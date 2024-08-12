Aaron Fitzgerald: Top career moments

Aerobatic pilot and member of The Flying Bulls, Aaron Fitzgerald , has spent 9,000 hours in the air and counting. Known for his gravity-defying aerobatic moves, gracefully guiding a helicopter every which way, Fitzgerald's career officially began in 2017. However, his life in the air dates back to his upbringing in Wenatchee, Washington.

“My first flight as a passenger was in an airliner, and I really enjoyed it,” he says . “My first as a pilot was in a Cessna 172 when I was 15 years old.”

Aaron Fitzgerald at the Red Bull Air Force Training Camp in California © Jody MacDonald / Red Bull Content Pool

He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and flew news helicopters for nine years. Now, he primarily works as a SAG stunt pilot for the entertainment industry when he isn’t flying the BO-105 helicopter for the Flying Bulls and Red Bull Air Force team. Read ahead for all of the top moments of Aaron Fitzgerald’s career.

01 Aerobatic stunts and performances

Trained in helicopter aerobatics by masters Rainer Wilk and Blacky Schwarz, Fitzgerald’s aviation feats are legendary. He’s performed his enthralling displays for millions of witnesses at airshows all over North America.

At the 2023 Pacific Airshow, spectators watched as Fitzgerald soared up and around, looping and spinning through the sky with controlled speed. Witnessing his double-black flip in a helicopter is to question the laws of physics. As he rolls sideways, smoke trails engulf the machine, and the classic copter whirring sounds fill the air.

Having performed in older helicopters, Fitzgerald tells Red Bull that he has complete confidence in the maintenance and care that goes into the machines.

Aaron Fitzgerald flips, barrel rolls and nose dives over the NYC skyline © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

02 Fitzgerald and the Guinness World Records

Fitzgerald’s fancy flying doesn’t just inspire awe from onlookers — he’s also shattered records, recruited as an aerial coordinator for multiple world-record aviation projects. For the 2016 Heaven Sent project, Fitzgerald's mathematical equations were crucial in determining how to safely drop stuntman Luke Aikins from 25,000 feet into a net. This was without a parachute, of course. Then there’s the Paper Airplane project, which resulted in the world’s largest paper airplane, measuring 43 feet long and 1,000 pounds.

Perhaps the most out-of-this-world venture was his work for several years as the lead helicopter pilot for testing and developing the systems implemented in the Red Bull Stratos. This high-altitude supersonic skydiving world record jump from 128,000 feet was a free fall from space that made history.

The significance of Fitzgerald’s contributions to aeronautics and aerospace are at the forefront of innovation, making him a pilot always up for a challenge. Through all these accomplishments from working with NASA and performing at premier air shows, Fitzgerald’s humble demeanor remains. It’s this resilience that’s solidified his legacy.

Aaron Fitzgerald performs his aerial helicopter acrobatics show © Michael Clark / Red Bull Content Pool

03 Hollywood stunt work

If you examine film and TV credits, you’ll find Fitzgerald’s name credited in more than 100 film and TV credits. Fitzgerald has worked as a SAG stunt pilot and aerial coordinator for some of the biggest blockbusters. His most notable career highlights include the Netflix original ‘Extraction’ starring Chris Hemsworth, ‘Spenser Confidential’ with Mark Wahlberg, and the 2017 version of ‘The Mummy.’

Fitzgerald spent time in Thailand for 'Extraction' arranging stunts and tests, showcasing his prowess at aerial camerawork. In the final bridge shoot-out scene, you can witness edge-of-your-seat action filled with explosions, tight-close-ups, and helicopter movie magic. It’s the kind of thrill that only a maestro of aerial choreography could produce.

With such skill and an extensive resume, Fitzgerald has turned his passion into a business at Airborne Images. His aerial production company works on and off the big screen, supporting massive aerial stunts.

Aaron Fitzgerald flips, barrel rolls and nose dives over the NYC skyline © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

04 Humanitarian missions

Beyond his stunt work, Fitzgerald has used his talents for the greater good. He battles forest fires in the Western U.S., flying UH-60 Blackhawks on firefighting contracts with the Forest Service. This is a full circle moment, considering the tanker base that first caught his attention as a child fought forest fires in the surrounding mountains.

Plus, he gives back with his stunt work too. He participated in the 41st anniversary of the California Internation Airshow Salinas, which raises millions for local charities. As he took to the sky and went inverted in the Red Bull MBB Bo-105 helicopter, fans cheered, mouths agape with amazement. His dedication to giving back showcases his compassion inside and outside the cockpit.

05 Legacy and future endeavors

Fitzgerald’s legacy in aviation dates back decades, and he plans to continue to defy the laws of gravity in his aircraft. From Hollywood stunts to The Flying Bulls and his humanitarian efforts, Fitzgerald isn’t done breaking records. He says he’s got his sights set on trying out other aerial machinery.

Aaron Fitzgerald poses for a portrait in New York © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

“I would really love to fly the AH-64 or Eurocopter Tiger,” he says . “Those look like a lot of fun. I have a lot of love for the A-10 as well. When I was in the Army, we were always happy to have A-10s overhead!” You can follow Fitzgerald and his fellow Flying Bulls at international airshows.

From inverted air to space and beyond

The top Aaron Fitzgerald career moments could be studied in a book for aviation novices and masters alike. As a pilot and a person, Fitzgerald is a testament to the sentiment that passion, hard work, and kindness are the key ingredients to a successful career. And with decades under his belt, he still has big plans for the future. He’s just happy to be part of the team, doing what he loves as a trail of smoke follows.