© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
A brief history of Red Bull BC One
Get up to speed with one of the world's biggest breaking competitions ahead of the 2024 Red Bull BC One World Final, which you can watch live from Rio De Janeiro on December 7.
Over the past two decades, Red Bull BC One has become one of the most coveted stages in breaking. It's not just a competition, it's where the future of breaking is shaped in real-time by the world’s top b-boys and b-girls.
Beyond the battles, Red Bull BC One is a global platform for breakers to showcase their skills, push the art form to its limits and propel breaking into international fame. It's where legends are made, careers are launched and the culture of breaking continues to thrive.
As breaking rides the wave of its meteoric rise in 2024, the Red Bull BC One World Final heads to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 7, a vibrant epicenter of rhythm and dance. 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will rep their countries and styles in front of the world at the 21st edition of the event.
Before they hit the stage however, let's dive into the defining moments that have made Red Bull BC One the legendary battle it is today.
01
The origins of breaking and Red Bull BC One
Breaking was born on the blocks of New York City's Bronx neighborhood in the late 1970s, as hip-hop blasted from boomboxes and the culture spread like wildfire worldwide. Over the decades, breaking crews emerged from every corner of the globe.
In 2004, Red Bull BC One was born in Biel, Switzerland, as a game-changer for the breaking scene. The world final debuted as an international solo championship, where 16 invited b-boys competed in a 1v1 knockout format. Judges scored each round while a DJ curated the beats.
B-Boy Omar from San Antonio, USA, made history as the first Red Bull BC One champion at just 18 years old, instantly propelling himself to breaking stardom.
02
The evolution of Red Bull BC One
In the early years of Red Bull BC One there were only invited competitors, hand-picked to present breaking's state of the art at the time. Soon however the event was opened up by introducing the Red Bull BC One Cyphers - national competitions in which the participants could earn a spot in regional finals. Winning a the regional final would then grant the champs a spot in the top 16 for the Red Bull BC One World Final.
However, this format didn't last and in 2016 the qualification process morphed into its next stage. All the national champions, the winners of the Red Bull BC One Cyphers, competed in the Last Chance Cypher in Nagoya, Japan, a competition held amongst all the national champs to find the strongest dancer. The winner of this would then be added as the final entry to the world final.
Today, in 2024, the strongest four competitors from the Last Chance Cypher join 12 invited dancers to complete the top 16 for the Red Bull BC One World Final.
Another important addition happened in 2018, when a separate category for b-girls was added for the first time – having their own top 16 battle and therefore their own Red Bull BC One champion. From then until today there are two champs crowned each year.
03
Connecting Cultures – the birth of Red Bull BC One Camps
While many Red Bull BC One Cyphers naturally featured workshops and a side program, 2017 saw the official addition of a new event. Red Bull BC One Camps are multi-day experiences fostering exchange, learning and community-building. These camps have workshops, exhibitions, lectures and thrilling side battles in breaking and additional styles to create a room where the community can thrive.
Red Bull BC One Camps happen in the week directly before a world final and in selected countries throughout each year.
04
Ambassadors of a culture: the Red Bull BC One All Stars
In 2010, the Red Bull BC One All Stars were founded, a powerhouse crew featuring some of the world's most influential breakers. They became cultural ambassadors for breaking, representing Red Bull BC One at battles, workshops, performances and events worldwide.
The Red Bull BC One All Stars aren't just about winning competitions, they're also about inspiring the next generation. Each member is chosen not only for their achievements, but also for their ability to push breaking forward, blending artistry and athleticism in a way that resonates across cultures.
Over the years, the crew has included legendary names like Roxrite, Lilou, Hong 10, Menno, Wing and Ami, among others. Whether teaching workshops in local communities or dominating the battle stage, they embody the essence of breaking: creativity, resilience and an unyielding passion for the culture.
As breaking celebrated its debut on the world stage in 2024, the Red Bull BC One All Stars won four out of six medals, including golds for Ami and Phil Wizard.
05
The longest-running annual 1v1 competition
While there are solo contests out there that started earlier, Red Bull BC One is the longest-running major competition that's never taken a break. In 2024, we celebrate the 21st consecutive edition and counting.
06
The Red Bull BC One champs
No competition history can be complete without a list of previous champions. You can check out the official Red Bull BC One Hall of Fame or take a look at our overview below.
Year
B-Boy Champion
B-Girl Champion
2004
Omar
2005
Lilou
2006
Hong 10
2007
Ronnie
2008
Wing
2009
Lilou
2010
Neguin
2011
Roxrite
2012
Mounir
2013
Hong 10
2014
Menno
2015
Victor
2016
Issei
2017
Menno
2018
Lil Zoo
Ami
2019
Menno
Kastet
2020
Shigekix
Kastet
2021
Amir
Logistx
2022
Victor
India
2023
Hong 10
Ami
07
Looking to the future
For two decades, Red Bull BC One has been more than just a competition—it’s been a stage where legends are born, boundaries are shattered and the culture of breaking continues to evolve. From its humble beginnings in Switzerland to becoming the pinnacle of global breaking, Red Bull BC One has proven that the art form knows no limits.
As we prepare to celebrate the next chapter in Rio de Janeiro, the world will once again witness the energy, creativity and passion that define breaking. The stage is set, the breakers are ready and the future of breaking is waiting to be written.
Here’s to the moments that have shaped Red Bull BC One’s incredible journey and the countless battles, stories and firsts that lie ahead. The legacy continues and the best is yet to come.
