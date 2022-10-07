‘About Time’: An inside look at ‘Fleeting Time’ with Ben Ferguson

With 2

, two silvers at the US Grand Prix, a 3rd at Dew Tour, three wins at Danny Davis’s Peace Park,

(doubles), a US Open podium and a near-podium on snowboarding’s grandest stage—the Olympics—Ferg began to question how much longer he could last on the circuit, and so he did what many of us would. He stepped out of bounds and into the bootpack to test his meddle in the backcountry. Hailing from Bend, Oregon, Ben has always been proficient at riding pow and by no means was he a novice, but it’s an entirely different skillset to climb up into the elite ranks of backcountry riding, but Ben was willing to put in the time, and that time he was willing to put in meant that he aimed to replace medals with enders, as the equivalent of hard-earned hardware in the freeriding scene is a memorable video part…or better yet, a movie centered around you.