AMA Pro Motocross round 4 recap: Jett’s hot start continues

Through three rounds of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence hadn’t faced much adversity. He’d led every lap, topped every qualifying and won every moto . It was a perfect start to his 450 career. But how would he respond when faced with challenges? If round 4 of the championship at High Point in Mount Morris, PA, was any indication, it’s with the poise of a veteran in the class.

Jett Lawrence races at Round 4 of the AMA Motocross Series at High Point MX

In his bid for perfection, Jett would have a new challenge in the form of two-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion Ken Roczen . The Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki rider was making his season debut in preparation for the opening round of World Supercross. And Roczen provided Jett his toughest test yet.

Rain hammered the High Point hills on Friday, making for a slick, rutted track. And it bit Jett in the first moto. He once again grabbed the holeshot with Roczen in tow. Jett opened a quick gap on Roczen, but the veteran was quick to respond, closing it to within two seconds mid-way through. Then Jett made his first blemish of the season, crashing out of the lead. Jett would respond, though, and worked his way all the way back around Roczen with four laps to go. On the last lap Roczen went down while running second and struggled to restart his Suzuki, losing a few positions before finishing seventh.

Ken Roczen races at Round 4 of the AMA Motocross Series at High Point MX

In the second moto, we finally saw Jett not get out to the early lead, as he trailed Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo. On a tough track, Jett was patient and waited to make his move. On lap 11 (of 16) Jett made his first pass for the lead and went on to win the moto by a slim 2.4 second margin over Roczen.

While his laps led streak came to an end, Jett still remains perfect on moto and overall wins through four rounds behind a 1-1 performance.

“It’s actually pretty crazy, I used to look up to Kenny, now I got to race him and that’s definitely one pretty sick thing to accomplish with racing Kenny, and it was a tough day, didn’t feel too confident, too comfortable on the bike today,” said Jett. “The track was pretty tricky with the ruts and that stuff but I’m happy to come away with a 1-1.”

With 7-2 motos, Roczen finished second overall in his return ahead of Cianciarulo.

“I am beyond stoked,” said Roczen. “The support that I’ve been getting from the fans made this so worth it, you know? This was a brutal track to come back to. I’ve had two days of outdoors this week with a little bit of testing and I couldn’t be more stoked I rode tough out here I rode my heart out I can't believe I finished second with finishing seventh in the first moto! That's so rad. I did this for my son and my family, you know it's Father’s Day weekend. I might have to come back for a couple more I think."

Ken Roczen races at Round 4 of the AMA Motocross Series at High Point MX

In the 250 Class, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence also looked to remain perfect at High Point. While Hunter hadn’t won every moto, he was perfect on overall wins. The first motos have not been kind to Hunter and it was more of the same at High Point. RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll jumped out to the early lead. Jo Shomida washed his front end early and Hunter had nowhere to go and wasn’t able to get around him quickly. This allowed Hampshire, Swoll and Haiden Deegan to get away. A mistake from Hampshire late gave Deegan the lead for a few laps, but the Husqvarna rider fought back, retook the lead, and claimed the moto win, holding off the rookie by 2.6 seconds. Hunter did what he has all season and came back to finish third, which proved valuable for the overall.

Right off the bat in the second moto, two quick crashes cost several riders a shot at the overall. Deegan went down and Hampshire and Swoll collided with one another. This allowed Hunter’s Honda HRC teammate Chance Hymas out to the early lead. Just as he had the previous three rounds in the second moto, there was no stopping Hunter as he took the lead on lap 7 and cruised to an 18-second moto win.

At the conclusion of the race, officials reviewed footage to confirm that Hunter had jumped on a red cross flag and he was penalized seven championship points. Event results were not affected, as Hunter claimed his fourth straight overall behind 3-1 motos.

Hunter Lawrence at Round 4 of the AMA Motocross Series at High Point MX

“It’s a good habit I guess [winning Moto 2],” said Hunter. “I’m stoked. This track was wild.”

Hampshire and Deegan overcame early crashes and made it all the way back to claim seventh and sixth, respectively. This propelled them to second and third overall on the day. Shimoda would take fourth ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle , who took a hard fought second in the second moto.

"First moto, unfortunately, I fell in the first corner with another rider. I had nowhere to go, so I charged through the field for 11th,” said Vialle. “Second moto was a better start, which was important for vision, and then I got in behind Hunter [Lawrence] and was on him for a lot of the race and finished in second which was good. Two weeks before the next one, my wrist was okay here as we taped it up very good, so the rest will be good."

Tom Vialle races at Round 4 of the AMA Motocross Series at High Point MX

As the championship heads into its first off week of the year, Jett holds a commanding 49-point lead in the 450 Class, while Hunter takes a 28 point lead into the break. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship returns Saturday, July 1 at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

01 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (1-1 // 50) Ken Roczen, Mattstedt, Germany, Suzuki (7-2, 36) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (4-4 // 36) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (6-3 // 35) Cooper Webb , Newport, N.C., KTM (3-6 // 35) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (2-8 // 35) Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki (5-7 // 30) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM (8-5 // 29) Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha (11-9 // 22) Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., Suzuki (9-12 // 21)

02 450 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 11)

Jett Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld., Australia, Honda - 200 Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha - 151 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM - 147 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 138 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki - 134 Ty Masterpool, Fallon, Nev., Kawasaki - 92 Lorenzo Locurcio, Valencia, Venezuela, GASGAS - 85 Fredrik Noren, Lidköping, Sweden, Suzuki - 81 Derek Drake, San Luis Obispo, Calif., Suzuki - 79 Grant Harlan, Justin, Texas, Yamaha - 78

03 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda (3-1 // 45) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (1-7 // 39) Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (2-6 // 37) Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki (7-3 // 34) Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM (11-2 // 32) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda (8-5 // 29) Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (5-8 // 29) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (4-11 // 28) Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (12-4 // 27) Max Vohland , Sacramento, Calif., KTM (6-12 // 24)

04 250 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 11)

Hunter Lawrence, Landsborough, Qld.,Australia, Honda - 175 Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha - 147 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna - 133 Jo Shimoda, Suzuka, Japan, Kawasaki - 129 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 121 Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 115 Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 107 Tom Vialle, Avignon, France, KTM - 100 Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda - 92 Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki - 92