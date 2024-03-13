Alex Sorgente: Top career moments

Red Bull skater Alessandro Sorgente , best known as Sorge to most, eats, breathes, and sleeps skateboarding. Born in Lake Worth, Florida and raised partially in Bologna, Italy, the park skating champion says his love of skating began early.

Young Alex Sorgente rides at Red Bull Skate Generation in 2012 © Helge Tscharn/Red Bull Content Pool

“That’s really all I did,” he says. “When I was growing up, I just wanted to skate every day as much as I can.”

Sorgente has transformed skating all day, every day into his career, and he’s become especially known for his fearless style. His list of titles and medals remains ever-growing as well.

A lifelong career

Skating is the only job Sorgente has ever had. As he explained to Red Bull, he’s very aware of how fortunate his path has been.

“I actually haven’t had to have a traditional job, which is pretty insane,” he says. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to have this life.”

Alex Sorgente © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Sorgente’s career kicked off at roughly the age of 10, around the time he signed his first sponsorship deal with 187 Killer Pads. His time in the competitive world has earned him a reputation as one of the world’s top park skaters, especially on the bowl circuit. His early days include five years undefeated as the Grind for Life Champion. He also landed the first-ever ollie 540 in a concrete bowl contest at the 2015 Oi Bowl Jam in Rio de Janeiro. Today, his many titles include multiple X Games and Vans Park Series wins.

Awards and accolades aside, Sorgente is still just a Florida kid who loves to skate. He told Adventure Magazine that he was hooked instantly.

“I got addicted to it, the adrenaline rush and learning tricks,” he says. “I didn’t like team sports in school, I didn’t like coaches. I didn’t like anyone telling me what to do, so skateboarding was my freedom to express myself. I just loved it, forever.”

01 Top competitive performances

2014 Mystic Sk8 Cup

One of Sorgente’s most noteworthy victories came early in his career, at the 2014 Mystic Sk8 Cup in Prague. There, Sorgente earned the top podium spot in a performance that’s still talked about today (and never let his speed or his smile drop). At just 16 years old, he tackled the bowl competition with fierce agility, making the challenging airs and 360s look easy.

Vans Park Series

Alex Sorgente at the Vans Park Series 2017 in Huntington Beach, California © Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

Sorgente has collected medals all over the globe, from the Australian Open Skateboarding Bowl to the La Kantera Pro Pool Contest in Spain. If you ask him to choose his number one event, though, it’s an easy answer.

“If I had to choose a favorite, it would be Vans Park Series,” Sorgente told Red Bull. “They definitely got it pretty dialed as far as competitions go,”

Sorgente’s Vans Park Series success started in 2016, the first year he took home the title of World Champion. He’s since earned a spot on the podium at Vans Park Series events in Sweden, Vancouver, China, and Salt Lake City. In 2018, he was crowned as first place Overall Series Champion alongside Brighton Zeuner .

X Games dominance

Alex Sorgente, X Games Gold, Skateboarding Park © Garth Milan

The Vans Park Series isn’t the only big-name competition that Sorgente has a history of conquering. Since 2015, Sorgente has appeared in nearly a dozen X Games events, typically coming in at least fifth place. In 2017, he struck X Games gold for the first time in Minneapolis, winning first place after a highly technical run. He followed that with another park skating gold medal in 2018 and a bronze in 2019.

Immortalizing Sorgente’s influence on skateboarding culture

You don’t have to fight for tickets to Sorgente’s next competition to see the goofy-footed park skater in action. In 2020, the skating champion ventured into the world of video parts. His first full part debuted in January 2020, produced by the iconic Thrasher Magazine. In “ Rough Cut: Raw Ams ,” Sorgente shows no mercy as he 180s his way into the drop-in at California’s Encinitas Civic Center.

9 min VERO AMORE | The Alex Sorgente Video Part

In 2022, Sorgente appeared in Red Bull’s " Vero Amore ." He chose this Italian phrase as the title to honor his roots — it translates to “true love.” With footage filmed across Brazil, Portugal, California, and Florida, Sorgente shows why he’s so highly renowned as a transition skater. “Vero Amore” was shot by filmmaker Tyler Wilcox, and according to Sorgente, their creative synergy played a huge part in the video’s success.

“The camaraderie between the filmer and skater means a lot,” he says. “If everything is going smoothly, the skater likes the filming, it’s sick. It goes hand in hand, a good skater and a good filmer.”

02 Finding support in his community

Alex Sorgente at Red Bull Drop-In Tour in the Gold Coast, Australia in 2023 © Andrew Peters / Red Bull Content Pool

Sorgente’s impressive career has taken a lot of personal dedication and drive, but it’s hard to imagine he could’ve done it all without any support. In his early skating days, he was closely mentored by Grind for Life’s Mike Rogers. When the Florida native needed a place to crash in Los Angeles, the legendary Tony Hawk was happy to offer his beach house.

For all the big names in Sorgente’s circle, though, nothing beats the support of mom and dad. Sorgente told Red Bull that his parents have always believed in his dreams.

“I’m so thankful for my parents,” he says. “They’ve always had my back. Whatever I wanted to do; they would be there to support me in any way they could.”

A legend in the making

As long as Sorgente is on the competitive circuit, his list of awards is likely to keep growing. Wherever he sets his sights, from the next X Games to the world stage, he’s clear on what really matters. Just like when he was a kid, his goal remains the same: skate as much as he possibly can.