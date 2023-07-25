I like to go fast ! 英國下坡車手Tahnée Seagrave 的精彩瞬間
2021年法國站
3分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets
Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning run from the women's downhill race in Les Gets.
3分鐘
Tahnée's Run Reaction – Les Gets
Tahnée Seagrave reacts to her dramatic win at Les Gets on July 3, 2021.
2019年斯洛維尼亞站
4分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Maribor
Tahnée Seagrave won the women’s downhill race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Slovenia. Watch it here.
2018年安道爾站
4分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Vallnord
Look back at the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave in Vallnord, Andorra.
2018年義大利站
4分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's run – Val di Sole
Enjoy Tahnée Seagrave's storming winning run at Val di Sole, Italy, which she by a mere 0.1-second margin.
2018年蘇格蘭站
4分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Fort William
Watch the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave on the challenging downhill course in Fort William, UK.
2017年義大利站
2分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Val di Sole
Check out Tahnée Seagrave's winning run in Val di Sole from the 2017 UCI MTB DH World Cup.
2017奧地利站
3分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Leogang
Watch Tahnée Seagrave’s winning downhill run at Leogang for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
2017年加拿大站
3分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Mont-Sainte-Anne
Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning downhill run in Mont-Sainte-Anne from the UCI DH MTB World Cup 2017.
2017年蘇格蘭站與Rob Warner交談
9分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave, Fort William
Rob Warner shares a gondola with Tahnée Seagrave ahead of the race at Fort William, Scotland.
Seagrave 分享休閒時間怎麼渡過
7分鐘
Tahnée Seagrave
MTB star Tahnée Seagrave's downtime does not include time away from bikes.