7 things you didn’t know about triathlons

But before you get the lowdown on stellar triathletes like Rachel Klamer and Daniel Bækkegård , here are seven things you didn't know about the event that rewards supremely hard work across the holy trinity of swimming, riding and running.

01 There’s a fourth discipline

Now if only I could get this wetsuit off © Marc Müller/Red Bull Content Pool

Did you think triathlons involved just three disciplines? Wrong. There’s a fourth challenge that’s just as important as the others and it’s called transition . A quick and seamless transition can make all the difference to a good performance. The top athletes can expect to transition in a matter of seconds and have it down to a fine art.

At the other end of the spectrum? We love the story of the guy who did a sub-one-hour swim at a triathlon only to then spend 17 minutes in transition because he needed the bathroom.

02 Triathletes go through a lot of razors

Smooth © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool

Triathletes shave their legs – and a lot of other places. While it’s tempting to believe this is to make them faster, the more humble truth is that it makes those frequent deep-tissue massages a lot less painful. But that doesn’t explain why some triathletes shave their chests and under their arms. We’re waiting for an answer to that one.

03 A triathlon bike is surprisingly hard to ride

Natascha Badmann, triathlon legend © mirjageh.com/Red Bull Content Pool

A tri bike is a totally different beast to a regular road bike and would be banned in regular road races. It’s more aerodynamic with riders’ body weight further forward than conventional two-wheelers, while tri bars allow riders to crouch in a tuck to reduce wind resistance. They’re also a lot more rigid to ride, so can take some getting used to.

04 Triathletes love electricity

Braden Currie on the couch in recovery mode © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

A popular recovery method for triathletes involves wiring themselves up to an electrical muscle stimulation machine. The therapy is now widely practiced as a means to recover more quickly, prepare muscles and help prevent injury. It involves placing electrodes in key areas on the body and turning on a low electrical pulse. It causes a vibration which can feel a bit strange, apparently.

05 Being a good pool swimmer won’t help

A good stroke is everything © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s one thing being able to swim multiple lengths in a pool, but swimming out in the open – alongside hundreds of others – requires a whole different skill-set. The first is an ability to withstand the ‘washing machine’ at the start as triathletes jostle for position. (It’s not uncommon to take an accidental kick to the head, for example). Swimmers also need to be able lift their head up and above the water between strokes to look out for buoys and markers.

06 You might need a dictionary

Talking triathlon © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

Every sport has its own language and code words, so you better swat up on your triathlon terms if you want to join this gang. From 'tempo runs' and 'zone 2 training' to 'power watts' and 'pyramids', if you like to geek out on your training, welcome to Heaven.

07 Doing a triathlon can be expensive

Not your average bike © Tarquin Cooper

This sport is a high-maintenance mistress. She’ll demand not only your attention and many days and hours of relentless training. But she also loves you to show your affection with your wallet. While anyone can do a triathlon on a regular budget, prepare to drop some dough if you’re serious about finishing among the top athletes. A top-of-the-range carbon fibre set of wheels will set you back a pretty penny.