觀看影片3分鐘
MTB

I like to go fast ! 英國下坡車手Tahnée Seagrave 的精彩瞬間

Tahnée Seagrave 在受傷後積極復健、訓練，並且將在 2023 重回 UCI Downhill World Cup的賽場，在他重回賽事懷抱時，重溫她職業車涯的巔峰時光。
由 Rajiv Desai 編寫
3 min read發佈於

Part of this story

Tahnée Seagrave

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Rob's Gondola Talk

Rob Warner shares a gondola ride with top riders and gets to know a side of them we don’t see on race day.

3季 · 18集數

Downtime

What do pro mountain bikers get up to when they're not racing? Find out in our behind-the-scenes documentary.

3季 · 12集數

Summary

  1. 1
    2021年法國站
  2. 2
    2019年斯洛維尼亞站
  3. 3
    2018年安道爾站
  4. 4
    2018年義大利站
  5. 5
    2018年蘇格蘭站
  6. 6
    2017年義大利站
  7. 7
    2017奧地利站
  8. 8
    2017年加拿大站
  9. 9
    2017年蘇格蘭站與Rob Warner交談
  10. 10
    Seagrave 分享休閒時間怎麼渡過
隨著 2023 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup 如火如荼地進行，英國選手 Tahnée Seagrave 又以最佳狀態重返賽場，以下是她職業車涯中一些決定性關鍵時刻，但首先，請先觀看上方影片播放她在葡萄牙站的精彩表現。
01

2021年法國站

3分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets

Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning run from the women's downhill race in Les Gets.

Tahnée Seagrave
這裡可說是Seagrave的主場，她在法國阿爾卑斯村莊周圍的林道磨練了騎行技巧。經歷激烈排位賽，同時帶著頸部受傷下場比賽，Tahnée Seagrave 最後以 0.252 秒的優勢超越了 Myriam Nicole奪冠。賽後Tahnée Seagrave直言，我把所有的疑慮放在一邊，懷著一顆寬大的心參賽，感謝最後的結果是甜美的。

3分鐘

Tahnée's Run Reaction – Les Gets

Tahnée Seagrave reacts to her dramatic win at Les Gets on July 3, 2021.

Tahnée Seagrave
02

2019年斯洛維尼亞站

4分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Maribor

Tahnée Seagrave won the women’s downhill race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Slovenia. Watch it here.

Tahnée Seagrave 整場保有比賽的侵略性，儘管在比賽過程遇到些許困難，但最後加速讓戰況完全倒向Tahnée Seagrave這邊，最後在斯洛維尼亞站取得了令人印象深刻的勝利。
03

2018年安道爾站

4分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Vallnord

Look back at the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave in Vallnord, Andorra.

英语

Tahnée Seagrave
安道爾站是該年的第五站，Tahnée Seagrave 從排位賽的失望名次恢復過來，她完美地高速連接了多處彎道，並掌握賽道技巧路線，創造其他車手無法比擬且令人難以置信成績。
04

2018年義大利站

4分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's run – Val di Sole

Enjoy Tahnée Seagrave's storming winning run at Val di Sole, Italy, which she by a mere 0.1-second margin.

英语

Tahnée Seagrave
事實證明，義大利站絕對是一場驚心動魄的比賽，Tahnée Seagrave 在決賽以 0.1 秒的優勢贏得了勝利。這也讓Tahnée Seagrave 感到欣喜若狂，並且在場上開心慶祝。
05

2018年蘇格蘭站

4分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Fort William

Watch the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave on the challenging downhill course in Fort William, UK.

英语

Tahnée Seagrave
Seagrave 憑藉侵略性的表現，克服了令人失望的排位賽成績，並且在蘇格蘭站賽道上取得了她在此首場勝利。
06

2017年義大利站

2分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Val di Sole

Check out Tahnée Seagrave's winning run in Val di Sole from the 2017 UCI MTB DH World Cup.

Tahnée Seagrave
在義大利站的嚴酷地形表現出色，Tahnée Seagrave 從一開始的排位賽表現現突出，隨後進入決定也有優異表現，這也是Tahnée Seagrave在該年的第三勝，最後獲得車手積分總排名第二位。
07

2017奧地利站

3分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Leogang

Watch Tahnée Seagrave’s winning downhill run at Leogang for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Tahnée Seagrave
Tahnée Seagrave 一直與奧地站的冠軍無緣，特別是 2015 及 2016 連續兩年都拿下冠軍，讓 Tahnée Seagrave 希望能夠更上一層樓，最棒的證明方式就是在 2017 年拿下冠軍，連續兩年的飲恨到願望成真，讓 Tahnée Seagrave 在當下感到開心樂無比。
08

2017年加拿大站

3分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Mont-Sainte-Anne

Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning downhill run in Mont-Sainte-Anne from the UCI DH MTB World Cup 2017.

Tahnée Seagrave
加拿大站一直可說是 Seagrave 的幸運地，在2017年賽季已經連續四年在此摘冠，而且她以比亞軍還快 12.75 秒，這樣如此驚人的表現，也讓現場評論員直言，她的這次騎乘極具風險!!
09

2017年蘇格蘭站與Rob Warner交談

9分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave, Fort William

Rob Warner shares a gondola with Tahnée Seagrave ahead of the race at Fort William, Scotland.

Tahnée Seagrave
2017 年Seagrave就在蘇格蘭站追逐她賽季的首場勝利。比賽開始前，特別與 Rob Warner 乘上纜車分享想法…
10

Seagrave 分享休閒時間怎麼渡過

7分鐘

Tahnée Seagrave

MTB star Tahnée Seagrave's downtime does not include time away from bikes.

西班牙语 +1

在這支影片Seagrave分享她在休賽期的生活。在停機時間中，與車友們分享如何訓練、放鬆，以及如何從受傷和挫折中恢復過來。
請隨時回來 Red Bull單車頻道 關注最新精彩單車極限內容，或加入 Redbull.com Bike粉絲團
想要隨時掌握RedBull.com豐富精采內容嗎？歡迎在此下載 RedBull.com/app，時時刻刻觀賞挑戰極限的爆發力。
或在社群媒體上關注Red Bull： Red Bull Facebook粉絲團 / Red Bull Taiwan Instagram.

Part of this story

Tahnée Seagrave

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Rob's Gondola Talk

Rob Warner shares a gondola ride with top riders and gets to know a side of them we don’t see on race day.

3季 · 18集數

Downtime

What do pro mountain bikers get up to when they're not racing? Find out in our behind-the-scenes documentary.

3季 · 12集數
MTB