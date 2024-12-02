A brief history of Red Bull BC One

Over the past two decades, Red Bull BC One has become one of the most coveted stages in breaking. It's not just a competition, it's where the future of breaking is shaped in real-time by the world’s top b-boys and b-girls.

Beyond the battles, Red Bull BC One is a global platform for breakers to showcase their skills, push the art form to its limits and propel breaking into international fame. It's where legends are made, careers are launched and the culture of breaking continues to thrive.

As breaking rides the wave of its meteoric rise in 2024, the Red Bull BC One World Final heads to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 7, a vibrant epicenter of rhythm and dance. 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will rep their countries and styles in front of the world at the 21st edition of the event.

Before they hit the stage however, let's dive into the defining moments that have made Red Bull BC One the legendary battle it is today.

01 The origins of breaking and Red Bull BC One

Breaking was born on the blocks of New York City's Bronx neighborhood in the late 1970s, as hip-hop blasted from boomboxes and the culture spread like wildfire worldwide. Over the decades, breaking crews emerged from every corner of the globe.

In 2004, Red Bull BC One was born in Biel, Switzerland, as a game-changer for the breaking scene. The world final debuted as an international solo championship, where 16 invited b-boys competed in a 1v1 knockout format. Judges scored each round while a DJ curated the beats.

B-Boy Omar from San Antonio, USA, made history as the first Red Bull BC One champion at just 18 years old, instantly propelling himself to breaking stardom.

Omar from the USA is the winner of the first ever Red Bull BC One © Little Shao

02 The evolution of Red Bull BC One

In the early years of Red Bull BC One there were only invited competitors, hand-picked to present breaking's state of the art at the time. Soon however the event was opened up by introducing the Red Bull BC One Cyphers - national competitions in which the participants could earn a spot in regional finals. Winning a the regional final would then grant the champs a spot in the top 16 for the Red Bull BC One World Final.

However, this format didn't last and in 2016 the qualification process morphed into its next stage. All the national champions, the winners of the Red Bull BC One Cyphers, competed in the Last Chance Cypher in Nagoya, Japan, a competition held amongst all the national champs to find the strongest dancer. The winner of this would then be added as the final entry to the world final.

Leony won the Last Chance Cypher in Nagoya © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Today, in 2024, the strongest four competitors from the Last Chance Cypher join 12 invited dancers to complete the top 16 for the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Another important addition happened in 2018, when a separate category for b-girls was added for the first time – having their own top 16 battle and therefore their own Red Bull BC One champion. From then until today there are two champs crowned each year.

Ami and Lil Zoo with their champion belts in 2018 © Little Shao

03 Connecting Cultures – the birth of Red Bull BC One Camps

While many Red Bull BC One Cyphers naturally featured workshops and a side program, 2017 saw the official addition of a new event. Red Bull BC One Camps are multi-day experiences fostering exchange, learning and community-building. These camps have workshops, exhibitions, lectures and thrilling side battles in breaking and additional styles to create a room where the community can thrive.

Red Bull BC One Camps happen in the week directly before a world final and in selected countries throughout each year.

Lilou teaching a workshop in Chile © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Ambassadors of a culture: the Red Bull BC One All Stars

In 2010, the Red Bull BC One All Stars were founded, a powerhouse crew featuring some of the world's most influential breakers. They became cultural ambassadors for breaking, representing Red Bull BC One at battles, workshops, performances and events worldwide.

The Red Bull BC One All Stars aren't just about winning competitions, they're also about inspiring the next generation. Each member is chosen not only for their achievements, but also for their ability to push breaking forward, blending artistry and athleticism in a way that resonates across cultures.

Over the years, the crew has included legendary names like Roxrite , Lilou , Hong 10 , Menno , Wing and Ami , among others. Whether teaching workshops in local communities or dominating the battle stage, they embody the essence of breaking: creativity, resilience and an unyielding passion for the culture.

As breaking celebrated its debut on the world stage in 2024, the Red Bull BC One All Stars won four out of six medals, including golds for Ami and Phil Wizard .

The Red Bull BC One All Stars in 2023 © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

05 The longest-running annual 1v1 competition

While there are solo contests out there that started earlier, Red Bull BC One is the longest-running major competition that's never taken a break. In 2024, we celebrate the 21st consecutive edition and counting.

06 The Red Bull BC One champs

No competition history can be complete without a list of previous champions. You can check out the official Red Bull BC One Hall of Fame or take a look at our overview below.

Year B-Boy Champion B-Girl Champion 2004 Omar 2005 Lilou 2006 Hong 10 2007 Ronnie 2008 Wing 2009 Lilou 2010 Neguin 2011 Roxrite 2012 Mounir 2013 Hong 10 2014 Menno 2015 Victor 2016 Issei 2017 Menno 2018 Lil Zoo Ami 2019 Menno Kastet 2020 Shigekix Kastet 2021 Amir Logistx 2022 Victor India 2023 Hong 10 Ami

Ami and Hong 10 are the Red Bull BC One World Champions of 2023 © Little Shao

07 Looking to the future

For two decades, Red Bull BC One has been more than just a competition—it’s been a stage where legends are born, boundaries are shattered and the culture of breaking continues to evolve. From its humble beginnings in Switzerland to becoming the pinnacle of global breaking, Red Bull BC One has proven that the art form knows no limits.

As we prepare to celebrate the next chapter in Rio de Janeiro, the world will once again witness the energy, creativity and passion that define breaking. The stage is set, the breakers are ready and the future of breaking is waiting to be written.

Here’s to the moments that have shaped Red Bull BC One’s incredible journey and the countless battles, stories and firsts that lie ahead. The legacy continues and the best is yet to come.