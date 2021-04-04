Part of this story Red Bull SoundClash 查看活動行事曆

SoundClash比賽起源於1950年代，在牙買加首都金斯頓舉行。當時當地的Reggae Sound Systems 為了獲得觀眾的青睞開始向彼此發起挑戰。

這場以音樂之名的挑戰主要混合了DJ、音樂以及主持人對於現場氛圍掌控的能力。Red Bull SoundClash 將這樣子的音樂對抗轉化為彼此友善競爭分享音樂的Battle 形式，兩組樂團須通過四輪的比拼最終由觀衆決定勝負。

首届Red Bull SoundClash於2006年在荷蘭舉辦。至今已在全球舉辦了85個場次：

2006 – 傳奇的誕生！

Red Bull SoundClash 在荷蘭當地的雷鬼、斯卡樂團 Beef 和 嘻哈、龐克樂團 C-mon & Kypski之間的對決中開始了它的旅程。

2007 – 躍入莫斯科

隨著比賽在荷蘭得到廣大的支持與回響，Red Bull SoundClash 在俄羅斯舉辦了第一場海外比賽並由雙人組合 Noize MC 和 嘻哈明星 G.D.R 掀開帷幕。

2008 – 席捲全球

這是Red Bull SoundClash 正式踏上國際舞臺的一年，在世界各地包括荷蘭、紐西蘭、匈牙利、比利時、奧地利、秘魯、俄羅斯、澳大利亞、日本以及美國都舉辦了這項活動。比賽還吸引了各路音樂人，其中有 Triggerfinger, Nico Vega, Crash Kings, Elemeno P 等藝人，成功地打造了別具一格的音樂盛典。

2009 – 更大更好

一口氣在全球舉辦了13場活動的 Red Bull SoundClash 刷新了單年比賽場次最多的記錄，其中在美國便舉辦了7場比賽。此外，Red Bull SoundClash也首次在南非、瑞士和澳大利亞舉辦了活動。令人印象深刻的表演包括了傳奇樂團 The Roots 與非洲節拍管弦樂樂隊 Antibalas 在波士頓的精彩對決以及傳奇人物 Erykah Badu帶著Cannabinoids與LA出身的搖滾樂隊 Shiny Toy Guns在達拉斯的音樂交鋒。

2010 – 挑戰極限

新的時代，Red Bull SoundClash 也迎來了更多前來挑戰的參賽者。各方選手都施展了渾身解數以贏得比賽。加拿大獨立搖滾樂隊Tokyo Police Club與饒舌歌手Wale在美國國會大廈前迎來了對決，The Roots 也在亞特蘭大挑戰了Shiny Toy Guns。此外，這項比賽也再次擴張範圍並首次在捷克，巴西和印度舉辦了活動。

2011 – Ludacris的加持

嘻哈代表性人物Ludacris不只一次來到了Red Bull SoundClash的舞臺，分別在邁阿密和亞特蘭大與創作歌手Mike Posner和搖滾樂隊 Neon Trees進行了音樂對決。同年，The Ting Tings也在拉斯維加斯舉辦了超澎湃的音樂派對並由巨星Goodie Mob擔任表演嘉賓。此外，在南帕德里島上也舉辦了Snoop Dogg與Ghostland Observatory 的世紀交鋒。

2012 – 席捲歐洲

2012年Red Bull SoundClash比賽的主要戰場位於歐洲的荷蘭、比利時、希臘、土耳其、德國、立陶宛和波蘭（在巴西也舉辦了一場由Nando Reis和Gaby Amarantos的對抗）。比賽陣容包括了希臘搖滾歌手Mellises, 波蘭龐克樂團Acid Drinkers以及土耳其斯卡藝人Athena等

2013 – 來到SoundClash從未觸及的地方

The competition continued to go further with ground-breaking shows in Beirut (with a faceoff between Lebanese bands Mashrou’ Leila and Who Killed Bruce Lee), Cairo (featuring Egyptian acts Cairokee and Wust El Balad) and Dubai (where a returning Wust El Balad took on local outfit Autostrad).

2014 – Together through music

One of the most interesting Red Bull SoundClashes ever took place in Bosnia and Herzegovina as Bosnian avant-garde dub rock group Dubioza Kolektiv challenged Serbian alt-rockers S.A.R.S. The two bands from the former Yugoslavia reminded everyone who attended of the healing power of music and the uplifting nature of an awesome party!

2015 and 2016 – Keeping it real, keeping it local

Part of the appeal of Red Bull SoundClash is the opportunity to champion local bands - and 2015 and 2016 were no exception. Shows in Egypt, Germany, Jordan, Pakistan and Taiwan gave standout acts a chance to be heard on a major stage.

2017 – Dream teams

This year saw a true clash of hip-hop generations as Team Reality Check (consisting of German Rap veterans Samy Deluxe, Eko Fresh and Afrob) were challenged by new kids on the block Team New Level (including LGoony, Crack Ignaz and Soufian) in Hamburg.

2018 – Keep on truckin’

The Red Bull SoundClash phenomenon continued to crush with returns to Jordan, Romania, Pakistan and Austria, as well as a debut appearance in Slovakia with a battle between rapper Rytmus and punk rockers Iné Kafe.

2019 – Three is the magic number

Red Bull SoundClash smashed new records with an incredible three battles over the course of three nights in Cairo, Egypt. Fifteen-thousand music fans brought the noise resulting in a huge weekend of great music. Meanwhile, the SoundClash road trip continued unabated with appearances in Russia, Italy, Germany and Poland.

2020 – Ain’t no stopping us now

Despite global events putting up some roadblocks, Red Bull SoundClash adapted and emerged stronger than ever with a pair of hugely successful virtual shows in Latvia and Lithuania featuring the party-rocking sounds of Carnival Youth and Ozols and Justinas Jarutis and Monique.