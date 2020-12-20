Here’s where to stream Red Bull AdrenaLAN this weekend
To help you stay connected during our weekend long takeover on Twitch we’ve put together this guide to help you navigate through your online LAN experience. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
We’ve got a stacked schedule for our weekend long celebration of Canadian gaming and the World of Red Bull. Take a look at the Red Bull AdrenaLAN schedule below and scroll through for stream links, important details and more.
|TIME
|TOURNAMENT
|STREAM
|SATURDAY & SUNDAY 4PM-8PM
|RED BULL ADRENALAN HUB
|https://www.twitch.tv/redbull
|SATURDAY 11AM
|RAPTORS UPRISING GC'S SCOUT THE NORTH VS TEAM CANADA
|https://www.twitch.tv/CANBBALL
|SATURDAY 12PM-7PM
|TORONTO ULTRA ULTRA 5K HOLIDAY SNACK PRESENTED BY SCUF
|https://www.youtube.com/TorontoUltra
|SATURDAY 2PM -7PM
|STREET FIGHTER V EAST
|https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming
|SATURDAY 5PM-10PM
|FALLMANIA 7
|https://www.twitch.tv/grandpoobear
|SUNDAY 12PM-3PM
|TORONTO ULTRA BATTLE ROYALE PRESENTED BY BELL
|https://www.twitch.tv/bellCanada
|SUNDAY 2PM-7PM
|STREET FIGHTER V WEST
|https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming
|SUNDAY 4PM-11PM
|TO THE SKYES -CLOUD9 VALORANT INVITATIONAL
|https://www.twitch.tv/Cloud9
WHERE TO WATCH AND HOW
RED BULL ADRENALAN HUB
Saturday and Sunday at 4PM EST
Or save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/redbull
The main channel of Red Bull AdrenaLAN will be pulling together weekend highlights, tournament check ins, gaming discussions, Mighty Fight Federation & Killer Queen Black indie game showcases, an Among Us showcase featuring GrandPooBear, Kate, KallMeKris, Nicovald, Phil Balkhe, Woolie, JayemKayem & more! Hosting the weekend will be Ajay Fry, Lisa Doan, Camille Salazar-Hadaway - alongside SIMO and Vansilli who will be casting the esports action across the programming.
TO THE SKYES, A CLOUD9 VALORANT INVITATIONAL
Saturday and Sunday at 4pm EST
Save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/Cloud9
Cloud9, one of the most prestigious organizations in the esports industry, and Red Bull, are teaming up for a $25,000 VALORANT invitational featuring teams Cloud9Blue, Cloud9White, FaZe, T1, Complexity, Renegades, Envy, Mythicals and more.
GRANDPOOBEAR’S FALLMANIA 7
Saturday at 5pm EST
Save this link for later:https://www.twitch.tv/GrandPOOBear
FallMania is an action-packed Fall Guys tournament put on by Red Bull gaming athlete GrandPOOBear! Watch as sixteen legendary competitors duke it out in the most serious party game of all time. $5,000 USD on the line, winner takes all. This month’s tournament, powered by Red Bull AdrenaLAN, will pit Canadians vs Americans for the battle of North America. Our streamer line up: Dangers, Kate, xwater, Duck, SparkCity, Sleeping Bear, Official Cozy, Coryano, Firedragon, Phillie, Kitana Prime, TriumphReturns, Wavy, Nightwa1k3r, Miggymone and Phant.
TORONTO ULTRA BATTLE ROYAL PRESENTED BY BELL
Sunday at 12pm EST
Save this link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/BellCanada
The Toronto Ultra’s Battle Royale in Call of Duty Warzone will be broadcasted live on Bell Canada’s Twitch channel. The broadcast will consist of three matches, with each match paying out to the top 3 placing teams. The Toronto Ultra will be participating, along with bounties on its members. Participants who take down Ultra members have a chance at winning some extra cash as well as Toronto Ultra merchandise.
TORONTO ULTRA 5K SNACK PRESENTED BY SCUF
Saturday at 12pm EST
Save this link for later: https://www.youtube.com/TorontoUltra
The Toronto Ultra’s $5K HOLIDAY Snack will be a 4v4 tournament consisting of Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Control game modes. Teams from all over North America will compete for a $5,000 prize pool and matches will be streamed on the Toronto Ultra’s YouTube channel.
RAPTORS UPRISING GC’S SCOUT THE NORTH VS. TEAM CANADA
Saturday 11AM EST
Save this link for later: Twitch.com/CANBBALL
Support Canada Basketball's first ever eNational Team by tuning into the Pregame hosted by Agent 00 and NBA 2K League caster Dirk. Get your first look at Team Canada as they play a tune-up match against the winners of Raptors Uprising GC's Scout The North tournament. Then, catch interviews with the team as we preview the FIBA Esports Open II and their marquee matchup against Team USA.
RED BULL ADRENALAN SOUNDS
Saturday and Sunday 5pm EST
Alongside the gaming broadcasts, Red Bull AdrenaLAN will be celebrating the music community who have turned to streaming as an alternative stage in 2020. Line up features Hedspin, HustleGRL, JayemKayem b2b Freeza Chin, LIVING ROOM, DJ Poptrt, and Skratch Bastid.
STREET FIGHTER V CANADIAN TOURNAMENT
Saturday and Sunday at 2pm EST
Save the link for later: https://www.twitch.tv/incendiumgaming
Street Fighter V at Red Bull AdrenaLAN will be split into two regions for the broadcast, featuring commentary from Nogarremi and Thomas Winkley. The Street Fighter V East tournament will be broadcast on Incendium’s Twitch channel on Saturday, December 19th, while the Street Fighter V West tournament will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20th.
For more information and to stay up to date join our Red Bull Canada Gaming Discord. It's where all the action happens.