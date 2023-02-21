The Strava and Zwift segments that matter for Red Bull Junior Brothers

The Red Bull Junior Brothers scouting programme offers young athletes a chance to compete for a BORA – hansgrohe U19 pro-contract . Interested participants will have to log their rides on indoor riding platform Zwift and cycling performance tracking app Strava on pre-defined segments from February 1 until May 31, 2023.

Further details about the entry process can be found here .

There are Strava segments from 13 different countries - Austria, Australia, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Each country has at least two segments where participants will be able to log their times. With Zwift, there are five segments within the worlds they operate.

The segments featured are all climbs of varying degrees of difficulty. For both the Strava and Zwift segments featured, the difficulty of the climbs have been ranked according to Strava's way of categorising segment climbs. They rank in terms of difficulty from Category 4 being the relatively easiest climb to Hors Catégorie (HC), which is basically an unclassified climb and is the hardest.

Find out exactly what and where the Strava and Zwift segments are below, starting with the Strava segments being used in the 13 countries, and ending with the Zwift segments.

01 Australia

Mt Glorious Road climb

Where: Dundas, Queensland

Climb category: Category 2

This climb can be found in D'Aguilar mountain range which is 40 miles northwest of Brisbane.

Mt Glorious Rd Climb © Strava

Henri Robert Drive

Where: Clagiraba, Queensland

Climb category: Category 2

This is another segment that can be found in Queensland, this time south of Brisbane and closer to the Gold Coast area. It's on the eastern approach to Mount Tamborine mountain.

Henri Robert Drive © Strava

02 Austria

Kitzbüheler Horn, Alpenhaus

Where: Kitzbühel

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

This is a long steep climb that is situated in the Austrian Alps, between Innsbruck and Salzburg, in the Tyrol region. It's a climb that's frequently ventured by local cyclists with a sportive being held on it. Therefore, it's no surprise that it has featured in incarnations of the Tour of Austria.

Kitzbüheler Horn, Alpenhaus © Strava

Ötztaler Gletscherstrasse bis Mautstelle

Where: Sölden

Climb category: Category 2

The Austrian alpine ski resort of Sölden, in the Tyrol region of Austria, is the starting point for this climb that ultimately leads you to the glacier ski areas in the Ötztal. The average gradient of 11 percent on this climb is sure to hurt.

Ötztaler Gletscherstrasse bis Mautstelle © Strava

Großglockner Hochalpenstraße: Ferleiten - Fuscher Törl

Where: Zeller Fusch

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

Another spectacular alpine road climb that Austria seems to have in abundance. Situated south of Salzburg, the climb is the highest surfaced mountain pass road in Austria. It has also featured in the Giro d'Italia grand tour race and in editions of the Tour of Austria.

Großglockner Hochalpenstraße: Ferleiten - Fuscher Törl © Strava

03 Chile

Caracolles de Portillo

Where: Los Andes

Climb category: Category 1

This high mountain segment in the Andes is part of the road that connects Chile's capital Santiago to Mendoza in Argentina, passing the ski resort of Portillo on its way. The road is famous for its hairpins, 29 of them, and they feature in this segment.

Caracolles de Portillo © Strava

Yerba Loca - Farellones

Where: Lo Barnechea

Climb category: Category 2

There are more hairpins to contend with in Chile's other Strava segment. This one can be found just east of Santiago and is the road that links the national reserve of Yerba Loca to the ski resort town of Farellones.

Yerba Loca - Farellones © Strava

04 Colombia

La Catedral

Where: Envigado, Antioquia

Climb category: Category 1

The La Catedral segment is located south of Medellín, Colombia's second biggest city in the Antioquia region that's popular with Colombian amateur and pro cyclists alike for its testing climbs.

La Catedral © Strava

Subida Yerbabuena a la vara

Where: Chia, Cundinamarca

Climb category: Category 2

A short but testing climb that is located in the mountains north of the capital Bogota.

Subida Yerbabuena a la vara © Strava

05 France

Alpe d'Huez

Where: Bourg d'Oisans, Isere

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

The Alpe d'Huez probably needs no introductions at all being one of the most iconic cycling climbs in the world and a regular inclusion in the Tour de France.

Alpe D'Huez © Strava

Planche + super planche des belles filles

Where: Plancher-les-Mines, Haute-Saône

Climb category: Category 2

Like the Alpe D'Huez, the La Planche des Belles Filles is a regular mountain stop finish on the Tour de France. It's located in the Vosges Mountains in France near the country's border with Switzerland.

Planche + super planche des belles filles © Strava

06 Germany

Bayrischzell -> Sudelfeld

Where: Bayrischzell, Bavaria

Climb category: Category 3

Like most of the segments featured in Red Bull Junior Brothers, this is part of a road to a ski resort. In this case, the Sudelfeld ski station, which is located south of Munich in the Bavarian region of Germany.

Bayrischzell -> Sudelfeld © Strava

Wixberg (via Hegenscheider Weg)

Where: Altena, Nordrhein-Westfalen

Climb category: Category 3

On the other side of Germany, near the cities of Dusseldorf and Dortmund in the Nordrhein-Westfalen region, is this shortish segment that's a mere 3.4km in length.

Wixberg (via Hegenscheider Weg) © Strava

07 Italy

Passo Giau (southside)

Where: Cortina d'Ampezzo, Veneto

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

The Passo Giau is one of the highest mountain passes in the Italian Dolomites, and the south side of the climb is epically steep. It's been part of the Giro d’Italia over the years and is a regular in the sportive Maratona dles Dolomites.

Passo Giau (southside) © Strava

Tre Cime de Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo)

Where: Auronzo Di Cadore, Vento

Climb category: Category 2

More Dolomites action for the second Italian segment. The average gradient of 7.6 percent can be a little misleading as the second part of the climb sees things severely ramp up to gradients of over 14 percent. This segment has also featured as part of a route in the Giro d’Italia.

Tre Cime de Lavaredo (Rifugio Auronzo) © Strava

08 Norway

Damtjernet

Where: Buskerud

Climb category: Category 2

Located north of Oslo, this climb gets its name from the lake that's nearby at the finish point. It's relatively short with a manageable average gradient of 8.1 percent.

Damtjernet © Strava

Lysebotn

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

This segment is found east of Stavanger and given its remote location is best arrived by boat from there. There are 27 switchbacks in this climb and the views below to the valley and fjords in the area are truly mesmerising.

Lysebotn © Strava

09 Poland

Przełęcz Karkonoska przez Przesiekę

Where: Podgórzyn

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

This segment is part of a bigger route that is a favoured ride of Polish pro cyclists. It can be found south of Jelenia Góra, a Polish city in the southwest of the country, near the border of the Czech Republic.

Przełęcz Karkonoska przez Przesiekę © Strava

Magurka wikowicka

Where: Wilkowice

Climb category: Category 2

Located south of the Polish city of Bielsko-Biała, the Magurka Wilkowicka segment may seem a bit inconspicuous given its length of just 3.42km, but it packs a punch with an average 12 percent gradient.

Magurka wikowicka © Strava

10 Slovenia

Križišče-Sveta gora

Where: Solkan, Nova Gorica

Climb category: Category 2

A short segment that can be found in western Slovenia on the border with Italy. The climb has featured in the Tour of Slovenia with the stage ending at the small town of Sveta Gora at the top of the road.

Križišče-Sveta gora © Strava

Strma Reber climb

Where: Osilnica

Climb category: Category 1

This switchback-filled climb has an average gradient of almost eight percent, with a maximum gradient that hits a punishing 18 percent at one point. It can be found in southern Slovenia.

Strma Reber climb © Strava

11 Spain

Bola del Mundo desde Navacerrada

Where: Navacerrada

Climb category: Hors Catégorie

The Bola del Mundo climb can be found in the mountains north of the capital Madrid. What you'll get here is steep slopes mixed in with high altitude.

Bola del Mundo desde Navacerrada © Strava

Urkiola

Where: Mañaria

Climb category: Category 2

This is a legendary climb in Spain's Basque Country that has featured in the Vuleta D'Esapana in the past and was part of the Subida a Urkiola, a now-defunct single-day race.

Urkiola © Strava

12 Switzerland

Jaunpass Climb

Where: Boltigen

Climb category: Category 2

This segment can be found south of the Swiss cities of Fribourg and Thun. It's part of a popular route that loops in other mountain passes in the area.

Jaunpass Climb © Strava

Weissenstein Süd

Where: Solothurn

Climb category: Category 2

This segment is part of the southern approach to the Weissenstein, which is the mountain located north of the town of Solothurn in the Swiss canton of Solothurn. The nearest big city is Bern, which is to the south.

Weissenstein Süd © Strava

13 United Kingdom

Great Dun Fell

Where: Knock, Cumbria

Climb category: Category 2

Found in the Cumbian region in the north of England, the Great Dun Fell segment is part of the highest paved road in the United Kingdom. It features in many a guide as one of the most difficult road climbs in the UK.

Great Dun Fell © Strava

Wrynose from Ambleside

Where: Ambleside, Cumbria

Climb category: Category 3

Not far from Great Dun Fell in Cumbria is the equally hard climb of Wrynose from Ambleside. The segment may be pretty short but the gradients here are over 20 percent at times.

Wrynose from Ambleside © Strava

14 The Zwift segments

Ven-Top: This route is part of Zwift's France section and is a GPS-accurate model of the famous Mont Ventoux climb. The route is 20.9km in length with an average gradient of eight percent. It's a Hors Catégorie climb.

Alpe Du Zwift: A virtual version of the Alpe d'Huez climb with all its 21 hairpins. The route is 12.24km in length with an average gradient of 8.5 percent, and it can be found in Zwift's Watopia world. It's a Hors Catégorie climb.

Epic KOM: Another climb found in Watopia. This segment can be found in a number of routes in that world. It's 9.5km in length with an average gradient of 3.9 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.

Epic KOM Reverse: As the name suggests, this reaches the Epic KOM finish point but the climb begins from another side. It's shorter but steeper at 5.4km in length with an average gradient of 5.9 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.

Innsbruck KOM: This climb is a replica of the climb featured in the 2018 UCI Road World Championships held in Innsbruck. The segment can be found in the Innsbruck World. It's 7.4km in length with an average gradient of 5.4 percent. It's a Category 2 climb.