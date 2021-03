Формула 1 Firing Up For 2021 With Max & Checo

On this edition of Talking Bull, Max and Sergio ask each other the questions on mic for the very first time! Find out about their first experiences of the RB16B, what they'd like to do if they were not in F1, plus they teach us some useful Dutch and Spanish phrases. We’ve also have a very exclusive track from the Red Bull Batalla to finish.