Aaron Colton returns to downtown Minneapolis to tear up the skyway

nine-and-a-half mile stretch the world’s most extensive skyway system, but it also allows users to traverse over 80 city blocks without stepping foot outside. When Red Bull approached him with an opportunity to return home and tear up some of his childhood stomping grounds – specifically his beloved childhood skyway – he jumped at the opportunity to bring things full circle.

left the Midwest years ago to chase his moto dreams in climates more suitable for year-round outdoor riding, frigid and snowy Minnesota will always be the place that formed him. Hailing from Shakopee, MN, about 30 minutes outside of downtown Minneapolis, some of his fondest childhood memories brought him to the area for school field trips to explore the entertainment, food, architecture, and local history. One feature that always enamored him was the second-story fishbowl-like tunnel system that spiderwebs through downtown. Not only is the

. The enduro bike got a huge makeover to include components found on his freestyle bikes to create a fully custom 242-lb rig that is a cross between a supermoto and technical bike, perfect for power and precise handling. Additionally, opting for an electric instead of a combustion-driven bike allows for access to more indoor spaces with less noise and no exhaust – perfect for something like zipping around downtown Minneapolis’ human-sized hamster-tubelike skyway system.

He approached his ride like a skate session with a few locations in mind to tear up on the Alta and began by sailing through City Center. After popping some wheelies and nimbly balancing on the tail of his saddle, Aaron made his way to Gaviidae Plaza where he played with some escalators – and physics – to match the speed of the moving stairs that call up images of Michael Jackson’s famous Moonwalk. Once he reoriented himself, he cruised to Minnesota's tallest building, the IDS tower. When he reached Crystal Court, it was time to demonstrate a slew of tricks that more than exemplified his precise bike handling skills. Curious onlookers recorded video and observed a master at work while he pulled off moves like smooth 180 stoppies and graceful, ballet-like single-foot podiums. After another zip through the skyway corridors, he emerged at Orchestra Hall.

