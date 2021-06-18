5 Videos to Get Psyched for International Surf Day

Surfing
The best day of the year for surfers is upon us! Yes, we’re talking International Surfing Day. Here’s a list of videos that will gear you up to have a day worth remembering.
Sit back, relax and get ready to get out there!
Wipeout chaos with Team Grom in Who is JOB S6 Ep5
"Who is JOB" Season 6, Episode 5
What’s better than surfing with your friends? After, that’s what International Surf Day is all about, right!? Tune into "Who is JOB" where Jamie O’Brien and his crew love getting barreled almost as much as they love shaving each other’s eyebrows, wearing speedos and getting womped at the river. No guarantees you won’t end up in a JOB hole instead of getting after it yourself.
RISS
"RISS"
This full feature film takes a dive into the life of Carissa Moore as she journeys through the 2019 WSL Championship Tour. Whether you’re just getting into the world of surf or have followed Carissa’s career since day one—Riss’ passion and genuine stoke will inspire you to get out there!
Pushing the limits
"No Small Feat"
If someone says they aren’t scared of wiping out at Jaws, they’re probably lying. No matter how many times you’ve surfed it—or even just watched people surf it—there’s no denying that the wave is a different animal. A newcomer to Big Wave Surfing, Izzi Gomez does whatever it takes to take on the iconic break for the first time. Once you see Izzi’s commitment you won’t be able to help but load the boards up for a session!
Full Circle
"Full Circle"
Fourteen minutes of some of the most epic aerial moments in surfing. The stakes just keep getting higher as Josh Kerr and company keep pushing each other to go bigger. No doubt you’ll be chomping at the bit to get after it yourself.
Slaying Gigantes
"Life Of Kai" Season 1, Episode 4
We don’t need to say much more. It’s Kai Lenny. But in this episode he’s bouncing from the behemoth that is Nazare off the coast of Portugal and then wraps up the episode on his (decidedly impressive) home turf spot—Jaws. If you like big wave surfing,which we know we all do, you won’t be disappointed.
Still reading? Well, that’s all we’ve got for you, which means it’s probably time to grab a board and get out on the water yourself. After all, it’s International Surfing Day not International Watch Surfing Day!