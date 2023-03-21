誰在 Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 中脫穎而出呢?
Winning run
Juan Fernando Vélez takes the win on home soil! This is the 19-year-old's first Red Bull Cerro Abajo win.
Medellín 與 Comuna 13 同歡城市下坡車賽
Top 3 runs
Check out the top three runs from Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023 to see what it takes to make the podium.
精彩重播
Replay
Watch the best urban MTB riders race the scenic streets of Colombia in Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo.
Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 賽事結果
Rank
Person
Country
Time
1
Juanfer Vélez
Colombia
1m 25.039s
2
Sebastian Holguín
Colombia
1m 26.966s
3
Lucas Borba
Brazil
1m 27.558s
4
Gabriel Giovannini
Brazil
1m 28.076s
5
Pedro Ferreira
Chile
1m 28.905s
6
Czech Republic
1m 29.023s
7
Pablo Aguilar
Costa Rica
1m 30.058s
8
Chile
1m 30.550s
9
Mario Jarrín
Ecuador
1m 31.519s
10
Steven Ceballos
Colombia
1m 31.694s
11
Felipe Rodríguez
Colombia
1m 32.062s
12
Camilo Sánchez
Colombia
1m 32.204s
13
Sebastian Posada
Colombia
1m 32.626s
14
Juan Nuñez
Colombia
1m 36.128
15
Daniel Roura
Ecuador
1m 36.790s
16
Adrien Loron
France
2m 26.447s
Red Bull Cerro Abajo 總冠軍獎落誰家?
Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2023 Overall Standings
Rank
Person
Country
Points
1
Juanfer Vélez
Colombia
119
2
Czech Republic
77
3
Lucas Borba
Brazil
70
4
Sebastian Holguín
Colombia
42
5
Gabriel Giovannini
Brazil
38
6
Camilo Sánchez
Colombia
25
7
Felipe Agurto
Chile
19
8
Pedro Ferreira
Chile
16
