D'Huez

© Strava

  • Planche + super planche des belles filles
Where: Plancher-les-Mines, Haute-Saône
Climb category: Category 2
Like the Alpe D'Huez, the La Planche des Belles Filles is a regular mountain stop finish on the Tour de France. It's located in the Vosges Mountains in France near the country's border with Switzerland.
The Strava segment for the Planche + super planche des belles filles climb in France.

Planche + super planche des belles filles

© Strava

06

Germany

  • Bayrischzell -> Sudelfeld
Where: Bayrischzell, Bavaria
Climb category: Category 3
Like most of the segments featured in Red Bull Junior Brothers, this is part of a road to a ski resort. In this case, the Sudelfeld ski station, which is located south of Munich in the Bavarian region of Germany.
The Strava segment for the Bayrischzell to Sudelfeld climb in Germany.

Bayrischzell -> Sudelfeld

© Strava

  • Wixberg (via Hegenscheider Weg)
Where: Altena, Nordrhein-Westfalen
Climb category: Category 3
On the other side of Germany, near the cities of Dusseldorf and Dortmund in the Nordrhein-Westfalen region, is this shortish segment that's a mere 3.4km in length.
The Strava segment for the Wixberg via Hegenscheider Weg climb in Germany.

Wixberg (via Hegenscheider Weg)

© Strava

07

Italy

  • Passo Giau (southside)
Where: Cortina d'Ampezzo, Veneto
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
The Passo Giau is one of the highest mountain passes in the Italian Dolomites, and the south side of the climb is epically steep. It's been part of the Giro d’Italia over the years and is a regular in the sportive Maratona dles Dolomites.
The Strava segment for the Passo Giau climb in Italy.

Passo Giau (southside)

© Strava

  • Tre Cime de Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo)
Where: Auronzo Di Cadore, Vento
Climb category: Category 2
More Dolomites action for the second Italian segment. The average gradient of 7.6 percent can be a little misleading as the second part of the climb sees things severely ramp up to gradients of over 14 percent. This segment has also featured as part of a route in the Giro d’Italia.
The Strava segment for the Tre Cime de Lavaredo climb in Italy.

Tre Cime de Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo)

© Strava

08

Norway

  • Damtjernet
Where: Buskerud
Climb category: Category 2
Located north of Oslo, this climb gets its name from the lake that's nearby at the finish point. It's relatively short with a manageable average gradient of 8.1 percent.
The Strava segment for the Damtjernet climb in Norway.

Damtjernet

© Strava

  • Lysebotn
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
This segment is found east of Stavanger and given its remote location is best arrived by boat from there. There are 27 switchbacks in this climb and the views below to the valley and fjords in the area are truly mesmerising.
The Strava segment for the Lysebotn climb in Norway.

Lysebotn

© Strava

09

Poland

  • Przełęcz Karkonoska przez Przesiekę
Where: Podgórzyn
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
This segment is part of a bigger route that is a favoured ride of Polish pro cyclists. It can be found south of Jelenia Góra, a Polish city in the southwest of the country, near the border of the Czech Republic.
The Strava segment for the Przełęcz Karkonoska climb in Poland.

Przełęcz Karkonoska przez Przesiekę

© Strava

  • Magurka wikowicka
Where: Wilkowice
Climb category: Category 2
Located south of the Polish city of Bielsko-Biała, the Magurka Wilkowicka segment may seem a bit inconspicuous given its length of just 3.42km, but it packs a punch with an average 12 percent gradient.
The Strava segment for the Magurka wikowicka climb in Poland.

Magurka wikowicka

© Strava

10

Slovenia

  • Križišče-Sveta gora
Where: Solkan, Nova Gorica
Climb category: Category 2
A short segment that can be found in western Slovenia on the border with Italy. The climb has featured in the Tour of Slovenia with the stage ending at the small town of Sveta Gora at the top of the road.
The Strava segment for the Križišče-Sveta gora climb in Slovenia.

Križišče-Sveta gora

© Strava

  • Strma Reber climb
Where: Osilnica
Climb category: Category 1
This switchback-filled climb has an average gradient of almost eight percent, with a maximum gradient that hits a punishing 18 percent at one point. It can be found in southern Slovenia.
The Strava segment for the Strma Reber climb in Slovenia.

Strma Reber climb

© Strava

11

Spain

  • Bola del Mundo desde Navacerrada
Where: Navacerrada
Climb category: Hors Catégorie
The Bola del Mundo climb can be found in the mountains north of the capital Madrid. What you'll get here is steep slopes mixed in with high altitude.
The Strava segment for the Bola del Mundo climb in Spain.

Bola del Mundo desde Navacerrada

© Strava

  • Urkiola
Where: Mañaria
Climb category: Category 2
This is a legendary climb in Spain's Basque Country that has featured in the Vuleta D'Esapana in the past and was part of the Subida a Urkiola, a now-defunct single-day race.
The Strava segment for the Urkiola climb in Spain.

Urkiola

© Strava

12

Switzerland

  • Jaunpass Climb
Where: Boltigen
Climb category: Category 2
This segment can be found south of the Swiss cities of Fribourg and Thun. It's part of a popular route that loops in other mountain passes in the area.
The Strava segment for the Jaunpass climb in Switzerland.

Jaunpass Climb

© Strava

  • Weissenstein Süd
Where: Solothurn
Climb category: Category 2
This segment is part of the southern approach to the Weissenstein, which is the mountain located north of the town of Solothurn in the Swiss canton of Solothurn. The nearest big city is Bern, which is to the south.
The Strava segment for the Weissenstein Süd climb in Switzerland.

Weissenstein Süd

© Strava

13

United Kingdom

  • Great Dun Fell
Where: Knock, Cumbria
Climb category: Category 2
Found in the Cumbian region in the north of England, the Great Dun Fell segment is part of the highest paved road in the United Kingdom. It features in many a guide as one of the most difficult road climbs in the UK.
The Strava segment for the Great Dun Fell climb in the United Kingdom.

Great Dun Fell

© Strava

  • Wrynose from Ambleside
Where: Ambleside, Cumbria
Climb category: Category 3
Not far from Great Dun Fell in Cumbria is the equally hard climb of Wrynose from Ambleside. The segment may be pretty short but the gradients here are over 20 percent at times.
The Strava segment for the Wrynose climb in the United Kingdom.

Wrynose from Ambleside

© Strava

14

The Zwift segments

  • Ven-Top: This route is part of Zwift's France section and is a GPS-accurate model of the famous Mont Ventoux climb. The route is 20.9km in length with an average gradient of eight percent. It's a Hors Catégorie climb.
  • Alpe Du Zwift: A virtual version of the Alpe d'Huez climb with all its 21 hairpins. The route is 12.24km in length with an average gradient of 8.5 percent, and it can be found in Zwift's Watopia world. It's a Hors Catégorie climb.
  • Epic KOM: Another climb found in Watopia. This segment can be found in a number of routes in that world. It's 9.5km in length with an average gradient of 3.9 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.
  • Epic KOM Reverse: As the name suggests, this reaches the Epic KOM finish point but the climb begins from another side. It's shorter but steeper at 5.4km in length with an average gradient of 5.9 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.
  • Innsbruck KOM: This climb is a replica of the climb featured in the 2018 UCI Road World Championships held in Innsbruck. The segment can be found in the Innsbruck World. It's 7.4km in length with an average gradient of 5.4 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.
