Stronger together: Alexander Rončević on the spirit that sets HYROX apart

He pushes himself to the limit, but remains surprisingly relaxed - and is hugely successful. With two European championship titles and the 2024 world title in Nice as the icing on the cake,

's track record is impressive. He's one of the best in the world in the HYROX cosmos and has played a key role in shaping the hybrid sport of endurance and strength, generating unique hype worldwide. What began with a tip from a good friend turned into a world-class career.