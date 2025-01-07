10 tips for mastering the Dakar Rally desert

As the 2025 Dakar Rally draws near, the world's top rally raid racers are gearing up for the ultimate test on wheels. This legendary event, known for its grueling stages and unpredictable terrain, challenges competitors across cars, motorcycles, trucks and quad classes to push their limits. Taking place from January 3–17 in Saudi Arabia, the 47th edition will see racers tackle 7,759km in total, including 12 timed special stages.

Among the standout competitors preparing for the rally are Spanish motorsport legend Laia Sanz and Indian breakout star Harith Noah .

Sanz boasts an unmatched record of completing all 14 Dakar Rallys she's entered, with a career-best ninth-place finish in 2015. A 14-time FIM Women’s Trial world champion, the Spaniard has successfully transitioned from motorcycles to cars, bringing her depth of experience and strategic approach to new heights. Noah made history in 2024 as the fastest Indian in Dakar history, clinching the Rally2 title. His performance, which follows the trailblazing legacy of Indian motorsport icon CS Santosh, highlights his growing prominence on the global stage.

Here, the pair share their 10-step strategy to conquer the dunes. Their insights, grounded in years of experience and respect for the Dakar's challenges, offer a roadmap to success in one of the toughest motorsport events in the world.

Sanz is a huge inspiration to Dakar's female competitors
Harith Noah won the Rally2 class in the 2024 Dakar

01 Preparation is key

Noah revealed his fitness is a crucial component: "Last year, I worked on gaining a little extra weight to better adapt to the suspension on the bike, but after we figured out the suspension during Rallye du Maroc, I'm not as concerned about gaining weight anymore. I've been to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center several times this year, which has really helped me out."

02 Consistency over speed

With 12 stages, which can last up to six hours at a time, mean you need to keep a positive mindset that focuses on endurance. Sanz explains: "The Dakar is a race, so it's a bit strange that the winner can sometimes not win a stage. You need to be fast, but you also need to be smart. It's such a complicated race, but I think that's what makes it so special."

The Dakar is a race, so it's a bit strange that the winner can sometimes not win a stage. Laia Sanz

03 Rhythm is everything

With so many other vehicles racing around you over the ever-present tricky terrain, focus and finding your own rhythm is key. Noah says: "I'm a really slow starter. It takes me about three days to start feeling comfortable on the bike and to perform properly. For example, at Rallye du Maroc this year I was completely exhausted after the first day. But by the second day I felt better and by the third day I felt like I could keep going for as many days as needed without getting tired."

04 Respect the desert

Never underestimate the desert - especially rookies - is something that has been the backbone of Sanz's success: "My advice is never go over your limit. Rookies arrive super motivated, but they must remember to respect the desert. Be careful and, if one day you feel quite slow, then just relax and know that tomorrow will be a better day."

Things can go wrong quickly in the desert – you have to respect it

05 Minimise distractions

For many racers, creating a bubble around them is important to get as much out of the race as possible. Noah declares: "I don't check the race results during the event. This was a decision I made with my psychologist and we agreed it's the best approach for me. I also don't use any social media during the race. Someone else manages it for me."

06 Use cross-category experience

Switching up categories can often take you to the next Dakar level. Sanz adds: "I did 11 Dakar's on a bike, so I got so much experience in the dunes and you get to really understand the race. In my experience you can bring a lot of the strategies that work on bikes to racing cars at the Dakar."

07 Stay present

With each stage full of punishing kilometers, it is easy to let the mind drift. Noah recommends: "My focus is simple: ride one kilometer at a time. Just ride as well as I can. Whether I finish 30th, 10th or anywhere else, I need to accept it. That's my mantra: ride in the now. Don't let what's going to happen or what's already happened affect you."

Patience is a real virtue when there's thousands of KMs to race
My focus is simple: ride one kilometer at a time. Harith Noah

08 Positivity is key

"Even if you have a tough start and find yourself at the back, you must stay positive," says Sanz. " Wait for your moment. This is a race where so many things happen and you need to make sure you avoid any big mistakes. You will have bad stages, but you must keep going."

09 Age is just a number

Age is not a barrier either. Dakar history is packed with older winners, even into their sixties. Sanz says: "Experience is important. It makes me happy to see Carlos Sainz still winning, because it means that I still have time! I know Carlos and how much he trains to stay in shape to race. There's so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes."

Harith Noah celebrates finishing this year's Rally du Maroc

10 Savor every moment

Above all, relish each and every day however grueling. Noah says: "First place in Rally2 was never part of the plan. Winning is obviously a huge achievement, but the most amazing part was standing on the Dakar podium and receiving that trophy. That was an unbelievable feeling."