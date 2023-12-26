籃球想必是多數人相當喜愛的運動，觀看世界籃壇最高殿堂的NBA，自然是許多人的每日必備品。誰小時候沒想過和NBA球星一樣飛天遁地，或是幻想在讀秒時刻投進壓哨絕殺球。此次Red Bull Orbit邀來小卡比、PIZZALI、Majin，以及西屯純愛組的High Loc，以饒舌火燙展現他們的球技！

Red Bull Orbit - NBA

製作人：Kuma

饒舌創作：PIZZALI、Majin、小卡比、High Loc

【對照歌詞】

PIZZALI

腳下穿著勾想像自己是Kobe

不斷碰壁才能有更多的憧憬

誰不想變成Jordan輕鬆馳騁天際

但有些弟兄卻連摸到籃框

都還 離的 有點 距離

將夢想逐步實現

不分主客場 我從不鬆懈

今年23年我簽進龍大謝

願能像曼8進化成24超越極限

勢必要當不凋零的玫瑰D Rose

不服輸的飆風在心裡面要我衝

我的熱血在燃燒不允許右手空

一步殺入禁區將球扣進籃網中

噓聲我都聽不到

狠操兄弟每天Call out折返跑

練到凌晨四點我還嫌的早

健身鍛鍊心態不為拍張照

別被 恐懼 吞沒

要自律 你才有夢

鑽進超越勝負慾的那股隙縫

在球場上的計分板伴隨著萬人悸動

請別失落

戰勝挫折畢竟人人深愛過

相信你是金子總有天發光展露

在入選饒舌名人堂前我會繼續衝

Majin

還記得那時back then in 2015

勇士隊大贏 when i was in preteens

過了幾年現在我不敢相信

E 不再是 espn

成了 Entertainment gossip

used to ball thinking bout that nba

Now that im balling im talking bout tht fendi bag

My girl she calling swear she be the hottest k

Ayo kendall lemme know whats going on 喂

Like oh my god

Did i tell u what happened the other day

I swear im so done with all these tall guys with high ass pay

But like blake? he was too cute to be played

And ben?

Shit he was too young to stay

Kuzma was only good for a holiday

But whatever i gotta go

Im gonna go watch the draft and see whos my new bae

Ohh nono

把愛情用來free throw

用名字來押韻

借個小卡比的

Oladipo

女孩聽好愛上球員

doesnt make u a hoe

如果能讓他變成老公

你就是皇后

Aye

Tie yo hair up Put on that

Sexy jersey

Ass bigger than the ball

引起全場的注意

Fly u out for another home game in philly

But u gotta let him hit if he looking like kelly

但今天我必須

Say im thankful for once

Thanks to jeremy

讓世界能更知道台灣

不打藍球的人也能懂也能愛看

It can Bring people together

也能天下大亂

Now Im paying respect to all the artists and the athletes

運動跟藝術只有一線之隔差距

燃燒熱情來娛樂來影響來鼓舞人心

U got the power

human eyes see

小卡比

從來沒有單挑失誤

老虎不發威你還當我吃素

我饒舌跟我運球一樣單刀直入

我是來贏的 不是來當蛋糕師傅

當我飛上天 Red Bull給我一對翅膀

蓋火鍋 底料留給那些智障

市場來看我 不是我去取悅市場

麻煩聯絡我的經紀人 他叫羅世棠

All in or out

看不見another

Ballin ball out

賺進更多dollar

Chilling chill out

球場上的拉扯

Step back

Lay back

投進空心ㄘㄨㄚˋ可

嗯哼 他們開始猜測

Hit the goal前

請讓我先Hit the rhyme first

還有下個十年不用擔心雪恥

在那之前我會幫你保管冠軍戒指

你說命中註定 肯定病得不輕

你要King of the ring

還是Ring of the king

你說命中註定 肯定病得不輕

戴著Ring of the ring

成為King of the king

High Loc

True Ballers WE MAKING STRONG MOVES

三夾內都是空檔 防守也沒有幫助

你跟不上的腳步 呼吸開始倉促

crossover you, 我是AI 你是Lue

shoot the ball, 把握每個關鍵就像McGrady

13分只花了35秒 legendary

那時帶上頭帶像是五角 or Jason Terry

沒有手機一點都不無聊 cuz we got Kobe

yeah 讓對手絕望 with that Shaq Attack

籃板全都爆了 after that

Respect Rarsheed Wallace 04年活塞

用實力說話像是阿姆加入Aftermath

傳奇的年代 ain't no motherfuckin’ joke

and who's the Goat? Michael mothafuckin’ Jordan

從沒鬆懈三連霸當他back in the game

奇蹟發生之地 NBA is the name.