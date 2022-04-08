There's nothing like a bit of healthy competition.
That goes for the world of music, too - but instead of pitting artists from the same genre against each other, how about setting four very different acts up in a unique head-to-head contest?
If that sounds right up your street, then you might want to check out Red Bull Culture Clash. The innovative, genre-bending live music sound clash has been running since 2010 in various locations around the world and sees four crews battle it out over multiple rounds for the title of Culture Clash champs.
Yet, as we put it ourselves, it's not strictly a DJ battle or band competition; it’s about who has "the heaviest sound, the best tunes, the most effective MC tactics and the most entertaining presentation.”
To give you a taste of what Culture Clash is all about ahead of the event in Jamaica, we've selected five of our favorite performances from over the years that show just what an insanely eclectic and riotous celebration of music it can be.
1. REBEL SOUND (2014)
Chase & Status, Shy FX, MC Rage and David Rodigan – sounds like quite the drum & bass supergroup, doesn't it? The three acts came together especially for Culture Clash and absolutely smashed their first ever performance – so much so that they ended up winning the London event in 2014. It's worth watching all four rounds of their incredible performance.
2. MAJOR LAZER (2012)
If you've ever seen Major Lazer live, you'll know exactly what a proper belter of a show they put on. In 2012 they went head-to-head with London grime collective Boy Better Know (who were crowned winners), a host of names under the Annie Mac banner (including Disclosure and Rudimental) and reps from the iconic Jamaican studio Channel One – but Diplo and co.'s performance is well worth a watch, nonetheless.
3. ANNIE MAC (2012)
Not only did the awesome Annie Mac enlist an insane number of top-bill artists for her 2012 team – from Magnetic Man to Disclosure – but she snuck a few secret weapons in, too. Everyone from Ms. Dynamite to Katy B to Example turned up to lend a hand, yet they still lost to Boy Better Know! Goes to show you can never tell...
4. ESKIMO DANCE (2016)
A collective of artists assembled by the godfather of grime himself, Wiley, led the charge under the Eskimo Dance banner in London last year. Unfortunately the prowess of Skepta, JME, Ghetts etc. wasn't enough to see off the challenge of eventual winners Mixpack (whose artist Popcaan is competing this year, FYI). Still, it was pretty entertaining to watch.
5. A$AP Mob (2014)
Imagine just how bonkers an A$AP Mob gig might get. Then multiply it by a hundred. The New York collective were outdone by the Rebel Sound powerhouse in 2014, but their performance is just so stupendously off-the-wall that you can't help but grin while watching it.