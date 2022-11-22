Rampage is coming and Thomas Genon is ready to embrace it once again

Red Bull Rampage returns this week and there's one European rider who's making an incredible 10th appearance on the steep and unforgiving terrain of Hurricane, Utah, on October 21.

That rider is Belgian Thomas Genon . Only Catalonian, Andreu Lacondeguy, beats him as the European with the most appearances on the hallowed Utah mountainsides where Rampage plays out [this appearance will be Lacondeguy's 11th]. Genon made his first appearance at the 2012 event and since then he's been incredibly consistent, competing on finals day on eight occasions. Two fifth places at the 2015 and 2018 Rampage editions are his best results.

Genon ist ein Rampage-Veteran © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

It's a decade on from that first appearance at Rampage and the now-29-year-old Genon has established a reputation as one of the best mountain bike slopestyle and freeride riders in the world. While some athletes have moved away from competing, Genon still travels the world to test himself against the best at contests. His love for Rampage is still incredibly strong.

“2012 was my first Rampage. I haven’t missed any,” he says. “I’m a huge fan. I like the fact that you can go there and build what you want to ride. It’s not your typical ride where you go and the course is given to you and that’s it. When that's the case, maybe some jumps don’t fit your style or maybe some courses aren’t what you want to ride at that time.”

Genon bei seiner ersten Rampage 2012 © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Naturally, Genon has changed and grown over the last 10 years, and Rampage has grown with him. Rampage kind of fits into the ethos of what he likes to do in terms of producing video content. His recent Mine Line video edit is heavily freeride-influenced in terms of its line and flow.

“All my life, Rampage has evolved with my state of mind. You change, you want to ride different stuff. Rampage allows a really natural evolution. I’ve ridden so many more big bikes and hard lines and technical stuff based on bike control as the years have progressed.”

15分鐘 MTB in der Mine mit Thomas Genon Der Freeride Mountainbiker Thomas Genon findet seine Line am selben Ort, wo seine Vorfahren früher Rohstoffe gewonnen haben.

Within the context of Rampage, Genon says it's a place where he's free to express himself however he sees fit.

“It’s really cool that you can go there and do what you want, and also to see other riders do what they want. That’s something very important to me. Every rider can ride their own style and do well at Rampage.”

So after nine Rampages of ever-changing courses, has Genon found the art of riding the perfect line?

“Looking back at all the different Rampages and the evolution of the sport, I think the perfect line is the line that challenges you,” he says. “If it’s just tricks and an easy line, then something's missing. If it’s going down a technical line hard then something's missing too.”

Watch Genon ride his line at the 2019 Red Bull Rampage edition below:

4分鐘 Tommy G beim Red Bull Rampage 2019 Schau dir hier den Run von Thomas Genon beim Red Bull Rampage 2019 an.

For Genon, the best riders are the ones that can do it all, the athletes who can mix technical riding skill with the ability to perform tricks, and he gives a shout out to World Cup downhiller Brendan Fairclough as one man who does just that.

“The last run he [Fairclough] did there [at Red Bull Rampage in 2019], he touched base on everything. As soon as he flipped the canyon , then suddenly it was the best run ever.”

As for his own lines, he’s hoping to hit everything, focusing on good tricks over unique features. His approach after a decade of riding Rampage is to “go big and go fast,” and make this year's event something really special for himself.

“I want to go bigger, do bigger jumps, because we’re going back to a site that I rode first in 2012 and my riding has changed since then, so I’m not going to look at the same line.”

Rampage verlangt ultimativen Fokus © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Looking back at all the different Rampages and the evolution of the sport, I think the perfect line is the line that challenges you Thomas Genon

As Genon mentions, this year's Red Bull Rampage takes place on the site of the 2008-2013 competition zone. Thankfully, Rampage always provides the perfect canvas, even on a competition zone that's been used before.

“Rampage is a blank page. I want something fresh to start on. At the end you want to be stoked on your run.”

As for his dig building team, Genon will rope in a crew that helped him to plan aspects of his Mine Line project. Namely, Frenchmen Eliott Lapotre and Louis Reboul. Both are great riders in their own right, with Reboul himself making an appearance at Rampage finals back in 2014.

“Last year [at the 2021 edition] was so last minute for me that I couldn’t bring them over, but Eliott has been with me in 2016, 17, 18 and 19. So he’s like the guy I always take with me. Louis is someone I ride with a lot at home.

“I was in Utah earlier this year for Canyon Bikes and they were both with me helping my build. They know what I’m looking for, I don’t have to overly explain anything to them, they get it.”

Genon ist ready to roll © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

As an athlete who's making his 10th appearance at Rampage you'd be forgiven for thinking that Genon takes the event and its dangerousness for granted. He doesn't.

“You’re never sure if it’s your last one or not. Even when it’s your first one. It’s one of a kind. Everyone wants to bring their absolute best offering. [Every year] I want to prove I was right about my build and that this is the style of riding that gets the best out of me.

"Your will to do your line is much deeper than any other run. You’re trying to create what you look like as a rider. You are scared at the start, but this determination makes it easier to overcome this fear.”

Der Mythos Red Bull Rampage © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, the hope is that Genon will continue to compete at Rampage for years to come. Get in the top 10 and you get an automatic invite. So what are his expectations for this year?

"There's so much that has to go right in terms of all the different aspects that go into Rampage. It’s super-hard to expect a certain placing. You’re going to try and get a podium. Obviously that’s what I want as I’ve come fifth, sixth, seventh in my time."

Watch Thomas Genon and the other 17 participating athletes at the 2022 edition of Red Bull Rampage on October 21. Catch the full live broadcast on Red Bull TV from 5pm UTC in all countries except the United States, where Rampage will be available to watch on ESPN+ exclusively.

Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Rampage action on all your devices! Get the app here