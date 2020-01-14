5 of the top fastest rap songs in the history of hip-hop

Since hip-hop began, MCs have been out to one-up their rivals, so it's no surprise that the quest to be the world's fastest rapper is hard-fought.

Since hip-hop began, MCs have been out to one-up their rivals, so it's no surprise that the quest to be the world's fastest rapper is hard-fought.

Since hip-hop began, MCs have been out to one-up their rivals, so it's no surprise that the quest to be the world's fastest rapper is hard-fought.

who hit incredible speeds but come off sounding like, well, gibberish.

Quickest doesn't necessarily mean best – there are a host of rappers like

Quickest doesn't necessarily mean best – there are a host of rappers like Rebel XD and Crucified who hit incredible speeds but come off sounding like, well, gibberish.

Quickest doesn't necessarily mean best – there are a host of rappers like Rebel XD and Crucified who hit incredible speeds but come off sounding like, well, gibberish.