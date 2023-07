Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner on finding joy “My view has always been if you enjoy what you do, you’ll do it that much better.” Over nearly two decades at the forefront of Formula One, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner has seen, done and achieved it all many times over. In this episode of Mind Set Win, Christian explains to host Cédric Dumont how building a culture of finding enjoyment in their work and having a pure passion for racing is crucial to the success of the team. He also shares the final message he gave to the team ahead of Max Verstappen’s memorable 2021 World Championship clincher in Abu Dhabi. Cédric breaks down the fascinating insight before sharing a framework to help give us all a better chance of experiencing real satisfaction in our tasks by focusing on being in the moment.