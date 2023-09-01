AdonysX’s fire bars earn him the win at Red Bull Miami Qualifier event

Miami hosted a freestyle rap throwdown this week. To finalize the round of regional qualifier events in the United States, 16 MCs came to a head at SkateBird in El Portal, Florida to compete for a spot in the National Final. Ultimately, it was AdonysX who earned the honor.
Now, Red Bull Batalla 2023 is officially well on its way to the finish line with three qualifiers in the books. A few weeks ago, Los Angeles chose Reverse as their champion, and more recently in Houston Magimbri spit his way to the top in the other Southern state.
In Miami, the night kicked off with a solid round of 16. Hand-selected word prompts like equipo (team), festividad (festivity), peliculas (movies) and espontaneo (spontaneous) led to fun and wild narratives and punchlines that carried eight greats to the Quarterfinals. The energy was palpable and the night started on a high with back-to-back replicas between Link_One and Zeu that left both MCs and everyone in the room breaking a sweat. The two came to a head and eventually, experience won with Link_One moving on to the next round. Joining him in the Quarterfinals was Sourius, VersoMC, JD, Freites, BAN2, Miami’s AdonysX and New York’s Adonys. All earned their position and the opportunity to prove themselves further.
A special moment in the kickoff round was the head-to-head battle between two Dominican MCs (Adonys and El Domi) in which a hometown hat became a bar-fueling prop. Later, BAN2 also used things in sight (this time a series of black shirts) to get his seething message across. “Se vistieron de negro porque están ready pa' tu funeral / They dressed in black because they’re ready for your funeral,” he told Levi.
Once it was time for the Semifinals, AdonysX, VersoMC, Freites and JD took the stage with recharged batteries to face off for a place in the Final battle. Still, the best of the best had to be selected and the Semifinals (60-second freestyles to best exhibit their skill with little to no breaths in between) was their opportunity to prove themselves.
Strong and steady throughout the night, AdonysX really soared in these rounds of freestyles with back-to-back punchlines that separated the good from the great. “Esta palliza te juro que no se te olvida,” he said towards the end of the night.
New and familiar faces filled the judge’s panel with legendary Spanish hitmaker who had a mighty start at Red Bull Batalla four years ago, Sara Socas, joined by Snow Qlq and Chester. Meanwhile, DJ Caesar kept fueling beats going throughout the night.
In a beautiful full circle moment, last year’s United States champion Oner delivered the trophy to AdonysX, who will be joined by 15 other MCs to compete for the National championship in Dallas come November. Stay tuned for that and more from Red Bull Batalla 2023.
For now, relive the Miami Regional Qualifier event on the Red Bull Batalla YouTube: