Aspiring cyclists take notes – this is how you train like Tom Pidcock

上天給予他的天賦，讓他在賽場展露頭角，但大量的艱苦訓練，才是他能站上頒獎臺的主因。

能夠打敗各路好手取得獎牌，Tim是如何訓練自己呢？

橫跨多種自行車項目，你是如何開始制定訓練計劃呢？

Pidcock is ready to race, whatever the terrain © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

計劃是由我的教練來製定，若是我想做一些特殊的練習，也會跟教練溝通，整體而言，教練負責整體訓練計劃菜單及目標。在每個賽季前，我們都會計劃好要參與哪些比賽，然後可以清楚知道，什麼時候我可以獲得休息，什麼時候我的比賽量會比較少，這會讓我更清楚知道現在正在做什麼。

跨足不同自行車項目與種類，你的訓練是重新開始，還是延續原有呢？

這取決於當下狀況。每年我都會讓自己休息4-6個星期，讓自己的身體獲得喘息的機會，在以前，每年6月就是我放假的時候，然而現今比賽時程產生變化，讓我的休息時間變短了，我認為要適時給身體重新開機，所以長時間的休息非常重要，這一切都要因時因地不斷的去調配。

你是否進行很多非自行車騎乘的訓練？

重量訓練以前我總覺得它很無聊，所以對它有些興趣缺缺。但是當有人告訴我重量訓練的好處，我試著去從事重量訓練，並發現其對我的好處，讓我開始踏上重訓之路。

我是一位自主性高、自律性佳的選手，週遭的核心團隊會提供幫助，但執行的關鍵在於我自己，所以我在心理方面的訓練比較少。

Training for road comes with a heavy load © Tom Pidcock

最喜愛與最糟的訓練環境是？

我最喜歡在充滿陽光的情況下外出訓練，然而在又冷又濕，並且只有我自己一個人時，那太殘酷了！

Tom prefers training in a group to going solo © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

訓練是否為生活最重要的事？

對車手來說，做好所有事情時，就真的產生差異。像我每星期在30小時訓練時間，都有不錯的訓練成效，就會讓我的狀況保持一定水準！

可否分享你訓練時的飲食？

早餐在每個訓練日基本都是相同的：105-120克燕麥粥、然後一個煎蛋、半個鱷梨和煙燻三明治。午餐是麵食或米飯，以及一些蛋白質和蔬菜。晚餐也是一樣的。就是碳水化合物、蛋白質和大量蔬菜！

關於點心，最近這幾年我吃了很多米餅，卡路里不高。在騎車手，我會補充香蕉等食物，訓練時我很少會食用凝膠，大多會是在比賽時食用。

Red Bull is a key component of Tom Pidcock's nutrition plan © Charlie Crowhurst / Red Bull Content Pool

What are the major considerations for your diet?

It’s about balance. I fuel very well when I train, then I don’t fuel a lot on rest days and try not to snack too much. I don’t work with a nutritionist now but I did, and the main thing was high carb for training and low carb for rest.

Everyone makes the mistake of under-fuelling when they’re trying to lose a bit of weight but I try to fuel really well for training and then hold back on rest days. I do have to watch what I eat more now I’m getting a little older. When I was young, I could eat anything. Now I have to be more careful.

Try to find a group of friends and do it together; do the whole journey together Tom Pidcock

Talk us through your race nutrition, from your pre-race routine to what you eat and drink on the bike depending on the discipline.

For a 'cross race, I have breakfast and then three hours before I have pancakes with berries and maple syrup. That’s morale food actually – it’s nice and gives you good energy. I open a can of Red Bull before I get on the rollers and sip it when I’m getting ready and warming up – I don’t drink a full one at once, I just sip to get a gradual drip of caffeine.

For MTB, I also have a meal three hours before the start and Red Bull whilst I’m getting ready. Then I have a gel and finish the Red Bull on the start line. Then I take a bottle every lap, but with not much in. The bottle has an energy mix in and I’ll have a gel as well in the middle of the race.

Race day nutrition varies depending on what discipline Pidcock is riding © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

During a road race, I try to drink a bottle an hour, so 500ml, but it will probably be more than that if it’s hot and less if it’s raining. I also try and eat something every 20 minutes. At the start of the race, I have solids and then towards the end I have more gels.

What’s your key recovery fuel and timeframe?

I have a protein shake straight after training or racing and then I try to eat a meal as soon as possible as well.

In a stage race, you’re fuelling for the days ahead when you’re on the bike. For example, this year in the Baby Giro we had a flat day where it was super easy for the first two hours so I ate every 30-40 minutes. If you eat well on the bike, have a recovery shake straight after and a good meal, that’s usually as much as you can take in.

If you had to give just one piece of advice to young cyclists about training, what would it be?

I would say that you need to try and find a group of friends and do it together; do the whole journey together. That’s what I had at home.