籃球想必是多數人相當喜愛的運動，觀看世界籃壇最高殿堂的NBA，自然是許多人的每日必備品。誰小時候沒想過和NBA球星一樣飛天遁地，或是幻想在讀秒時刻投進壓哨絕殺球。此次Red Bull Orbit邀來小卡比、PIZZALI、Majin，以及西屯純愛組的High Loc，以饒舌火燙展現他們的球技！
Red Bull Orbit - NBA
- 製作人：Kuma
- 饒舌創作：PIZZALI、Majin、小卡比、High Loc
【對照歌詞】
PIZZALI
腳下穿著勾想像自己是Kobe
不斷碰壁才能有更多的憧憬
誰不想變成Jordan輕鬆馳騁天際
但有些弟兄卻連摸到籃框
都還 離的 有點 距離
將夢想逐步實現
不分主客場 我從不鬆懈
今年23年我簽進龍大謝
願能像曼8進化成24超越極限
勢必要當不凋零的玫瑰D Rose
不服輸的飆風在心裡面要我衝
我的熱血在燃燒不允許右手空
一步殺入禁區將球扣進籃網中
噓聲我都聽不到
狠操兄弟每天Call out折返跑
練到凌晨四點我還嫌的早
健身鍛鍊心態不為拍張照
別被 恐懼 吞沒
要自律 你才有夢
鑽進超越勝負慾的那股隙縫
在球場上的計分板伴隨著萬人悸動
請別失落
戰勝挫折畢竟人人深愛過
相信你是金子總有天發光展露
在入選饒舌名人堂前我會繼續衝
Majin
還記得那時back then in 2015
勇士隊大贏 when i was in preteens
過了幾年現在我不敢相信
E 不再是 espn
成了 Entertainment gossip
used to ball thinking bout that nba
Now that im balling im talking bout tht fendi bag
My girl she calling swear she be the hottest k
Ayo kendall lemme know whats going on 喂
Like oh my god
Did i tell u what happened the other day
I swear im so done with all these tall guys with high ass pay
But like blake? he was too cute to be played
And ben?
Shit he was too young to stay
Kuzma was only good for a holiday
But whatever i gotta go
Im gonna go watch the draft and see whos my new bae
Ohh nono
把愛情用來free throw
用名字來押韻
借個小卡比的
Oladipo
女孩聽好愛上球員
doesnt make u a hoe
如果能讓他變成老公
你就是皇后
Aye
Tie yo hair up Put on that
Sexy jersey
Ass bigger than the ball
引起全場的注意
Fly u out for another home game in philly
But u gotta let him hit if he looking like kelly
但今天我必須
Say im thankful for once
Thanks to jeremy
讓世界能更知道台灣
不打藍球的人也能懂也能愛看
It can Bring people together
也能天下大亂
Now Im paying respect to all the artists and the athletes
運動跟藝術只有一線之隔差距
燃燒熱情來娛樂來影響來鼓舞人心
U got the power
human eyes see
小卡比
從來沒有單挑失誤
老虎不發威你還當我吃素
我饒舌跟我運球一樣單刀直入
我是來贏的 不是來當蛋糕師傅
當我飛上天 Red Bull給我一對翅膀
蓋火鍋 底料留給那些智障
市場來看我 不是我去取悅市場
麻煩聯絡我的經紀人 他叫羅世棠
All in or out
看不見another
Ballin ball out
賺進更多dollar
Chilling chill out
球場上的拉扯
Step back
Lay back
投進空心ㄘㄨㄚˋ可
嗯哼 他們開始猜測
Hit the goal前
請讓我先Hit the rhyme first
還有下個十年不用擔心雪恥
在那之前我會幫你保管冠軍戒指
你說命中註定 肯定病得不輕
你要King of the ring
還是Ring of the king
你說命中註定 肯定病得不輕
戴著Ring of the ring
成為King of the king
High Loc
True Ballers WE MAKING STRONG MOVES
三夾內都是空檔 防守也沒有幫助
你跟不上的腳步 呼吸開始倉促
crossover you, 我是AI 你是Lue
shoot the ball, 把握每個關鍵就像McGrady
13分只花了35秒 legendary
那時帶上頭帶像是五角 or Jason Terry
沒有手機一點都不無聊 cuz we got Kobe
yeah 讓對手絕望 with that Shaq Attack
籃板全都爆了 after that
Respect Rarsheed Wallace 04年活塞
用實力說話像是阿姆加入Aftermath
傳奇的年代 ain't no motherfuckin’ joke
and who's the Goat? Michael mothafuckin’ Jordan
從沒鬆懈三連霸當他back in the game
奇蹟發生之地 NBA is the name.