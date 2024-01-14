不是攀岩迷，也絕對會愛上《Reel Rock》系列節目
微笑爭冠
23分鐘
微笑爭冠
大壁攀岩運動員Natalia Grossman能否承受衛冕國際攀岩世界盃冠軍的壓力？
您認識九歲的攀岩傳奇人物嗎？
21分鐘
Obe and Ashima
A former child climbing star finds new purpose by coaching a nine-year-old bouldering prodigy.
追逐完美
20分鐘
The perfect season part 1
Janja Garnbret has been dominating the climbing competition scene. Can she complete the perfect season?
23分鐘
The perfect season part 2
Janja Garnbret has been dominating the climbing competition scene. Can she complete the perfect season?
岩石是藝術品
22分鐘
Born among boulders
Follow as Swiss bouldering star Giuliano Cameroni explores the stunning boulders in his home region of Ticino.
攀岩者的假期與您的假期不同
21分鐘
Sleeping lion
Big wall climbing legend Chris Sharma introduces his mega new project in Siurana, Spain: the Sleeping Lion.
16分鐘
Above the sea
American rock climber Chris Sharma takes his first ascent at El Bufador on the island of Mallorca, Spain.
創造歷史
32分鐘
Rayu
Sasha DiGiulian, Matilda Söderlund and Brette Harrington become the first all-female team to scale Rayu.
克服挫折
19分鐘
Cuddle part 1
Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold push their limits when they try to climb 17 alpine summits at high altitude.
20分鐘
Reel Rock: Alex Honnold in Nevada
Alex Honnold attempts his latest and most treacherous single-push solo mission in Red Rock Canyon, Nevada.
回歸基礎
30分鐘
Barefoot Charles
Barefoot Charles Albert is a minimalist who climbs boulders in Fontainebleau, France, and lives in a cave.
更大、更堅硬、更好
21分鐘
High and mighty part 1
Highball bouldering fuses difficult moves and dire consequences. But for the sport's elite, that's the draw.
發現渡渡鳥並沒有死
19分鐘
Dodo's Delight part 1
Set sail on an Arctic adventure with a group of musical mountaineers and their ship, Dodo's Delight.
20分鐘
Dodo's Delight part 2
The Dodo's Delight is off to explore the untapped climbs of the Arctic, but it's not all smooth sailing ahead.
克服心理障礙
19分鐘
This is Beth
An intimate look beneath the success of legendary climber Beth Rodden, diving into her struggles and transformation.
Part of this story