Fitness
Inside Alexander Rončević's hunt for the HYROX world title
What will your tactics be for the World Championships and do you have your world record in mind?
I’ll start out fast, as I always do. SkiErg and Sled Push are my best stations and where I feel comfortable. I feel good about creating a small lead after these stations and I’ll see who is able to keep up. From there, I’ll strategically build my race. If someone catches me, I’ll aim to recover and push again at the next station and see where I can hurt the opponent a little. But from the beginning, it’s always about feeling. I don’t wear a watch during the race, I just see how I’m feeling on the day. I push hard and make sure that I’m in the moment.
Is your goal to break the world record again? Is that something that motivates you?
Times are always very dependent on the track. I definitely want to see where this can all go. I don't feel like I've reached my limit yet and I'm improving significantly from season to season. It would be cool to get it down to around 50 minutes. But, as I said, it always depends on how I feel on the day, the track, and so on. We'll see. As long as I have the world record, I'm not worried about it. There's no need to break it again. If someone else breaks it, then I'll go for it!
Who do you think will be your main rivals?
Tim Wenisch, Hunter McIntyre and Dylan Scott.
You will be competing with Tim Wenisch in the Elite Doubles event the following day. How do you manage to be rivals one day and a team the next?
We've become very good friends and get along well outside of racing, too. We also get along pretty well at the venue, on the race track. When we're in the starting tunnel, everyone does their own thing. It's less about competition, although in the end, it is a competition. We don't fight on the track. Whoever has the better day and crosses the finish line first, they get congratulated. Then we move on. There's nothing personal there that we're settling. Of course, you're also disappointed if you don't win, but there's a reason why, and you should congratulate your opponent, especially if it's a friend.
Do you know each other's strengths and weaknesses better, and can you use them to your advantage?
Of course, as a racer, you have that in the back of your mind. I know, for example, that Tim is an incredibly strong runner. He ran a lot when he was younger and I can't match that kind of running performance. But I know that I might have a slight advantage with the ergs and the sleds, and I'm trying to use that to my advantage. But I'm not just racing against Tim, I'm racing against 13 other people.
You're in the Elite 15 final on Thursday evening, and on Friday, you're competing with Tim in the Elite Doubles. Will you still be feeling the strain from the first day? How do you recover from that?
Of course you feel it. I’m not getting any younger. The next day, you've got sore muscles all over but you know in your head that you have to race again. Adrenaline definitely helps with that. A good warm-up always helps, too. And it's always good to know that Tim is your partner, as when things get tough, we can push each other and get through it. You're never completely fresh. Singles are our main focus, and doubles are a bonus. We're probably racing together for the last time now because of the new rules – so of course we want to finish the season on a high note.
Do you have any pre-race rituals or routines?
I have my warm-up routine. I know exactly when I will eat and drink for the last time before a race. I also know exactly when I need to take my electrolytes and gels. I always have a fresh pair of shoes when I go to the starting line and I only break them in once during training. My music is always old-school 80s/90s rock, something like that.
What are you most looking forward to at the World Championships in Stockholm?
It's always something special when the best in the world are there, not just in the Elite category, but also in the age groups. My whole family, friends, and girlfriend are coming along. It's definitely going to be amazing and I’m sure there will be some really great, high-level racing.
You've been competing in HYROX for eight years. How does the Alex of 2018 differ from the Alex of today?
As a person, I'm the same as before. However, my life as an athlete has changed a lot. I used to do it as a hobby, now I earn my living from it. It's become much more professional for me. I have coaches, I pay a bit more attention to nutrition, recovery, and things like that. But purely as a person and in terms of character, not much has changed.
What are your plans for next year?
Tim will be running with Jannick Czapla in the Elite category so I'll probably focus on singles races for now. If something comes up, like occasionally running in a regular pro race to break a world record or something, we could team up. I've got plenty to do next year as it is. My body will thank me for not having to race two or three times every year.