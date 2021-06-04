Albert Hammond Jr. is a Grammy award-winning musician, singer, guitarist, songwriter and music producer. He has released four studio albums, including his most recent, Francis Trouble, in 2018. Considered one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years, Albert shows no signs of slowing down. Serving as a guitarist and singer in the legendary band The Strokes, the group recently won a Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2021. This year also sees Albert return to the stage as a headliner at several music festivals including Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, III Points, and next year’s Primavera Sound, with new solo music expected soon.