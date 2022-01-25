San Diego: 2022 AMA Supercross round 3 recap

Supercross took to the beach this weekend as Petco Park held Round 3 of the 2022 AMA Supercross season. Since there has been a new winner in the 450SX class every weekend this season, there was no doubt that the 450SX main event would be a shakeup. Add in the fact that no current 250SX West rider has ever won in San Diego and you’ve got an action-packed night of firsts at your fingertips!

San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Jump © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Nearly 50,000 fans packed out Petco Park as the night’s racing began in the 250SX class. From start to finish, Michael Mosiman was on fire. After a solid second place finish in his heat, it became apparent that the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas rider Mosiman might snag himself a top step of the podium; he exceeded even the highest of expectations by leading every lap of the main event and he walked away with the gold! Huge congratulations to Mosiman on his first career 250SX Main Event win in San Diego. Way to get it done in style!

San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Track © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

In the second-place position for the 250SX Class was Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence yet again. While Lawrence had a much better start this week, struggles with his early moto sprint speed kept him from making a move around Mosiman at the beginning of the race. Lapped traffic later in the main event caused Lawrence to make a mistake and go down after the whoop section, which left Mosiman to walk away with the lead. If Lawrence can make his way to the front, early on, and get away from the unfortunate scenarios presented with late-race lapped-traffic, he’ll be on his way to grabbing his first win of the 2022 AMA Supercross season in the coming weeks.

In 250SX collision news: after Lawrence and Mosiman closed the door on the field from the very start, a massive pileup ensued behind both riders. This pileup included points leader Christian Craig, who proceeded to make his way around nineteen riders throughout the main event and earn his place on the last podium spot. Vince Friese and Jo Shimoda would follow closely behind in the fourth and fifth place positions to round out the top five.

The 450SX Class had its fair share of action-packed moments too; it was clear that the Red Bull KTM ride of Cooper Webb had his sights set on a main event win. After dominating his heat race and stating that “Nothing else but victory would be satisfactory…” it was clear that Webb was sending a message in San Diego. However, after a decent jump out of the gate it seemed that the challenges posed by the track, along with a few mistakes, led to inconsistent line choices which ultimately led to Webb with a fourth-place position as the checkered flag flew in the main.

San Diego Supercross 2022 Cooper Webb © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Looking ahead, if Webb can bring the speed he had in this week’s heat to the main event next weekend, there’s no doubt we’ll see him on the podium.

After round three of the 2022 AMA Supercross season we’ve seen new faces on the podium and new attitudes. Heading into next weekend’s racing, with this much diversity in the weekly results, it’s tough to tell what face we’ll see on the top step of the podium. One thing is certain though: it’s no easy task for riders in both classes but championships boil down to consistency and next weekend awaits!

450SX Class Results

Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Aaron Plessinger, Leesburg, Fla., KTM Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

250SX Class Results

Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Suzuki Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha Cole Thompson, Brigden, ON, Yamaha Carson Brown, Ravensdale, Wash., KTM

San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Celebrates © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Jump © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool San Diego Supercross 2022 Michael Mosiman Track © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool San Diego Supercross 2022 Cooper Webb © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool