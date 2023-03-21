Pedro Burns in action at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.
MTB

誰在 Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 中脫穎而出呢?

哥倫比亞城鎮 Medellín 迎來一件重要大事，舉辦 Red Bull Cerro Abajo 城市下坡車系列賽，成為當地重要大事。
由 Rajiv Desai 編寫
3 min read發佈於

哥倫比亞城鎮 Medellín 首度舉辦為期三站的 Red Bull Cerro Abajo 城市下坡車賽系列賽，Medellín為系列賽的第二站，地主好手在此勇於展現自我，贏得比賽的榮譽。
哥倫比亞好手 Juanfer Vélez 以 1 分 25.039 秒的成績奪冠，令人難以置信的是，他的時間比排名第二的 Sebastian Holguín 快了將近兩秒。來自巴西的 Lucas Borba 排在第三位。
不能錯過 Vélez 的勝利時刻

4分鐘

Winning run

Juan Fernando Vélez takes the win on home soil! This is the 19-year-old's first Red Bull Cerro Abajo win.

英语

01

Medellín 與 Comuna 13 同歡城市下坡車賽

系列賽第一站冠軍 Tomáš Slavík 此站表現受傷勢影響，最終以第六名作收。
本站的賽道位於哥倫比亞曾經臭名昭著的 Comuna 13 區，這裡曾經以其犯罪而聞名，但現在已是個蓬勃發展的經濟轉型區，與第一站的智利賽道相較，哥倫比亞的賽道只有 1.6 公里，既短又甜。
Felipe Rodriguez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Medellín welcomed a Cerro Abajo race to its city for the first time

Juanfer Velez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Comuna 13 residents and Medellín locals packed the streets to enjoy finals

Pedro Burns during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

There was little room to manoeuvre in the top section

Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

This wasn't a course for an enduro bike as Slavík found to his cost

Juanfer Vélez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Vélez was lifted to his win by the energy of the Comuna 13 crowd

本站賽道主要以樓梯為主，在技術性的要求較低，於賽道剛開始有個急轉彎，最後末端則是通往終點的階梯。
只要在賽道的尾端階梯路段處理得宜，很有機會掌握冠軍密碼，事實上比賽的走向也是如此，Vélez 和 Holguín 兩人在賽道前半端的表現接近，但隨後 Vélez 在後段迅速獲得領先優勢，順利拿下冠軍榮耀。

10分鐘

Top 3 runs

Check out the top three runs from Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023 to see what it takes to make the podium.

英语

能夠在家鄉城市奪冠，Vélez 在終點的情緒激動，也向家人和朋友分享了他的獲勝喜悅。
Vélez 認為能夠在家鄉贏下冠軍真是不可思議，這就是我一直在訓練的目的，比賽過程中並未知道自己花費多少時間，盡可能告訴自己勇於向前。
Juanfer Vélez and Sebastian Holguín celebrate at the end of the Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo race, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Bedlam in the finish area as the Colombians celebrate Vélez's win

Juanfer Velez, Sebastian Holguín and Lucas Borba celebrate their podium places at Red Bull Medellin Cerro Abajo 2023 in Medellin, Colombia.

The 2023 Medellín podium: Sebastian Holguín, Juanfer Vélez, and Lucas Borba

02

精彩重播

如果你想重溫 Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 的精彩時刻，歡迎點選下列影片。

Replay

Watch the best urban MTB riders race the scenic streets of Colombia in Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo.

03

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 賽事結果

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023 Finals

Go to Event

4

3月

Rank

Person

Country

Time

1

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

1m 25.039s

2

Sebastian Holguín

Colombia

1m 26.966s

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

1m 27.558s

4

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

1m 28.076s

5

Pedro Ferreira

Chile

1m 28.905s

6

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

1m 29.023s

7

Pablo Aguilar

Costa Rica

1m 30.058s

8

Pedro Burns

Chile

1m 30.550s

9

Mario Jarrín

Ecuador

1m 31.519s

10

Steven Ceballos

Colombia

1m 31.694s

11

Felipe Rodríguez

Colombia

1m 32.062s

12

Camilo Sánchez

Colombia

1m 32.204s

13

Sebastian Posada

Colombia

1m 32.626s

14

Juan Nuñez

Colombia

1m 36.128

15

Daniel Roura

Ecuador

1m 36.790s

16

Adrien Loron

France

2m 26.447s

04

Red Bull Cerro Abajo 總冠軍獎落誰家?

隨著 Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro AbajoRed Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 前兩站賽事已落幕，第三站在墨西哥舉辦的 Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo，將決定年度總冠軍獎落誰家。
Vélez 在第二站拿下重要勝利，目前總積分119分暫列所有車手之冠，第二名的 Slavík 目前有77分的積分，與 Vélez 相差 42 分，巴西好手 Borba 則是以70分名列第三名。
上面三位選手最有機會拿下此次系列賽總冠軍，第三站墨西哥站預計於 3 月 25 日舉行。屆時國際標準時間晚上 11 點在 Red Bull TV 為你送上精彩直播。

Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2023 Overall Standings

Rank

Person

Country

Points

1

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

119

2

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

77

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

70

4

Sebastian Holguín

Colombia

42

5

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

38

6

Camilo Sánchez

Colombia

25

7

Felipe Agurto

Chile

19

8

Pedro Ferreira

Chile

16

MTB