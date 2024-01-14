Alexander Megos climbs Necessary Evil (5.14c) on his second try in the Virgin River Gorge of Arizona, USA on March 27, 2018.
不是攀岩迷，也絕對會愛上《Reel Rock》系列節目

攀岩節目《Reel Rock》已經播出了九季，讓我們來回顧一下該節目迄今為止的精彩片段，看看為什麼它會讓你大開眼界。
由 Ben Johnson 編寫
5 min read更新於

無論您是不帶粉筆袋就不出門的狂熱愛好者，還是把爬樓梯當作攀岩極限的人，Red Bull電視台的節目《Reel Rock》中的人物、地點和成就都會讓您目不轉睛地盯著螢幕。
節目已經播出了九季，我們認為是時候回顧其中的精彩片段，看看為什麼它是所有具有探險精神的人必看的節目。
微笑爭冠

23分鐘

微笑爭冠

大壁攀岩運動員Natalia Grossman能否承受衛冕國際攀岩世界盃冠軍的壓力？

葡萄牙语 +7

Natalia Grossman
娜塔莉亞-格羅斯曼（Natalia Grossman）在 2021 賽季取得了突破性的成績，成為 20 年來首位贏得國際雪聯世界盃總冠軍的美國人，她也因此成為大石世界盃的總冠軍。 2022 年，她面臨衛冕的陌生局面。 Grossman能否承受巨石世界盃衛冕的壓力？ 第九季《微笑與戰鬥》將為您揭曉答案。
您認識九歲的攀岩傳奇人物嗎？

21分鐘

Obe and Ashima

A former child climbing star finds new purpose by coaching a nine-year-old bouldering prodigy.

德语 +8

爬過鄰居家的柵欄拿回你的足球，是大多數九歲兒童的攀爬極限。 但了不起的阿詩瑪-白石（Ashima Shiraishi）不會。 當《Reel Rock》第一季認識她時，她已經是全世界最優秀的女性攀岩者之一。 我們允許您覺得自己有點遜色。
追逐完美

20分鐘

The perfect season part 1

Janja Garnbret has been dominating the climbing competition scene. Can she complete the perfect season?

英语 +9

Janja Garnbret
從 2016 年到 2018 年，斯洛維尼亞名將Janja Garnbret主導了攀岩比賽的舞台，幾乎在她參加的每一屆世界盃或錦標賽中都摘得金牌。 在《Reel Rock》第七季中，我們將與Garnbret一起，試著了解她創造歷史、完成完美賽季的秘訣。

23分鐘

The perfect season part 2

Janja Garnbret has been dominating the climbing competition scene. Can she complete the perfect season?

英语 +9

Janja Garnbret
岩石是藝術品

22分鐘

Born among boulders

Follow as Swiss bouldering star Giuliano Cameroni explores the stunning boulders in his home region of Ticino.

英语 +9

Giuliano Cameroni
Giuliano Cameroni 對岩石的看法與大多數人不同。 對他來說，一塊花崗岩巨石就是一個遊樂場，一個謎題。 它是一件藝術品。 本集將跟隨這位瑞士攀岩者歷時六年，探索他家鄉提契諾地區令人驚嘆的巨石，並攀登其中最堅硬、最受人尊敬的巨石之一--"Off the Wagon"。 我們向您保證，您再也不會以同樣的眼光看待岩石了。
攀岩者的假期與您的假期不同

21分鐘

Sleeping lion

Big wall climbing legend Chris Sharma introduces his mega new project in Siurana, Spain: the Sleeping Lion.

英语 +1

傳奇登山家克里斯夏爾馬（Chris Sharma）在職業生涯中周遊世界，攀登了地表上最難攀登的路線。 如今，Sharma已不再那麼活躍，現實生活取代了他養育孩子的工作。 然而，在 2023 年初，他發現了一條新的路線，距離他在西班牙西烏拉納的度假屋只有一個半小時的路程。 他的好勝心被喚醒了，Sharma發現自己再次被攀登項目所吸引，他試圖攀登他有史以來最難攀登的路線之一：一條名為 "睡獅 "的 9b+ 線路。
說到Sharma在《Reel Rock》的表現，這還不是全部。 在第一季中，Sharma在暑假期間試圖征服一座從晶瑩海水中升起的巨大海上拱門，而在第四季中，他在《Above the Sea》中首次攀登El Bufador，在西班牙馬略卡島再次領略了海景。

16分鐘

Above the sea

American rock climber Chris Sharma takes his first ascent at El Bufador on the island of Mallorca, Spain.

英语 +3

創造歷史

32分鐘

Rayu

Sasha DiGiulian, Matilda Söderlund and Brette Harrington become the first all-female team to scale Rayu.

英语 +10

Sasha DiGiulian
在第八季的開始，攀岩精英薩沙-迪古里安（Sasha DiGiulian）和瑪蒂爾達-索德倫（Matilda Söderlund）與傳統攀岩專家布雷特-哈靈頓（Brette Harrington）合作，嘗試自由攀登2,000 英尺的高山岩石路線"雷雨"（Rayu）。
她們的目標是成為第一支攀登 5.14b 大岩壁路線的全女性領隊團隊，這條扣人心弦的攀登路線一定會讓您坐立不安。
克服挫折

19分鐘

Cuddle part 1

Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold push their limits when they try to climb 17 alpine summits at high altitude.

英语 +10

著名的自由單人攀岩運動員亞歷克斯-霍諾德（Alex Honnold）曾憑藉《自由單人》（Free Solo）一舉奪得奧斯卡獎，他的影片令人冷汗直流，但當他再次與湯米-考德威爾（Tommy Caldwell）合作，登上科羅拉多山區的17 座山峰時，又發生了什麼事？
在第八季的《抱抱》中，這對搖滾樂團的常客將被迫尋求幫助，以完成他們史詩般的探險。 別忘了看看霍諾德和科德威爾之前的努力，他們在第二季中攀登了巴塔哥尼亞高風險的菲茨-羅伊穿越路線，然後又在第六季中追逐了 "鼻子"的速度記錄。 在第九季中，Honnold 將獨自一人在內華達州的紅石峽谷（Red Rock Canyon）嘗試最險峻的單人推舉任務，這將是 The Hurt 的第一集和第二集。

20分鐘

Reel Rock: Alex Honnold in Nevada

Alex Honnold attempts his latest and most treacherous single-push solo mission in Red Rock Canyon, Nevada.

英语 +1

回歸基礎

30分鐘

Barefoot Charles

Barefoot Charles Albert is a minimalist who climbs boulders in Fontainebleau, France, and lives in a cave.

英语 +10

如果你曾經忘記帶攀岩鞋，並試著穿著一雙普通的運動鞋登上岩壁，你就會知道擁有合適鞋襪的重要性。 但是，想像一下赤腳攀岩的情景吧。 這正是法國人查爾斯-阿爾伯特（Charles Albert ）在第八季中所做的。 更重要的是，他讓這一切看起來輕而易舉。
09

21分鐘

High and mighty part 1

Highball bouldering fuses difficult moves and dire consequences. But for the sport's elite, that's the draw.

意大利语 +9

巨石攀岩聽起來不可怕，不是嗎？ 巨石其實不大，不是嗎？ 在第二季的《High & Mighty》中，高球抱石運動員將這項運動推向了新的高度，他們的武器不過是幾塊學校體育館的防撞墊和挑戰人類能力極限的決心。
一旦你的心跳停止，並理解了"禁摔區"的概念，你就可以在第六季的兩集《The High Road》中與妮娜-威蘭姆斯（Nina Willams）一起面對巨石挑戰中最大的難題。
發現渡渡鳥並沒有死

19分鐘

Dodo's Delight part 1

Set sail on an Arctic adventure with a group of musical mountaineers and their ship, Dodo's Delight.

法语 +8

帶上一件保暖的毛衣和一些暈船藥，因為您將登上一艘名為 "渡渡鳥之樂號 "的小帆船，在穿越北極圈的探險中享受美好時光、攀登樂趣和迷人景色。 相信我們，在第一集結束前，你就會開始搜尋北極包船資訊了。

20分鐘

Dodo's Delight part 2

The Dodo's Delight is off to explore the untapped climbs of the Arctic, but it's not all smooth sailing ahead.

法语 +8

克服心理障礙

19分鐘

This is Beth

An intimate look beneath the success of legendary climber Beth Rodden, diving into her struggles and transformation.

英语 +10

貝絲-羅登（Beth Rodden）是美國有史以來最偉大的女性登山家之一，她征服了世界上一些最艱難的路線。 然而，儘管取得了成功，她也有過許多低谷時刻。 在第 8 季的《這就是貝絲》中，Rodden帶我們回顧了以自我毀滅行為為標誌的職業生涯，並反思了自己最終能否接受自己的身體。
《Reel Rock》第九季現已上映。 點這裡觀看前幾季
