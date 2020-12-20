Here’s where to stream Red Bull AdrenaLAN this weekend

We’ve got a stacked schedule for our weekend long celebration of Canadian gaming and the World of Red Bull. Take a look at the Red Bull AdrenaLAN schedule below and scroll through for stream links, important details and more.

TIME TOURNAMENT STREAM SATURDAY & SUNDAY 4PM-8PM RED BULL ADRENALAN HUB https://www.twitch.tv/redbull SATURDAY 11AM RAPTORS UPRISING GC'S SCOUT THE NORTH VS TEAM CANADA https://www.twitch.tv/CANBBALL SATURDAY 12PM-7PM TORONTO ULTRA ULTRA 5K HOLIDAY SNACK PRESENTED BY SCUF https://www.youtube.com/TorontoUltra SATURDAY 2PM -7PM STREET FIGHTER V EAST https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming SATURDAY 5PM-10PM FALLMANIA 7 https://www.twitch.tv/grandpoobear SUNDAY 12PM-3PM TORONTO ULTRA BATTLE ROYALE PRESENTED BY BELL https://www.twitch.tv/bellCanada SUNDAY 2PM-7PM STREET FIGHTER V WEST https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming SUNDAY 4PM-11PM TO THE SKYES -CLOUD9 VALORANT INVITATIONAL https://www.twitch.tv/Cloud9

WHERE TO WATCH AND HOW

RED BULL ADRENALAN HUB

Red Bull AdrenaLAN logo © Red Bull AdrenaLAN

Saturday and Sunday at 4PM EST

Or save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/redbull

TO THE SKYES, A CLOUD9 VALORANT INVITATIONAL

Saturday and Sunday at 4pm EST

Save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/Cloud9

Cloud9, one of the most prestigious organizations in the esports industry, and Red Bull, are teaming up for a $25,000 VALORANT invitational featuring teams Cloud9Blue, Cloud9White, FaZe, T1, Complexity, Renegades, Envy, Mythicals and more.

GRANDPOOBEAR’S FALLMANIA 7

Saturday at 5pm EST

Save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/GrandPOOBear

FallMania is an action-packed Fall Guys tournament put on by Red Bull gaming athlete GrandPOOBear! Watch as sixteen legendary competitors duke it out in the most serious party game of all time. $5,000 USD on the line, winner takes all. This month’s tournament, powered by Red Bull AdrenaLAN, will pit Canadians vs Americans for the battle of North America. Our streamer line up: Dangers, Kate, xwater, Duck, SparkCity, Sleeping Bear, Official Cozy, Coryano, Firedragon, Phillie, Kitana Prime, TriumphReturns, Wavy, Nightwa1k3r, Miggymone and Phant.

TORONTO ULTRA BATTLE ROYAL PRESENTED BY BELL

Toronto Ultra © Toronto Ultra // Bell Canada

Sunday at 12pm EST

Save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/BellCanada

The Toronto Ultra’s Battle Royale in Call of Duty Warzone will be broadcasted live on Bell Canada’s Twitch channel. The broadcast will consist of three matches, with each match paying out to the top 3 placing teams. The Toronto Ultra will be participating, along with bounties on its members. Participants who take down Ultra members have a chance at winning some extra cash as well as Toronto Ultra merchandise.

TORONTO ULTRA 5K SNACK PRESENTED BY SCUF

Red Bull AdrenaLAN 5k Holiday Snack © Toronto Ultra

Saturday at 12pm EST

Save this link for later: https://www.youtube.com/TorontoUltra

The Toronto Ultra’s $5K HOLIDAY Snack will be a 4v4 tournament consisting of Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Control game modes. Teams from all over North America will compete for a $5,000 prize pool and matches will be streamed on the Toronto Ultra’s YouTube channel.

RAPTORS UPRISING GC’S SCOUT THE NORTH VS. TEAM CANADA

THE NORTH VS. TEAM CANADA © Raptors Uprising GC's Scout

Saturday 11AM EST

Save this link for later: Twitch.com/CANBBALL

Support Canada Basketball's first ever eNational Team by tuning into the Pregame hosted by Agent 00 and NBA 2K League caster Dirk. Get your first look at Team Canada as they play a tune-up match against the winners of Raptors Uprising GC's Scout The North tournament. Then, catch interviews with the team as we preview the FIBA Esports Open II and their marquee matchup against Team USA.

RED BULL ADRENALAN SOUNDS

Red Bull AdrenaLAN Sounds © Red Bull AdrenaLAN Sounds

Saturday and Sunday 5pm EST

Alongside the gaming broadcasts, Red Bull AdrenaLAN will be celebrating the music community who have turned to streaming as an alternative stage in 2020. Line up features Hedspin, HustleGRL, JayemKayem b2b Freeza Chin, LIVING ROOM, DJ Poptrt, and Skratch Bastid.

STREET FIGHTER V CANADIAN TOURNAMENT

Saturday and Sunday at 2pm EST

Save the link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming

Street Fighter V at Red Bull AdrenaLAN will be split into two regions for the broadcast, featuring commentary from Nogarremi and Thomas Winkley. The Street Fighter V East tournament will be broadcast on Incendium’s Twitch channel on Saturday, December 19th, while the Street Fighter V West tournament will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20th.