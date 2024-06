突破自我、挑戰極限：Rhiannan Iffland 如何成為懸崖跳水的偶像人物

Game Changers: Rhiannan Iffland Australian cliff-diving sensation, Rhiannan “Rhi” Iffland has leaped from hot air balloons, helicopters and plunged into oceans all across the globe. But even as a 5X world champion, Rhi says she still experiences fear, and sometimes it’s what keeps her safe. Rhi began her cliff diving career with a stunning win. In her rookie year – 2016 – she won her first-ever competition as a wildcard entry into the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Rhi was hailed as the 'Australian cliff diving sensation' – not only was she the youngest female diver ever to win an event, but she also scored podium places on all of her seven starts. These achievements are the fruits of the hard work of an athlete who's been practicing their sport from early childhood – Rhi began diving at the age of nine and before that she was an avid acrobatic trampolinist. Make sure you hit follow to be the first to hear the latest episodes. Discover more about Beyond the Ordinary at redbull.com/beyondtheordinary.