Stronger together: Alexander Rončević on the spirit that sets HYROX apart
Hello Alexander, your HYROX debut was anything but long-planned. How did you first come into contact with the new discipline?
A friend sent me a link to a HYROX competition in Vienna via Facebook. That was in 2018. I'm a sports freak and was curious. I simply signed up. I went straight into the pro race and came fourth straight away. That's when I knew I could do something. I realised that I had great potential. My ambition was awakened and, six months later, I was runner-up at the World Championship.
You originally came from swimming. How much does that help you in HYROX?
Yes, it helps a lot. I was a competitive swimmer and was used to the intensive training and the rhythm of competitive sport. It was my everyday life for many years, the sport taught me the discipline needed for top performance. Today, I benefit greatly from this, both physically and mentally. I've always been a good runner, even without training specifically for it, I loved being in the gym. And this foundation of 'lungs, motor and mentality' is now worth a lot in HYROX.
What makes HYROX so special for you?
It's this unique combination. Running and strength, but also the whole thing, the community and pushing together. At HYROX, you may be a lone fighter in the competition, but everyone is there for each other before and after. It's not a classic competition. You go to an event, and are surrounded by like-minded people. It's a spirit that I didn't know from swimming before. That's a big difference that makes HYROX so cool for me.
What does your training look like?
I train 20 to 25 hours a week, twice a day, with intervals, long runs, strength and technique. I also run around 50 to 60km a week. I used to swim this distance and more. Fortunately, the training is more varied with HYROX. And that's exactly what I love: it never gets boring. The competition itself is a reward for all the hard work. Apart from specific exercises, every sport, every movement brings you something for HYROX, even when I go bouldering with friends or go on a bike tour with my girlfriend.
You say the competition is your reward. What exactly do you mean by that?
A HYROX race itself lasts an hour. That's nothing compared to the months of preparation and the many hours in the gym. I see every race as a freestyle. I'm not nervous - I look forward to it. Because I know that I've invested a lot in it beforehand and have done everything I can to put in a good performance.
To be successful in HYROX - is it just about strength and endurance, or do the right tactics also play a role?
It's very much about strategy and tactics. You can't go all-in on every exercise. For example, if you are a few seconds too fast on the ski ergometer and perform outside your sweet spot, this will take its toll during the race. You have to know yourself well and be able to assess your performance range very well, which is extremely important. Then you can put together a strategy… Where can I push without overpacing? Where can I consciously take something out? And when do I need to accelerate tactically to make my competitor nervous?
What are the decisive situations and challenges for you in a HYROX race?
Actually, every step is important, and how well you can recover while running. But if you ask me, it's the sleds. At least a preliminary decision is made here. If you get through it well, you're right in the mix. Then there are lunges or wallballs, which are also challenging, but they are more bodyweight exercises, and the weight is low in relation to your bodyweight.
Do you ever think about the fact that, as a world champion and one of the best athletes in the world, you're an ambassador for HYROX?
I'm very grateful. I do workshops, visit gyms and help other athletes. I live this. I love it. And I want to help it continue to grow. It's not just about winning - I also want to give something back. HYROX has developed into something big. There are new jobs, new communities, new opportunities. And I get to experience that. It's cool when people see me as a role model. That's something very special. It's also a motivation to keep getting better, because the competition pushes you extremely hard.