Winner: 'The Crown' takes the crown as the best street dancer in the nation
We have a winner of the Dance Your Style 2022 New Orleans USA final.
Today, top dancers in the country descended upon the Crescent City to celebrate dance, community, and the art of movement as part of the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 USA finals.
Congratulations to 'The Crown' who is now heading to South Africa to compete in the Dance Your Style World Final in December. He'll be going head-to-head with the best street dancers from all corners of the world, and we are certain that he'll do what needs to be done to take home the title. Stay tuned for updates!