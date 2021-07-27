Tom only has six weeks off training a year
Aspiring cyclists take notes – this is how you train like Tom Pidcock

從計劃、練習、以及更嚴峻的訓練，Tom Pidcock總是親自為自己做出最好的準備。
由 Anna Buick 編寫
發佈於
Part of this story

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Germany

Tom Pidcock

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Tom Pidcock 年僅21歲，他在自行車不同種類比賽項目，均取得良好成績，現已經是越野公路車、越野登山車、電動登山車以及個人計時賽的世界冠軍。
上天給予他的天賦，讓他在賽場展露頭角，但大量的艱苦訓練，才是他能站上頒獎臺的主因。
能夠打敗各路好手取得獎牌，Tim是如何訓練自己呢？
橫跨多種自行車項目，你是如何開始制定訓練計劃呢？
Thomas Pidcock performs during UCI XC U23 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on October 3, 2020
Pidcock is ready to race, whatever the terrain
計劃是由我的教練來製定，若是我想做一些特殊的練習，也會跟教練溝通，整體而言，教練負責整體訓練計劃菜單及目標。在每個賽季前，我們都會計劃好要參與哪些比賽，然後可以清楚知道，什麼時候我可以獲得休息，什麼時候我的比賽量會比較少，這會讓我更清楚知道現在正在做什麼。
跨足不同自行車項目與種類，你的訓練是重新開始，還是延續原有呢？
這取決於當下狀況。每年我都會讓自己休息4-6個星期，讓自己的身體獲得喘息的機會，在以前，每年6月就是我放假的時候，然而現今比賽時程產生變化，讓我的休息時間變短了，我認為要適時給身體重新開機，所以長時間的休息非常重要，這一切都要因時因地不斷的去調配。
核心團隊提供給我幫助，但執行的關鍵在於自已。
Tom Pidcock
你是否進行很多非自行車騎乘的訓練？
重量訓練以前我總覺得它很無聊，所以對它有些興趣缺缺。但是當有人告訴我重量訓練的好處，我試著去從事重量訓練，並發現其對我的好處，讓我開始踏上重訓之路。
我是一位自主性高、自律性佳的選手，週遭的核心團隊會提供幫助，但執行的關鍵在於我自己，所以我在心理方面的訓練比較少。
Tom Pidcock of Trinity Racing team performs in London, England October 07, 2019.
Training for road comes with a heavy load
最喜愛與最糟的訓練環境是？
我最喜歡在充滿陽光的情況下外出訓練，然而在又冷又濕，並且只有我自己一個人時，那太殘酷了！
Tom Pidcock of Trinity Racing team performs in London, England October 07, 2019.
Tom prefers training in a group to going solo
訓練是否為生活最重要的事？
對車手來說，做好所有事情時，就真的產生差異。像我每星期在30小時訓練時間，都有不錯的訓練成效，就會讓我的狀況保持一定水準！
可否分享你訓練時的飲食？
早餐在每個訓練日基本都是相同的：105-120克燕麥粥、然後一個煎蛋、半個鱷梨和煙燻三明治。午餐是麵食或米飯，以及一些蛋白質和蔬菜。晚餐也是一樣的。就是碳水化合物、蛋白質和大量蔬菜！
關於點心，最近這幾年我吃了很多米餅，卡路里不高。在騎車手，我會補充香蕉等食物，訓練時我很少會食用凝膠，大多會是在比賽時食用。
Tom Pidcock of England of Trinity Racing CX is seen during Koppenburg Cyclocross Race at Koppenburg, Belgium on November 1, 2019
Red Bull is a key component of Tom Pidcock's nutrition plan
What are the major considerations for your diet?
It’s about balance. I fuel very well when I train, then I don’t fuel a lot on rest days and try not to snack too much. I don’t work with a nutritionist now but I did, and the main thing was high carb for training and low carb for rest.
Everyone makes the mistake of under-fuelling when they’re trying to lose a bit of weight but I try to fuel really well for training and then hold back on rest days. I do have to watch what I eat more now I’m getting a little older. When I was young, I could eat anything. Now I have to be more careful.
Try to find a group of friends and do it together; do the whole journey together
Tom Pidcock
Talk us through your race nutrition, from your pre-race routine to what you eat and drink on the bike depending on the discipline.
For a 'cross race, I have breakfast and then three hours before I have pancakes with berries and maple syrup. That’s morale food actually – it’s nice and gives you good energy. I open a can of Red Bull before I get on the rollers and sip it when I’m getting ready and warming up – I don’t drink a full one at once, I just sip to get a gradual drip of caffeine.
For MTB, I also have a meal three hours before the start and Red Bull whilst I’m getting ready. Then I have a gel and finish the Red Bull on the start line. Then I take a bottle every lap, but with not much in. The bottle has an energy mix in and I’ll have a gel as well in the middle of the race.
Thomas Pidcock performs at UCI XCO World Championships in Leogang, Austria on October 9, 2020
Race day nutrition varies depending on what discipline Pidcock is riding
During a road race, I try to drink a bottle an hour, so 500ml, but it will probably be more than that if it’s hot and less if it’s raining. I also try and eat something every 20 minutes. At the start of the race, I have solids and then towards the end I have more gels.
What’s your key recovery fuel and timeframe?
I have a protein shake straight after training or racing and then I try to eat a meal as soon as possible as well.
In a stage race, you’re fuelling for the days ahead when you’re on the bike. For example, this year in the Baby Giro we had a flat day where it was super easy for the first two hours so I ate every 30-40 minutes. If you eat well on the bike, have a recovery shake straight after and a good meal, that’s usually as much as you can take in.
If you had to give just one piece of advice to young cyclists about training, what would it be?
I would say that you need to try and find a group of friends and do it together; do the whole journey together. That’s what I had at home.
