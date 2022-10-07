Wintersports
Snowboarding
‘About Time’: An inside look at ‘Fleeting Time’ with Ben Ferguson
With "Fleeting Time," Ben Ferguson solidifies the transcendent arc of his career and cements his legacy as one of snowboarding’s all-time greats.
In snowboarding, longevity is a rarity, thus time is of the essence. There is a formula, a recipe for success as a professional snowboarder. Come up through the regional rungs and get product from a local rep. Enter the contest in the closest proximity to you. Win said contest, and you’re officially on the radar of a larger audience. Rinse and repeat until you are signed to a contract and make it onto the world stage in events like the X Games, Dew Tour and the like. But—and this is a big but—most careers end here. A few decent results…hell, maybe even a hallmark win or a string of victories, and then it’s lights out. You move on after signing your John Hancock into snowboarding’s ever-growing yearbook.
But in very few cases, this is where a legacy is born.
Travis Rice. Mark McMorris. Pat Moore. Danny Davis. Gigi Rüf. Bode Merrill. A small yet elite list of names that refused to slip through the cracks of snowboarding’s foundation and instead, read the writing on the wall and had the gumption to transition away from the competitive scene while still at the top of the ranks in order to set the groundwork for the second coming of their storied careers.
And at this very moment, it’s Ben Ferguson’s time.
With 2 X Games medals, two silvers at the US Grand Prix, a 3rd at Dew Tour, three wins at Danny Davis’s Peace Park, a win at Red Bull Double Pipe (doubles), a US Open podium and a near-podium on snowboarding’s grandest stage—the Olympics—Ferg began to question how much longer he could last on the circuit, and so he did what many of us would. He stepped out of bounds and into the bootpack to test his meddle in the backcountry. Hailing from Bend, Oregon, Ben has always been proficient at riding pow and by no means was he a novice, but it’s an entirely different skillset to climb up into the elite ranks of backcountry riding, but Ben was willing to put in the time, and that time he was willing to put in meant that he aimed to replace medals with enders, as the equivalent of hard-earned hardware in the freeriding scene is a memorable video part…or better yet, a movie centered around you.
Ferg says, “That was the next step in figuring out how to be a backcountry snowboarder and how to film video parts. If I continued doing halfpipe contests, that would've just limited the time available to learn my craft, to take that next step. If I did two more years of riding contests then that's two more years that I didn't utilize figuring out what zones to go to or how to snowmobile. The things that are necessary to filming a snowboard movie.”
It was a trip—kind of a stomach-hit-the-floor moment. Lots of butterflies.
The flint was struck when fellow Red Bull team rider Travis Rice tapped Ben to film with him for his 2016 epic "The Fourth Phase." According to Ben, “[My agent] Ryan Runke called me and told me that they wanted me to be in the movie. It was a trip—kind of a stomach-hit-the-floor moment. Lots of butterflies. I grew up watching his movies, so that was pretty intense. It was pretty crazy. I think I'd just gotten second at X Games, so we were kind of in party mode in Aspen and we ended up driving out late, got stuck in a snowstorm, probably made it to Jackson Hole around four o'clock in the morning, slept for a couple hours and then met those dudes at the trailhead at like 6am. So that was pretty intense but it was a good first day, those dudes were super chill. They took care of me. I was young at that point. I hadn't snowmobiled very much, so they kind of limped me out there a little bit. But it was cool to see the way they operated. That was a big production. That's the biggest production I've ever been on.”
After that, it was game on for the young gun and due to his innate ability and board control, he started his ascent in a new realm of snowboarding. One that would catapult him into the canon of snowboard history for generations to come.
In just under one winter, Ben became a staple in out-of-bounds riding, pairing up with fellow Burton team riders Mikkel Bang, Mark McMorris, Danny Davis, Red Gerard, as well as his brother Gabe and fellow Bend native Jared Elston. Before long, Ferg, Gerard, Sage Kotsenburg and a handful of other riders announced that they were producing a feature-length film with studio house Homestead Creative, called Joy. It was a massive undertaking but when the snow settled, Joy took that entire crew to another level and that revealed another rung in the proverbial ladder of professional snowboarding. Ben Ferguson had arrived.
The goal is to inspire the younger generation and inspire people to go snowboard.
And now, Ben's time has finally come. The moment that the student has become the teacher. Ferg hand-selected the exact crew that he wanted to film with, traveled to the exact locations that he wanted to film in and utilized the brilliant Homestead Creative crew to bring it all to life. The result is “Fleeting Time,” a once-in-a-generation snowboard film and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ben; two years in time that he certainly did not waste. Or as Ferg puts it, “Time is a hard thing for people to even define. All you have is time but it’s passing by, so use it wisely. What I wanted to make was a snowboard movie like the ones I grew up watching. You want it to be nostalgic in a way and I think the way to do that is to look at those projects that you were inspired by and try to emulate that and hold it to the same standards that those dudes filming those movies held it to. The goal is to inspire the younger generation and inspire people to go snowboard.”
Alongside his closest friends who also happen to be the world’s best snowboarders, Ben has directed his masterpiece and it is out in the world. And “About Time” is the all-access behind-the-scenes look into the making of “Fleeting Time.” From the cast and the crew and the characters to the setbacks, “About Time” gives you exclusive access to this journey to bring you a monumental film.