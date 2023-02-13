After broadsiding the Hawaiian island chain the swell crossed the Pacific, and here we witness

and Greg Long tackle Mexico’s Todos Santos alongside Jamie Mitchell's Heavy Water Surf crew, which includes Red Bull Magnitude competitors

and Flick Palmateer. Sadly in the end we’re reminded it’s not all sweet success, as we see Coco Nogales go down hard to end a scary session at one of the first North American spots to show up on the big wave surfing radar back in the 1990s.